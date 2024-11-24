 Skip to main content
Andor creator says season 1’s success has given him complete creative freedom

When it premiered in late 2022, Andor‘s first season quickly emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed Star Wars titles of Lucasfilm’s entire Disney-owned era. The show went on to earn eight Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. According to Andor creator Tony Gilroy, the Rogue One prequel’s extremely positive reception has helped him convince Disney and Lucasfilm to follow his vision for its second and final season.

Speaking with Empire, Gilroy told the outlet, “The critical appreciation of the show was really helpful, if not essential, in helping Disney choke down the price of what this is.” Andor season 1 reportedly had a sizable budget of $250 million, and it seems likely, based on Gilroy’s comments, that the show’s second season will end up costing the same amount or more. Unlike some other blockbuster shows of the past few years, though, most Andor fans would argue that its first season’s budget was used well and visible in every one of its episodes.

Lucasfilm is known for being heavily involved and too risk-averse in the making of its Star Wars TV shows and movies, but it sounds like Andor season 1’s success has made the series the rare exception to that approach. Indeed, Gilroy told Empire that he “never got any notes on this show.” He added, “In terms of creative notes, no-one has come to me and said, ‘No, they shouldn’t say that.'”

Given how much attention and acclaim Andor‘s storytelling and dialogue received, it makes sense for Lucasfilm to give Gilroy this much creative space. The studio does, however, have a history of micromanaging its Star Wars projects, whether it be extensively reshooting 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or replacing the directors of 2018’s Solo in the midst of its production. Fortunately, when Andor makes its long-awaited return next year, fans of the show will be able to take solace in knowing that — at the very least — its second season was made with the freedom that its creator deserves.

Andor season 2 premieres April 22, 2025, on Disney+.

