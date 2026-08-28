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Apple TV just got more expensive, again

Apple TV now costs three times as much as it did when the service launched

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Apple TV has emerged as the quiet winner of the streaming wars over the past few years, but it seems the growing slate of its critically-acclaimed films and TV shows is going to cost you more going forward. Apple has just raised the subscription price of its streaming platform. The monthly plan now costs $14.99, up from the previous $12.99 fee.

Apple TV now costs three times what it did at launch

The annual plan, on the other hand, has climbed from $99 to $199 for users in the US. This is the fourth price hike for Apple TV in nearly as many years. When Apple first launched its streaming platform, the introductory price was $4.99 for the monthly plan.

Apple TV on an iPad.
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Apple won’t be the only service that has raised the streaming fee. YouTube Premium, Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount+ have all raised the subscription fee in the past few months.

Apple One is getting more expensive too

Apple TV is also going to become expensive for users who access the service, through the Apple One bundle. The price has now combined all the way up to $21.95, amounting to a $2 hike, collectively raising the expense on other services such as Apple Music, Arcade, and iCloud storage.

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Apple won’t be the only service that has raised the streaming fee. YouTube Premium, Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount+ have all raised the subscription fee in the past few months. The price hike is not surprising, as Apple has continued to invest in high-value original productions starting the top talent from Hollywood. Ted Lasso, The Studio, Widow’s Bay, Severance, Pluribus, and Shrinking are among the TV hits, while films like F1 continue to strengthen Apple’s clout in the Hollywood film chambers.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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