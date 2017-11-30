Starz series ‘American Gods’ still on track for season 2 after showrunners depart

The path to American Gods season 2 looked like it would be smooth, especially after Starz renewed the series just two episodes into its first season. Now, there has been an unexpected turn of events: Showrunners and executive producers Michael Green and Bryan Fuller have exited, leaving those vital roles temporarily unfilled.

News of Green and Fuller’s departure broke Wednesday, but no official reason was given. Deadline suggested that money was a factor. The first season’s budget was rumored to have approached the rare air of Game of Thrones, and the publication’s sources indicated that producer FremantleMedia North America wanted Green and Fuller to cut costs in season 2. Assuming that is true, it sounds like they were unimpressed with the budget they were given.

As creators of the series, the two showrunners had been involved since the beginning. They worked closely with fellow executive producer Neil Gaiman, the author of the book upon which the TV series is based, with whom they seemed to have a good relationship. After news of Green and Fuller’s departure broke on Wednesday, Gaiman responded to American Gods fans’ questions on Twitter, sharing his disappointment and declining to reveal the reason behind their exit.

“I don’t think I can comment on that,” he wrote in response to one fan. “I’m really sorry Bryan and Michael are going: they are my friends and have terrific creative minds.”

Gaiman also offered reassurance that the show would go on, saying season 2 was “not in question.” Alas, he won’t be stepping in to replace them. He explained that he already has a gig as showrunner on the upcoming BBC series Good Omens, and he wants to return to writing novels after that.

No, it's not true at all. I'm showrunning Good Omens in the UK until next year, then retiring from showrunning and going back to writing novels for a living. https://t.co/nsmx7OkLzK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

Whoever takes over as showrunner has a lot of work left to do. There are still more season 2 scripts left to be written, according to Deadline, not to mention episodes to make. The good news is that more than half of the episodes have reportedly been written, so hopefully the shake-up won’t lead to long delays.

The show was expected to return in mid-2018, but it remains to be seen when it will premiere now.