Apple TV’s next big swing is 12 12 12, a heist thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan

Apple TV just handed viewers a first look at its newest crime drama, and the pitch practically writes itself. Picture Grand Theft Auto colliding with Heat, then add two leads who can carry a screen on charisma alone. That’s 12 12 12, an eight-episode heist thriller starring and executive produced by Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, set to premiere globally on November 13 with a two-episode debut. From there, new episodes drop every Friday until the finale lands on December 25.

What is 12 12 12 actually about?

The catchy title actually describes the show’s whole structure. Each episode moves across three timelines tied to one elaborate heist, covering the 12 months spent planning it, the 12 hours it takes to pull off, and the 12 days of fallout afterward.

Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent squaring off against Dornan’s American career criminal, and their rivalry plays out as a tense game of cat and mouse across Europe. The endgame is a massive heist on a bank vault buried beneath the streets of Zurich.

The cast and crew behind Apple TV’s 12 12 12

The supporting cast brings real range, including Jack Kesy (Hellboy: The Crooked Man), Agathe Rousselle (Titane), Sallie Harmsen (Blade Runner 2049), José Garcia (Now You See Me), and Emmy nominee Kali Reis (True Detective).

Behind the camera, we have Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Kari Skogland directing multiple episodes, including the pilot, and also as an executive producer. She’s known for her work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so expect a steady hand guiding the tone.

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Series creators Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble also serve as executive producers, with Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content producing. With that much talent stacked on both sides of the camera, 12 12 12 has high expectations to live up to.