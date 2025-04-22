 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What time does Andor season 2 premiere? Find out when the first 3 episodes stream on Disney+

By
The cast of Andor season 2.
Lucasfilm

After a three-year hiatus, the wait for Andor season 2 is nearly over. The first three episodes of Andor season 2 will premiere on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 22.

Disney+ subscriptions begin at $10 per month for a basic membership with ads. Disney+ Premium costs $16 per month. Under the Disney brand, several bundles are available for purchase that combine multiple streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. A bundle that includes all three streaming services starts at $17 per month.

Andor explores the origins of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Cassian first appeared in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where he played a Rebel captain and intelligence officer. Andor season 1 begins five years before the events of Rogue One, with Cassian starting his journey as a thief with no affiliation to the Rebellion.

Recommended Videos

While Andor covered one year in Cassian’s life, season 2 will cover the next four years and will end with the titular hero walking to his ship with K-2 for a journey to the Rings of Kafrene, the scene that plays out in Rogue One.

Andor is created by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Tony Gilroy. Season 2 stars Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker.

Related

Released in September 2022, Andor season 1 became the most critically acclaimed Star Wars TV show. Andor received multiple Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The 12-episode second season will have a unique release schedule. The 12 episodes have been categorized into four three-episode chapters. The release date schedule: Chapter I (episodes 1-3) on April 22, Chapter II (episodes 4-6) on April 29, Chapter III (episodes 7-9) on May 6, and Chapter IV (episodes 10-12) on May 13.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Netflix shares teaser trailer, premiere date for Love, Death + Robots season 4
A robot and a dog stare and smile.

Metal Mayhem returns to Netflix next month. The streamer unveiled the teaser trailer and premiere date for Love, Death + Robots season 4.

Billed as Volume 4, Love, Death + Robots is the award-winning animated anthology series. Each volume consists of short films that revolve around one or more of the titular themes. Volume 4's chaotic teaser features vicious dinosaurs, rock concerts, alien invasions, and some pesky cats.

Read more
M3GAN 2.0 trailer: Oops!… The killer doll did it again
A robot looks into the mirror and smirks in M3GAN 2.0.

To quote Elton John, "The B---- is back!"
Two years after M3GAN, the killer doll returns for another outing in M3GAN 2.0. After murdering nearly everyone in her path, M3GAN has been disabled. M3GAN’s creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), has become an author who still lives with her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), now a rebellious teenager. Unbeknownst to Gemma, the technology behind M3GAN has been stolen by a defense contractor to create Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), a military-grade weapon and killer spy.
Similar to M3GAN in the first movie, Amelia becomes so powerful that she refuses to take orders. With an AI weapon on the loose, humanity's only hope lies with their old pal M3GAN. Gemma and her team resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis), upgrading her speed, strength, and power. It all culminates with a showdown between the new M3GAN and Amelia set to Britney Spears' Oops!... I Did It Again.

"Hold on to your vaginas," M3GAN says in the trailer before going on a rampage.

Read more
House of the Dragon season 3 begins filming, creator teases major battle
Emma D'arcy as Rhaneyra Targaryen standing on balcony with two people behind her in House of the Dragon.

Production on House of the Dragon season 3 has begun.

Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, announced the news in a video posted on House of the Dragon's social media channels. "The fight for the Throne is far from over," the caption reads.

Read more