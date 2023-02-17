Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is keeping the new movies and shows coming to subscribers in March 2023. The list of new arrivals throughout the month features quite a few noteworthy additions to the Prime Video library, including original series Daisy Jones & The Six, Angel Flight, and The Power. Some other, high-profile additions to Prime Video in March include Top Gun: Maverick, Nope, Creed, and Jackass Forever.
We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Amazon Prime Video in March 2023 below, with the new arrivals we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.
Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2023
TV
March 1
- Def Comedy Jam seasons 1-7 (1992)
March 3
- Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)
- The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (2023)
March 11
- La Guzman S1 (2019)
March 17
- Angel Flight (2023)
- Class of ‘07 (2023)
- Dom (2023)
- Swarm (2023)
March 24
- Reggie (2023)
March 31
- The Power (2023)
- Boss seasons 1-2 (2011)
Movies
March 1
- 12 Angry Men (1957)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- Akeelah and The Bee (2006)
- American Gangster (2007)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barefoot in the Park (1967)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Capote (2006)
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrie (2013)
- Cinderella Man (2005)
- Cloverfield (2008)
- Contraband (2012)
- Courageous (2011)
- Creed (2015)
- Creed II (2018)
- Dazed and Confused (1993)
- Detroit (2017)
- Duck Soup (1933)
- Elizabeth (1999)
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
- Eye for an Eye (1996)
- Flesh and Bone (1993)
- Good Will Hunting (1998)
- Imagine That (2009)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)
- Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
- Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)
- Lost in Translation (2003)
- Margin Call (2011)
- Midnight Cowboy (1969)
- Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)
- Nerve (2016)
- Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- Ordinary People (1980)
- Paths of Glory (1957)
- Pulp Fiction (1994)
- RBG (2018)
- Red River (1948)
- Rocky (1976)
- Rocky Balboa (2006)
- Rocky II (1979)
- Rocky III (1982)
- Rocky IV (1985)
- Rocky V (1990)
- Sahara (2005)
- Scent of a Woman (1993)
- Shine A Light (2008)
- Sterile Cuckoo (1969)
- Street Smart (1987)
- Super 8 (2011)
- The Apartment (1960)
- The Babysitter (1995)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- The Defiant Ones (1958)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- The Hunted (2003)
- The Hunter (1980)
- The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)
- The Machinist (2004)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)
- The Presidio (1988)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- Unlocked (2017)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Vanity Fair (2004)
- VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)
- VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)
- VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark (2017)
- VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)
- Witness For the Protection (1958)
- Your Highness (2011)
March 6
- The Magnificent Seven (2016)
March 7
- Secret Headquarters (2022)
- The Silent Twins (2022)
- The Visitor (2022)
March 10
- Jackass Forever (2022)
- This Is Christmas (2022)
March 12
- Men, Women & Children (2014)
March 14
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
March 17
- Boy and the World (2014)
March 21
- Nope (2022)
March 22
- Sanandresito (2012)
March 24
- Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
March 28
- Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)
March 29
- American Renegades (2018)
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)
March 31
- But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)
- Enemies Closer (2014)
- Siberia (2021)
- Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
- Zeros and Ones (2021)
