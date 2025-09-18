Apple CEO suggests that F1 might be getting a sequel

What’s happened: After the success of F1 in theaters this summer, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Variety at the Emmys that a sequel might be in the works at Apple Studios.
- “It’s definitely something that’s being talked about,” Cook said via Variety. “It’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We’re so proud of it. The talent involved are such next level, and Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We’re super proud of it, and we can’t wait to bring it to the surface.”
- Details are scarce about what the project might look like at this point, but Cook seems prepared to greenlight a sequel to the film.
This is important because: F1 was part of a string of box office successes this summer.
- F1 grossed more than $600 million worldwide, with over $400 million coming from international markets, where F1 racing is even more popular than it is in the U.S.
- F1 is also by far the biggest hit that Apple has produced to date, which may explain why they’re so eager for a sequel.
- The film is also one of several hits from Warner Bros. this year, which also released Weapons, Superman, and Sinners.
Why should I care? In addition to being a major box office success, F1 was also an original film that did well with both critics and audiences.
- Coming off of the remarkable success of Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski was able to partner with another major movie star to make a high-octane thriller.
- Kosinski is also working on several other projects, including a sequel to Maverick, a Miami Vice movie, and a UFO conspiracy thriller for Apple Studios.
OK, what’s next? F1 will stream on Apple TV+ at some point this year.
- Apple TV+ will likely announce a streaming date for this fall.
- Expect F1 to be in the mix during awards season, especially in the technical categories.