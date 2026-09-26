Apple Music Hall confirms first eight shows, starting with Elton John

Apple has confirmed the first eight artists who will perform at its new Apple Music Hall in London, with Elton John set to headline the opening show on September 28. The venue, located inside the iconic Battersea Power Station, is designed to bring Apple Music’s streaming-first approach into a physical concert space.

The first lineup includes some major names from across pop, hip-hop, R&B and electronic music. Alongside Elton John, Apple has confirmed Baby Keem, Skye Newman, Troye Sivan, Arlo Parks, Burna Boy, Chase & Status and Charli xcx.

Elton John gets the first night as Apple Music Hall opens its doors

Apple unveiled the new venue earlier this week at Battersea Power Station, where the company also operates an office and retail store. The Apple Music Hall can accommodate up to 600 people, making it a relatively intimate setting compared with traditional concert venues.

The opening lineup will roll out over the next few months. Elton John will perform on September 28, followed by Baby Keem on October 2 and Skye Newman on October 7. Troye Sivan is scheduled for October 13, Arlo Parks for October 22 and Burna Boy for October 29. Chase & Status will take the stage on November 26, while Charli xcx is scheduled to close out the currently announced shows on December 2.

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There is also some Apple Music history behind the lineup. Elton John has hosted his weekly Rocket Hour show on Apple Music since the service launched in 2015. Charli xcx previously hosted five seasons of The Candy Shop on Beats 1.

For fans who want to attend, tickets for Elton John, Baby Keem and Skye Newman are scheduled to go on sale September 28 at 9am BST. Apple says tickets for the remaining shows will be made available at a later date.

Apple is turning its streaming platform into a live music experience

The Apple Music Hall is more than just another small concert venue. Apple says performances will also be livestreamed globally through Apple Music, giving subscribers outside London a way to experience the shows.

Artists performing at the venue will also receive a finished Spatial Audio recording, a broadcast-ready mix and multicamera video. That makes the venue part concert hall and part production studio, with Apple effectively building a pipeline for turning intimate live performances into polished digital content.

For fans, the 600-person capacity could make these shows particularly difficult to attend, especially with high-profile artists such as Elton John, Burna Boy and Charli xcx on the schedule. Apple Music subscribers will also be required to have an active subscription to access the service, with the source listing the individual plan at $11.99 per month, including a one-month free trial, or through Apple One.

For now, Apple has confirmed only the first eight shows, so more artists could be added to the Apple Music Hall schedule later. The immediate focus, however, is on Elton John, who will officially open the venue next week.

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