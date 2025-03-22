Amanda Seyfried thinks ‘Jennifer’s Body’ was ruined by the marketing team

Over the course of a long career in Hollywood, Amanda Seyfried has starred in several widely beloved projects. In a new video for GQ looking back at her career, though, Seyfried suggested that Jennifer’s Body is among her best work.

The film, which was first released in 2009, has become a cult classic in the years since its release, and Seyfried seems to agree with those who love it now. “I can’t critique this movie. It’s to me, a perfect movie,” she said.

Recommended Videos

Seyfried stars alongside Megan Fox in the film as Needy, a teenage girl whose best friend (played by Fox) is possessed by a demon and begins killing their male classmates. The film was directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody.

Seyfried suggested in the interview that marketing ultimately did the movie in. The film’s marketing was targeted at male audiences, explicitly sexualizing Megan Fox, which contradicted what the movie was actually about.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree,” she explained. “Karyn is like a fierce advocate of women in storytelling. She is able to enhance the relationships between women on film and TV. She put it together so beautifully, and the marketing team cheapened it like it was just a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it.”

The actress also provided an update on the movie’s long-awaited sequel, which is apparently in the works.

“I think that Karyn and Diablo were a really good team. And Megan and I are a really good team. I’m looking forward to the sequel,” she said. “They’re working on it. I already said thumbs up. I was like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, I’m ready.’”