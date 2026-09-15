Apple TV lands a record 29 Emmy wins, cementing its entertainment powerhouse status

Apple TV’s terrific run in the awards circuit continues well into 2026, with the latest triumph coming at the Emmys. At the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, Apple notched an impressive 29 wins, emerging as the most awarded entertainment network on the show floor. The Emmy haul also set another record for Apple, making it the fastest streaming platform to take the most winner nods at television’s biggest annual awards.

The streamer scored it big for critically acclaimed franchises like Widow’s Bay, Pluribus, Slow Horses, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Palm Royale, and Mr. Scorsese. Out of that pool, Widow’s Bay took home 14 trophies, becoming the most Emmy-awarded freshman comedy series in history.

With Widow’s Bay, Hiro Murai also became the first Asian in history to take home the best directing win at the Emmys. This is the second year in a row that Apple TV emerged as a home for the most awarded series, repeating the feat it pulled off with The Studio last year. Following is the full list of wins for Apple at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Widow’s Bay – 14 awards Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Matthew Rhys Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O’Flynn Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Katie Dippold Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Hiro Murai Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour) Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) Outstanding Music Supervision Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation Pluribus – 6 awards Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Vince Gilligan Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Margo’s Got Money Troubles (3) Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Slow Horses – 1 award Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein Palm Royale – 3 awards Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming Outstanding Period Costumes Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Mr. Scorsese – 1 award Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series I’m Not Remarkable – 1 award Outstanding Commercial

Apple scored a record 89 nominations at the Primetime Emmys in 2026, and began the year on a high note with six Academy Award nominations, including a top honor nod for the Brad Pitt-starrer F1 and a best documentary contender for Come See Me in the Good Light. This was preceded by an impressive run at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards, where Apple scored a combined seven wins for F1, The Studio, Severance, and Pluribus.

The streamer also notched three wins at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards this year, including a Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for The Studio. Last year, Apple bagged 81 Emmy nominations and ended up winning 22 honors, led by The Studio, Severance, and Slow Horses. Beyond original wins, Apple TV is also boosting its portfolio with classic films and sports broadcasting, including a marquee streaming spot for the F1 season.