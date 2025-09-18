Apple CEO suggests that F1 might be getting a sequel

What’s happened: After the success of F1 in theaters this summer, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Variety at the Emmys that a sequel might be in the works at Apple Studios.

“It’s definitely something that’s being talked about,” Cook said via Variety. “It’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We’re so proud of it. The talent involved are such next level, and Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We’re super proud of it, and we can’t wait to bring it to the surface.”

Details are scarce about what the project might look like at this point, but Cook seems prepared to greenlight a sequel to the film.

Brad Pitt’s #F1TheMovie is his highest grossing movie ever at the box office. Tim Cook says a sequel is “definitely something that is being talked about.” pic.twitter.com/wgu5AOPqGt — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2025

This is important because: F1 was part of a string of box office successes this summer.

F1 grossed more than $600 million worldwide, with over $400 million coming from international markets, where F1 racing is even more popular than it is in the U.S.

F1 is also by far the biggest hit that Apple has produced to date, which may explain why they’re so eager for a sequel.

The film is also one of several hits from Warner Bros. this year, which also released Weapons, Superman, and Sinners.

Why should I care? In addition to being a major box office success, F1 was also an original film that did well with both critics and audiences.

Coming off of the remarkable success of Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski was able to partner with another major movie star to make a high-octane thriller.

Kosinski is also working on several other projects, including a sequel to Maverick, a Miami Vice movie, and a UFO conspiracy thriller for Apple Studios.

OK, what’s next? F1 will stream on Apple TV+ at some point this year.