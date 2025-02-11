 Skip to main content
Amy Adams joins Javier Bardem in Apple TV+’s Cape Fear series

Amy Adams puts her hands on her head in Arrival.
Amy Adams is joining the Apple TV+ series Cape Fear.

Per Deadline, Adams will star and executive produce alongside Javier Bardem in Cape Fear, a TV show based on John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel The Executioners. Adams will play Amanda Bowden, an attorney married to a fellow lawyer, Steve. Bardem, also an EP, stars as Max Cady, a nefarious killer from the Bowden’s past who gets out of prison and begins terrorizing the family.

The 10-episode series was announced at Apple TV+ in November. A Friend of the Family’s Nick Antosca will be a writer and the showrunner on Cape Fear, with Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese attached as executive producers.

The Executioners was first adapted into a movie for 1962’s Cape Fear. Gregory Peck and Polly Bergen starred as married couple Sam and Peggy Bowden, while Robert Mitchum played serial killer Max Cady.

In 1991, Scorsese directed a Cape Fear remake from a screenplay by Wesley Strick. Spielberg had originally developed Cape Fear but could not overcome the movie’s violence. In one of the most groundbreaking Hollywood trades, Spielberg gave Scorsese Cape Fear in exchange for Schindler’s List, a movie that the Goodfellas director did not want to make. Spielberg won two Oscars for Schindler’s List, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Meanwhile, Cape Fear received two Oscar nominations and grossed over $182 million on a $35 million budget. Scorsese’s Cape Fear starred Robert De Niro as Cady, with Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange playing married couple Sam and Leigh Bowden.

Adams recently appeared in Marielle Heller’s Nightb****, which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

