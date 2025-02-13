 Skip to main content
Amazon is developing a Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter series

By
Taylor Lautner in the Netflix original movie Home Team.
Netflix

Twilight‘s Taylor Lautner hasn’t appeared in many films or TV shows in the last few years. But the actor may soon get a comeback vehicle in a new Amazon Prime Video original series in which he will play himself as a werewolf hunter.

Lautner famously portrayed a werewolf named Jacob Black in all of the Twilight movies, and it remains his most well-known role. Variety broke the story about Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, which is currently in development. That report also included a synopsis of the show, which playfully explains why Lautner has been out of the spotlight for so long.

“After wrapping the final Twilight film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized — but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.

Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life — Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night — Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”

Single Drunk Female‘s Daisy Gardner created the new series and she will be the showrunner if it goes forward.

Outside of the Twilight movies, Lautner has appeared in Netflix’s Ridiculous Six and Home Team, as well as Scream Queens on Fox. However, his turn as Jacob does not appear in our roundup of the 7 best werewolf movies of all time.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
