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Apple HomeView has a screen, an A18 chip, and a streaming problem

Apple built HomeView, but your iPhone still has to do the heavy lifting

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Apple’s new HomeView smart display is meant to merge entertainment and smart home controls, but it has a surprising limitation: it can’t natively run several of Apple’s own apps. Users will need to connect an iPhone to access services including Apple TV, Apple Books audiobooks, Apple Music Classical and Apple News Plus, according to the Apple CarPlay Developer Guide.

That restriction begs the question of how useful HomeView will be as an entertainment device, especially when rival smart displays already have native access to popular streaming services. Apple has billed HomeView as a hub for the connected home, but the reliance on an iPhone might make the experience less convenient than advertised.

HomeView uses the iPhone as the hub for critical entertainment apps

As per the developer guide section 6.4, HomeView users must use AirPlay from an iPhone to access content on Apple TV. Apple Books audiobooks, Apple Music Classical, and Apple News Plus all use the same phone-dependent approach, and none are natively supported on the device.

Apple has updated the CarPlay docs. HomeView supports two app categories: audio apps and video apps 👀https://t.co/RKf9KWS7Ln https://t.co/tRGWT1pXx6 pic.twitter.com/mkKcg6mqBC

— ビスター(Vistar) (@vistar941) October 14, 2026

The restriction is surprising, as Apple’s promotional materials position HomeView as a way to consume entertainment while doing daily chores. One marketing image even shows content from the Apple TV, while the requirement that an iPhone be nearby is buried in the fine print of the announcement.

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The hardware itself doesn’t seem to be the obvious sticking point. HomeView runs on the same chip as the iPhone 16, Apple’s A18 chip. Instead, its software reportedly functions more like CarPlay rather than iOS or Apple TV, depending on a connected iPhone for some functions.

HomeView also doesn’t have an App Store, which limits the way apps can be installed and accessed. This means Apple’s approach is different to a traditional smart display, which can run supported entertainment apps natively.

Apple’s CarPlay-style approach could impact third-party apps

The limitations become more apparent when compared to competing devices. Amazon’s Echo Show streams Prime Video natively, and Google’s Nest Hub has YouTube without having to pipe the playback through a phone.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Apple

But the CarPlay-like software model from HomeView could create a pathway for third-party developers. According to updated Apple developer documentation, qualifying iOS apps can provide widgets on HomeView, while some apps with CarPlay entitlements can show up when used on a paired iPhone. It’s up to developers to make their widgets platform-appropriate, and Apple has the power to reject those it doesn’t think are.

The question for buyers is whether HomeView is primarily a smart home controller or an entertainment display. Its connected-home features might still appeal to Apple users, but if you want a standalone screen for streaming, you’ll want to find out which services work without an iPhone.

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Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
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Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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