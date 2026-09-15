 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple TV lands a record 29 Emmy wins, cementing its entertainment powerhouse status

Widow’s Bay, Pluribus, Slow Horses, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Palm Royale, and Mr. Scorsese emerged as the big winners for Apple.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
A still from Widow’s Bay on a tablet.
Apple

Apple TV’s terrific run in the awards circuit continues well into 2026, with the latest triumph coming at the Emmys. At the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, Apple notched an impressive 29 wins, emerging as the most awarded entertainment network on the show floor. The Emmy haul also set another record for Apple, making it the fastest streaming platform to take the most winner nods at television’s biggest annual awards.

The streamer scored it big for critically acclaimed franchises like Widow’s Bay, Pluribus, Slow Horses, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Palm Royale, and Mr. Scorsese. Out of that pool, Widow’s Bay took home 14 trophies, becoming the most Emmy-awarded freshman comedy series in history.

A still from Pluribus
A still from Pluribus, which won six awards. Apple

With Widow’s Bay, Hiro Murai also became the first Asian in history to take home the best directing win at the Emmys. This is the second year in a row that Apple TV emerged as a home for the most awarded series, repeating the feat it pulled off with The Studio last year. Following is the full list of wins for Apple at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Widow’s Bay – 14 awardsOutstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Matthew Rhys
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O’Flynn
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Katie Dippold
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Hiro Murai
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Music Supervision
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Pluribus – 6 awardsOutstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Vince Gilligan
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Margo’s Got Money Troubles (3)Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Slow Horses – 1 awardOutstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein
Palm Royale – 3 awards Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Outstanding Period Costumes
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Mr. Scorsese – 1 awardOutstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
I’m Not Remarkable – 1 awardOutstanding Commercial

Apple scored a record 89 nominations at the Primetime Emmys in 2026, and began the year on a high note with six Academy Award nominations, including a top honor nod for the Brad Pitt-starrer F1 and a best documentary contender for Come See Me in the Good Light. This was preceded by an impressive run at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards, where Apple scored a combined seven wins for F1, The Studio, Severance, and Pluribus.

A still from Slow Horses
A still from Slow Horses, which scored an Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award for Saul Metzstein Apple

The streamer also notched three wins at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards this year, including a Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for The Studio. Last year, Apple bagged 81 Emmy nominations and ended up winning 22 honors, led by The Studio, Severance, and Slow Horses. Beyond original wins, Apple TV is also boosting its portfolio with classic films and sports broadcasting, including a marquee streaming spot for the F1 season.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
Topics
Dark Matter season 2’s most interesting question may be what comes after Amanda and Daniela’s choices
Amanda and Daniela made their choices. Season 2 is exploring what happens when those choices aren't enough.
Clothing, Coat, Jacket

For all its quantum mechanics and competing realities, Dark Matter has always been less interested in the choices people make than in what happens once they have to live with them.

Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) remains the character around whom most of those choices orbit. Season 1 began when an alternate version of the Chicago physicist, Jason2, abducted him and crossed into his world to take over the life he believed he should have had. That life included Daniela (Jennifer Connelly), Jason's wife and the mother of their teenage son, Charlie. The abduction also brought Jason into the life of Amanda (Alice Braga), a psychiatrist who worked on the Box project in Jason2's reality and had been romantically involved with him.

Read more
Netflix is developing an animated ‘Diablo’ series, landing another video game win
Let's hope Netflix does justice to the mythos of Burning Hells and High Heavens.
Representation of Diablo and Netflix on a poster.

Netflix is continuing its push into the world of gaming with yet another adaptation of a hit franchise. At BlizzCon 2026, it was announced that the streamer is developing an animated series set in the expansive Diablo universe. Here is the official premise of the upcoming show, as per Variety: 

“After decades of bringing entire universes to life through our games, we’re partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens. A new animated series set in the world of ‘Diablo’ is in development with Netflix. More details will be shared in the future, but this is only the beginning, with even more taking shape across our universes.”

Read more
Alyssa Goeckner’s The Song Of The Universe explores music as a deep cinematic experience
Featuring 15 songs on the soundtrack, The Song Of The Universe will be told across 20 episodes as part of the first season.
Still from The Song Of The Universe.

Alyssa Goeckner has given nearly two decades to the music industry, working with artists like Steve Aoki and Afrojack, and releasing music under Sony and Universal, among other labels. As a singer, songwriter, producer, director, and original-IP creator, her work has appeared on Billboard charts under the names Miss Palmer and Bishøp over the years. Her next endeavor is her most exciting yet, and it fundamentally shifts how music can transcend the medium and evolve into a cinematic experience with deep visual storytelling.

The Song Of The Universe is the latest project from Bishøp, which keeps music as the central theme of a multi-episode cinematic story that revolves around her as the eponymous character, fighting to restore the balance of light against the forces of darkness.

Read more