Andor season 2 trailer: Welcome to the Rebellion

Disney+ has released the final trailer for Andor season 2.

“Welcome to the Rebellion,” Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor says in the new footage. The Rebel Alliance continues to take shape as they prepare for the impending battle against the Empire. Speaking of the Empire, the construction of the Death Star heats up, with Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) overseeing the process. In the Imperial Senate, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) conducts an emotional speech that will serve as a rallying cry for the Rebellion.

“The Empire cannot win,” Cassian impassionately states in the trailer.

Season 2’s cast includes Luna as Cassian Andor, O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz, Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki, Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor is the Emmy-nominated prequel series set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Season 1 followed the first year of Cassian’s transformation from petty criminal to Rebellion hero.

The 12-episode second season will be told in four weekly chapters, covering the four years leading up to Rogue One. Writers for season 2’s three-episode blocks include Tony Gilroy (1-3), Beau Willimon (4-6), Dan Gilroy (7-9), and Tom Bissell (10-12).

Andor season 1 is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Additionally, the first three episodes of Andor season 1 can be watched for free on Disney+’s YouTube channel.

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 premiere on April 22, 2025, on Disney+.