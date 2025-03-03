 Skip to main content
Ana de Armas prepares to hunt with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in new Ballerina video

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) "Oscars Special Look" - Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves

Ana de Armas readies for battle in the video spot for Ballerinathe upcoming spinoff set in the John Wick universe.

“Eve Macarro, what brings you here?” Ian McShane’s Winston Scott asks Eve (de Armas) after she arrives at the Continental Hotel. “I’d like to go hunting,” Eve declares before wielding a gun and preparing for a fight.

The new footage teases several action-packed fight scenes and gun battles. However, the most significant interaction comes toward the end when Eve converses with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick. John tries to persuade Eve to leave the assassin lifestyle behind and start anew.

“Why didn’t you leave?” Eve asks John, to which he says, “I’m working on it,” before the footage cuts to the legendary hitman loading his gun for a fight.

Actors reprising their roles from previous Wick installments for Ballerina include Anjelica Huston as the Director and the late Lance Reddick as Charon. Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus also star.

Ana de Armas wields a gun and points it in Ballerina.
Murray Close / Lionsgate

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, or Ballerina for short, is directed by Len Wiseman from a screenplay by Shay Hatten. Ballerina takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, as Eve begins her training with the Ruska Roma and seeks revenge for her father’s death.

Producers include John Wick’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. According to an October report, Stahelski reshot a “significant portion” of Ballerina after Lionsgate was unsatisfied with Wiseman’s first cut. Stahelski, who directed all four John Wick movies, was initially brought in to stage new action sequences for the spinoff.

Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6, 2025.

