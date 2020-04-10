Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service, is making a selection of its original programs available for anyone to watch for free, to keep people entertained while they are stuck inside due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, officially called COVID-19.

As reported by Variety, the full list of programs available to watch for free is as follows:

The Elephant Queen, a wildlife documentary by Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble about the matriarch of an elephant herd, set in Kenya and narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Little America, an anthology series created by Lee Eisenberg about the lives of immigrants in America, with each episode focusing on a different character or family in a new location.

Servant, the creepy M. Night Shymalan show starting Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell as a young couple who suffer a terrible tragedy and go to extreme lengths to cope with it.

For All Mankind, an alternative history sci-fi show which explores what might have happened if the space race had never ended and the Soviet Union had succeeded in being the first to land on the moon, from Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek writer Ronald D. Moore.

Dickinson, a comedic take on the life of American poet Emily Dickinson, set in the 1800s and staring Hailee Steinfeld.

Helpsters, a live-action monster show for kids.

Ghostwriter, a children’s mystery show.

Snoopy in Space, an animated series based on the Peanuts comic strips.

Viewers in the U.S. should already be able to watch these programs by heading to the Apple Free For Everyone website. The free streaming program will be expanding to also make the content available in more than 100 countries and regions from today, via the Apple TV app.

This follows similar moves by other streaming services, such as HBO which is offering free streaming of some of its most popular shows including Veep, The Sopranos, and The Wire, plus popular movies like Pokémon Detective Pikachu to encourage people to stay at home and keep everyone safe. Other streaming service Amazon Prime Video is offering brand new movie releases for rental or viewing on its platform via its “in-theater rentals” service.

Editors' Recommendations