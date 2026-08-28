Apple TV lands critically acclaimed drama series “Small Prophets”

Apple TV is home to a handful of beloved original TV shows and an increasingly wide slate of films, including some classics. On the same day the streaming service is hiking up the fee, we are hearing news of yet another heavy-hitting addition to the content portfolio. According to Deadline, Apple has acquired worldwide rights for streaming “Small Prophets,” which first made its premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC TV earlier this year. And before we dig into more details, here is the interesting part.

Small Prophets currently has a rating of 100% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty rare for an entertainment property. For comparison, Apple TV hits like Silo command a 92% rating, while Dark Matter sits at 90% on the site. Ted Lasso, one of the biggest hits of Apple TV and awards season darling, has a 98% Tomatometer rating on the platform.

Created, written, and directed by Mackenzie Crook, Small Prophets is a comedy-drama with fantasy and magical elements. The series follows Michael Sleep, played by Pearce Quigley, who explores alchemical science and the mythical homunculus concept to unravel the secrets behind the disappearance of their partner.

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The rest of the cast includes Michael Palin, Lauren Patel, Sophie Willan, and Jon Pointing. Apple TV’s acquisition of Small Prophets is a touch surprising, but not beyond its usual ballpark. The streamer has traditionally focused on science fiction, deep mythology-inspired lore, and book adaptations, delivering hits like Silo and Foundation in the process.

Small Prophets was also a hit with critics. The Guardian’s Jack Seale gave it a rare 5/5 star rating, noting that “Mackenzie Crook’s magical new comedy is pure, pure pleasure.” Over at the Financial Times, Rebecca Nicholson wrote that “Small Prophets is undoubtedly a treasure, and deserves to be discovered by as many people as possible.” The landing page for the British comedy series is already live on Apple TV, and it will be up for your streaming pleasure starting October 7 worldwide, except in the UK.