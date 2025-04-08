 Skip to main content
Apple Vision Pro 2 may have hit mass production, claimed release imminent

The Apple Vision Pro 2 headset may be arriving soon according to new manufacturing changes.

The news comes that Apple has moved into the mass production phase for its Vision Pro 2 headset.

Reports suggest that key components for the new Vision Pro are being sought as suppliers “rush” to fulfill orders.

This comes from IT Home, a Chinese website that refers to unknown sources inside the supply chain.

The parts in question include panels, housing and circuitry. Whether these are uniquely new to this version of the headset is not clear.

What is made clear is that this points towards a release date later this year.

What is the Apple Vision Pro 2 release date?

This is one of many reports that points towards an imminent release for the new AR headset from Apple.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has said that we can expect a more iterative second-generation Vision Pro is in development and can be expected between fall 2025 and spring 2026.

According to The Information‘s Wayne Ma, Apple has abruptly reduced production for its current Vision Pro, as part of plans to move into production for the second generation headset.

This could be sooner than expected as, according to this recent report, Apple plans to use many of the components from the first generation model. This smaller update should, for that reason, be easier to roll out more quickly.

What’s expected to change on the Vision Pro 2?

While the headset is expected to look largely the same on the exterior there should be some internal upgrades.

Apple is expected to add the M5 chip, pull in more Apple Intelligence features, lower the price point, improve hand and eye tracking, and potentially improve comfort and ergonomics.

There are also rumours of Apple introducing new accessories to go with the new Vision Pro 2, like a dedicated controller or more precise input device – but it seems a stretch at this point.

