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Apple is giving live F1 races a Dolby Atmos soundtrack so you can watch Max Verstappen tu-tu-du-du his way to the top

Apple wants your living room to sound like an F1 garage

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Bahrain GP 2026
Formula One

Formula 1 is already loud enough to make a television shake, but Apple wants to make the experience even more immersive. Apple and Dolby are bringing Dolby Atmos audio to live Formula 1 coverage, starting with the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin later this month.

The upgrade is designed to make viewers feel closer to the action, with the roar of engines, squealing tyres and pit-lane activity getting a more immersive audio treatment. Apple is pairing the Atmos soundtrack with Dolby Vision, aiming to make its F1 coverage feel more like an event rather than something simply playing on a screen. 

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For F1 fans, that could mean the difference between hearing an engine and feeling like it is about to launch itself through the living room wall.

Dolby Atmos could make the F1 experience much more immersive

Dolby Atmos is designed to create a more spatial audio experience, allowing sounds to be positioned around the listener rather than simply coming from left and right channels. For Formula 1, that could be particularly useful because the sport is as much about sound and atmosphere as it is about what happens on track.

Bahrain GP 2026
Formula One

Apple says the new experience will be available on supported Apple devices as well as compatible Dolby-enabled TVs, soundbars and home theatre systems. Formula 1 will continue producing the races, while Apple will use its technology infrastructure to deliver the coverage to viewers. 

The timing is also significant. Apple is in the first year of its F1 broadcasting deal, reportedly worth an estimated $140 million to $150 million for the rights. Apple executive Eddy Cue said last month that F1 viewership has grown by a significant double-digit percentage compared with the previous season, when races were broadcast on ESPN. 

Apple wants its F1 coverage to stand out

Apple isn’t trying to become another ESPN or Amazon Prime Video overnight. Instead, the company appears to be taking a more technology-focused approach to sports, betting that better picture and sound quality can make its coverage feel different.

Bahrain GP 2026
Formula One

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of music, sports, Apple TV and Beats, said the company entered sports with the intention of making a difference for customers and sees the new audio experience as part of that effort. 

For viewers, the immediate question is whether Atmos will actually make a noticeable difference outside an expensive home-theatre setup. The answer will depend heavily on the hardware being used, but supported TVs, soundbars and home-theatre systems should be able to take advantage of the format.

The first real test comes with the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin later this month. If the experiment works, Apple plans to continue delivering the enhanced sound and video experience for future F1 races. In major Formula One news, Max Verstappen claimed his first win of the 2026 season for Red Bull at a rain-hit Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, beating Kimi Antonelli by 2.307 seconds. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc recovered from early tyre gambles to finish third and fourth, while George Russell retired late, cutting his title chances. The championship now heads to Singapore for the final race of the triple-header.

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