 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Andor season 1 now streaming on Hulu and YouTube, recap video released

By
Andor | Season 1 Recap | Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Andor is heading to new places. Ahead of the season 2 premiere next month, Andor season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.

Additionally, the first three episodes of Andor season 1 are now available for free on Disney+’s YouTube channel.

On Thursday, March 13, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy and select members of the cast will participate in a special look back at the first season. Expect the Andor crew to revisit critical moments from the first season and preview the final batch of episodes. The special will stream live and simulcast at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Star WarsDisney+Lucasfilm, and Hulu YouTube channels.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Fans can get a preview of the live stream by watching a 14-minute recap of season 1 posted on the Star Wars YouTube channel.

“Season 1 is really important,” Gilroy said to StarWars.com. “It is hard to anticipate that this won’t be the most important thing that I’ve ever worked on, by far, just because of the scale of it.”

Created by Gilroy, Andor is a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and an origin story for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the petty thief who became an unlikely hero for the Rebellion. The series begins five years before the events of Rogue One. Season 2 will chronicle the four years leading up to Rogue One, with every three episodes representing 12 months.

Besides Luna, Andor season 2 stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker.

Andor season 2 consists of 12 episodes. The episodes are split into four chapters of three episodes. The first three episodes will stream on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Gugu Mbatha-Raw searches for the truth in Surface season 2 trailer
One woman looks stunned as another stands next to her in Surface.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Sophie embarks on a quest for answers in the trailer for Surface season 2.

In season 1, Sophie survives an alleged suicide attempt with little memory of her past. By the end of the season, Sophie accepts her previous identity as Tess Caldwell and decides to return to the U.K. to find Eliza (Millie Brady), a woman from her past.

Read more
The Sandman canceled at Netflix, will end with season 2
The Sandman sitting in a chair in all black looking serious from The Sandman on Netflix.

Netflix is closing the chapter on The Sandman. The streamer announced on Friday that The Sandman series will end with its upcoming second season. There will be no third season.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg expressed his gratitude to Netflix for allowing his team to adapt the beloved comic book series for television.

Read more
Netflix 2025 TV slate includes new seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday
A man is handcuffed to a pole in Squid Game season 3.

New seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday headline Netflix's TV slate in 2025.
“No matter what you’re looking forward to this year, there’s no way to be completely ready for what’s next on Netflix,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, at the company's "Next on Netflix” presentation.
Squid Game season 3 will stream on June 27. It will be the third and final season of the hit South Korean drama series. Season 3 will pick up after the devastating events in the season 2 finale, as the showdown between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) comes to a violent conclusion.
After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game season 2 arrived on Netflix on December 26, 2024. Season 2 quickly became Netflix's second-most-watched non-English TV show, behind Squid Game season 1.
https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1884983659960172753

Stranger Things season 5 recently wrapped production after a yearlong shoot. The Duffer Brothers, who were at the Netflix event, said, "This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. At the same time, we think it's our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors.”

Read more