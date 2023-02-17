Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2023

Mike Flanagan, the acclaimed director of modern horror classics like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, will now be the showrunner for an adaptation of author Stephen King's The Dark Tower. For those unfamiliar with the story, The Dark Tower books follow gunslinger Roland Deschain as he pursues the Man in Black and tries to reach the titular tower, which serves as the nexus for the entire multiverse. While it mainly takes place in the post-apocalyptic realm of Mid-World, King's Lord of the Rings-inspired saga shows Roland and his group travel across multiple realities, including our own, which will undoubtedly make for Amazon's most intriguing project since The Rings of Power.

This will not be Amazon's first attempt at adapting King's eight-novel saga, as the studio had produced an unaired pilot for another series that was ultimately rejected. However, Flanagan has shared his plans for the series with Deadline, saying he hopes for it to run for five seasons and lead to two feature-length films, which shows there is a bright future for the director following his shocking departure from Netflix. It looks like King's epic story is in good hands with Flanagan, and there should be plenty of great things to look forward to in his upcoming series.

1. More time spent in Mid-World