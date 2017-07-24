Teaser trailer for ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ is not clowning around

Why it matters to you This teaser trailer the first look that fans are getting of 'American Horror Story: Cult.'

Complete with clowns and ominous chanting, the first teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Cult is sure to draw you in and terrify you. With a theme like Cult, Ryan Murphy, the show’s creator and producer, does not have to go far to paint a true horror story.

A striped red and black flag with a white hexagon in the center waves to ominous chanting in the background. The picture changes to a woman’s face on a black screen. Slowly, arms reach out, crawling toward her face. Clown heads appear as a deep voice asks, “Do you ever feel alone?” The teaser trailer’s beginning is a chilling and dark first look into season 7 of the American Horror Story TV series.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February, Murphy revealed that American Horror Story: Cult will be based on the 2016 election. The season will start on election night and feature a Donald Trump-like character. Murphy told Hollywood Reporter that “The first 10 minutes of the season takes place in a very eerie macabre way on Election Night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on Election Night as they’re watching it all go down.”

The new season will see the return of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter (Roanoke), and Cheyenne Jackson (Roanoke), along with Twisty the Clown – a character who debuted in season 4 of the show. Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Billy Eichner (Billy on the Streets), and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf) will be joining the cast for the first time. Actress and longtime friend of Murphy, Lena Dunham will star in an episode. In what capacity she will be involved is still unknown.

With Cult produced, American Horror Story is now a seven season thriller TV show that has taken place in a within the setting of murderous house, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, a hotel, a farmhouse, and, most recently, a cult. Each season is set in one place focusing on a single group of characters. It will be interesting to see how this new season will play out.

American Horror Story: Cult will premiere on FX Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c.