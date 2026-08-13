Apple TV just got a bunch of classic movies, and they’re all worth a rewatch

Apple TV has quietly stumbled onto a pretty good streaming strategy: make great original shows and movies, then occasionally throw some genuinely great older movies into the mix. As part of its latest content drop, Apple TV has added a collection of classic and popular movies that subscribers can watch without paying an additional rental fee. The selection varies by region, but titles spotted so far include Arrival, The Martian, E.T., Gone Girl, Zodiac, Titanic, The Sixth Sense, The Bourne Identity, and Catch Me If You Can.

This isn’t exactly filler content

What makes this move interesting is the quality of some of these movies. Arrival, for instance, isn’t just another sci-fi movie. Denis Villeneuve’s thoughtful take on first contact uses language and time to tell a surprisingly emotional story, while The Martian turns being stranded on Mars into an unusually optimistic survival adventure.

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Then there’s Gone Girl and Zodiac, two David Fincher films that have become modern thriller staples. E.T. needs almost no introduction. The Sixth Sense remains one of those movies where knowing the twist somehow doesn’t make watching it again any less fun.

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The catch is that the collection isn’t necessarily permanent or identical everywhere. Users have reported different selections depending on their country, and some of these movies have appeared on Apple TV before as temporary additions.

Apple TV is becoming a bit of a movie hotspot

That’s actually a pretty interesting development for Apple. The service has built its reputation around original programming, with shows such as Severance, Ted Lasso, and The Studio emerging as critical hits. Its movie ambitions have also grown considerably, with F1: The Movie becoming a major box-office success before landing on Apple TV. Apple says the film became the highest-grossing sports movie of all time and earned major awards recognition.

Apple’s 2026 slate continues that push, with new original series and films arriving throughout the year alongside live sports including Formula 1. Adding beloved third-party movies therefore feels less like Apple randomly filling catalogue gaps and more like another piece of the same strategy: give people more genuinely good things to watch.

Maybe Apple doesn’t need everything

Honestly speaking, this could actually be one of the smartest things Apple TV can do. Netflix built its identity around having an enormous library, while Apple has largely gone the other way, focusing on a smaller collection of high-profile originals. A rotating selection of excellent older movies fits that approach surprisingly well.

Apple doesn’t need thousands of films gathering digital dust. It just needs enough good ones to make opening the app feel like there’s always something worth watching. And that’s perhaps the best thing about this latest addition. Apple TV doesn’t suddenly have everything. It just has more stuff you’d actually want to watch.