Andor season 1 now streaming on Hulu and YouTube, recap video released

Andor is heading to new places. Ahead of the season 2 premiere next month, Andor season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.

Additionally, the first three episodes of Andor season 1 are now available for free on Disney+’s YouTube channel.

On Thursday, March 13, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy and select members of the cast will participate in a special look back at the first season. Expect the Andor crew to revisit critical moments from the first season and preview the final batch of episodes. The special will stream live and simulcast at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Star Wars, Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Hulu YouTube channels.

Fans can get a preview of the live stream by watching a 14-minute recap of season 1 posted on the Star Wars YouTube channel.

“Season 1 is really important,” Gilroy said to StarWars.com. “It is hard to anticipate that this won’t be the most important thing that I’ve ever worked on, by far, just because of the scale of it.”

Created by Gilroy, Andor is a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and an origin story for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the petty thief who became an unlikely hero for the Rebellion. The series begins five years before the events of Rogue One. Season 2 will chronicle the four years leading up to Rogue One, with every three episodes representing 12 months.

Besides Luna, Andor season 2 stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker.

Andor season 2 consists of 12 episodes. The episodes are split into four chapters of three episodes. The first three episodes will stream on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.