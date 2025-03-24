 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Andor season 2 trailer: Welcome to the Rebellion

By
Andor | Official Trailer | Final Season Streaming April 22 on Disney+

Disney+ has released the final trailer for Andor season 2.

“Welcome to the Rebellion,” Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor says in the new footage. The Rebel Alliance continues to take shape as they prepare for the impending battle against the Empire. Speaking of the Empire, the construction of the Death Star heats up, with Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) overseeing the process. In the Imperial Senate, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) conducts an emotional speech that will serve as a rallying cry for the Rebellion.

“The Empire cannot win,” Cassian impassionately states in the trailer.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Season 2’s cast includes Luna as Cassian Andor, O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz, Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki, Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor is the Emmy-nominated prequel series set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Season 1 followed the first year of Cassian’s transformation from petty criminal to Rebellion hero.

Diego Luna and Star Wars characters pose.
Lucasfilm/Disney+

The 12-episode second season will be told in four weekly chapters, covering the four years leading up to Rogue One. Writers for season 2’s three-episode blocks include Tony Gilroy (1-3), Beau Willimon (4-6), Dan Gilroy (7-9), and Tom Bissell (10-12).

Andor season 1 is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Additionally, the first three episodes of Andor season 1 can be watched for free on Disney+’s YouTube channel.

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 premiere on April 22, 2025, on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Jacob Elordi plays a WWII prisoner in The Narrow Road to the Deep North trailer
Jacob Eloridi stands in front of a commander as a soldier.

Jacob Elordi plays a soldier held captive as a prisoner of war in the trailer for The Narrow Road to the Deep North, an upcoming Australian drama series on Prime Video.

Dorrigo Evans (Priscilla's Elordi) is an Australian doctor who became a Far East prisoner of war during the construction of the Burma Railway in World War II. Told over multiple periods, Dorrigo once embarked on a passionate love affair with his uncle's wife, Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young), that changed his life. In the present, an older Dorrigo (Ciarán Hinds) reflects on his life as a war hero with much sadness and grief.

Read more
New Mortal Kombat 2 photos reveal Johnny Cage, Kitana, and Shao Kahn
Johnny Cage poses with sunglasses for Mortal Kombat 2.

Get ready to fight with an all-new look at Mortal Kombat 2, the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, arriving later this year.
Entertainment Weekly released first-look photos of new characters debuting in Mortal Kombat 2, including Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Martyn Ford as franchise villain Shao Kahn.

In the photo, Cage readies for a fight with Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) looking on from a distance. Mortal Kombat 2 director Simon McQuoid teased the debut of Cage, who will provide "some of the biggest laughs" in the sequel.

Read more
Here’s when Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will be streaming on Peacock
Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Moses Brings Plenty in Yellowstone.

Yellowstone might be off the air, but the final episodes are finally heading to streaming. Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will exclusively stream on Peacock starting on March 16.

Taylor Sheridan's Western drama aired the final six episodes of season 5 in November and December. Although the show aired on Paramount Network, Yellowstone does not stream on Paramount+. Instead, previous seasons of Yellowstone can be found on Peacock because of the show's licensing agreement with NBCUniversal.

Read more