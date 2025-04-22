What time does Andor season 2 premiere? Find out when the first 3 episodes stream on Disney+

After a three-year hiatus, the wait for Andor season 2 is nearly over. The first three episodes of Andor season 2 will premiere on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 22.

Disney+ subscriptions begin at $10 per month for a basic membership with ads. Disney+ Premium costs $16 per month. Under the Disney brand, several bundles are available for purchase that combine multiple streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. A bundle that includes all three streaming services starts at $17 per month.

Andor explores the origins of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Cassian first appeared in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where he played a Rebel captain and intelligence officer. Andor season 1 begins five years before the events of Rogue One, with Cassian starting his journey as a thief with no affiliation to the Rebellion.

While Andor covered one year in Cassian’s life, season 2 will cover the next four years and will end with the titular hero walking to his ship with K-2 for a journey to the Rings of Kafrene, the scene that plays out in Rogue One.

Andor is created by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Tony Gilroy. Season 2 stars Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker.

Released in September 2022, Andor season 1 became the most critically acclaimed Star Wars TV show. Andor received multiple Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The 12-episode second season will have a unique release schedule. The 12 episodes have been categorized into four three-episode chapters. The release date schedule: Chapter I (episodes 1-3) on April 22, Chapter II (episodes 4-6) on April 29, Chapter III (episodes 7-9) on May 6, and Chapter IV (episodes 10-12) on May 13.