New Andor season 2 video teases monumental Star Wars event

By
Andor Season 2 | Special Look | Streaming April 22 on Disney+

The road to rebellion intensifies in Andor season 2.

Disney released a special look at Andor season 2, which features behind-the-scenes access to the upcoming episodes and interviews with the cast and crew. However, the most noteworthy moment occurs when the video cuts to Ghorman and spotlights a crowd of protestors chanting in unison against Imperial forces.

In Star Wars canon, Ghorman is the site of the Ghorman Massacre. In 2 BBY, Imperial forces open fire and slaughter a group of peaceful protestors on Ghorman. The harrowing events cause Senator Mon Mothma of Chandrila to resign from the Senate and condemn Emperor Sheev Palpatine. Mothma’s resignation and subsequent speech serve as a rallying cry for freedom and a launching point for the Rebel Alliance.

Andor season 2 will chronicle the journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the former thief who will soon become an integral leader in the Rebel Alliance. Meanwhile, the Galactic Empire continues work on the Death Star as it nears completion.

“These 12 episodes are gonna take us over the next four years into Rogue One,” Andor creator Tony Gilroy says in the special look. “The complexity of the show, the possibilities of the show. It has to be all in.”

A group of Andor characters stare on the poster.
Disney/Lucasfilm

Besides Luna, Andor season 2 stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker.

Andor is the most critically acclaimed Star Wars show, with season 1 receiving three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Andor season 2 will be released in four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter streams on April 22, 2025, on Disney+.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
