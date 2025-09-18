 Skip to main content
Apple CEO suggests that F1 might be getting a sequel

Apple is in the F1 business

By
Two F1 drviers stand next to each other and look.
Apple

What’s happened: After the success of F1 in theaters this summer, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Variety at the Emmys that a sequel might be in the works at Apple Studios.

  • “It’s definitely something that’s being talked about,” Cook said via Variety. “It’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We’re so proud of it. The talent involved are such next level, and Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We’re super proud of it, and we can’t wait to bring it to the surface.”
  • Details are scarce about what the project might look like at this point, but Cook seems prepared to greenlight a sequel to the film.

Brad Pitt’s #F1TheMovie is his highest grossing movie ever at the box office. Tim Cook says a sequel is “definitely something that is being talked about.” pic.twitter.com/wgu5AOPqGt

— Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2025

This is important because: F1 was part of a string of box office successes this summer.

  • F1 grossed more than $600 million worldwide, with over $400 million coming from international markets, where F1 racing is even more popular than it is in the U.S.
  • F1 is also by far the biggest hit that Apple has produced to date, which may explain why they’re so eager for a sequel.
  • The film is also one of several hits from Warner Bros. this year, which also released Weapons, Superman, and Sinners.
Why should I care? In addition to being a major box office success, F1 was also an original film that did well with both critics and audiences.

  • Coming off of the remarkable success of Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski was able to partner with another major movie star to make a high-octane thriller.
  • Kosinski is also working on several other projects, including a sequel to Maverick, a Miami Vice movie, and a UFO conspiracy thriller for Apple Studios.

OK, what’s next? F1 will stream on Apple TV+ at some point this year.

  • Apple TV+ will likely announce a streaming date for this fall.
  • Expect F1 to be in the mix during awards season, especially in the technical categories.
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
