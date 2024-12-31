 Skip to main content
Find out when Apple TV+ is free for one weekend in 2025

The cast of Severance stands together and looks up.
Apple TV+

For one weekend in 2025, Apple TV+ will be free for all customers.

From January 3 through January 5, Apple TV+ will be free on any device where streaming is available. To take advantage of this offer, sign in with an Apple ID and password during the promotional period.

Apple TV+’s entire library will be available to stream during the free weekend. One of the most anticipated shows of 2025 is Severance, the sci-fi thriller about a group of employees who choose to separate their work memories from their personal ones. Severance received critical acclaim upon its debut in February 2022 and garnered 14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. With season 2 premiering in January, you’ll have time to catch up on season 1 during the free weekend.

Shows that released new seasons in 2024 include Silo, Bad Sisters, Disclaimer, Shrinking, Presumed Innocent, and Dark Matter. Revisit some of Apple TV+’s most popular TV shows, including The Morning Show and Ted LassoThe Morning Show season 4 should premiere sometime in 2025, while Ted Lasso season 4 has yet to be greenlit.

This weekend, see for yourself.

Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms

&mdash; Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024

While Apple TV+ is best known for its TV shows, the streamer’s library of original movies continues to expand. 2024 saw the releases of Argylle, Fly Me to the MoonThe Instigators, Wolfs, and Blitz. With Oscar season approaching, it’s noteworthy that Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win Best Picture with 2021’s CODA, a heartfelt coming-of-age drama about a child of deaf adults (CODA) who aspires to become a singer.

Should users choose to continue using Apple TV+ after the free weekend, the monthly price is $10.

