Arcane season 2 trailer previews the final chapter of Netflix animated series

Every ending is a new beginning in the trailer for Arcane season 2, the final chapter of Netflix’s hit animated series based on the League of Legends game.

Arcane is the origin story of two League of Legends champions, sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), with the latter also known as Powder. By the end of season 1, the duo find themselves in opposite factions of an impending war. Vi sides with the Piltover, the rich utopian city, while Powder transforms into the rebellious Jinx and sides with Piltover’s oppressed undercity, Zaun. The explosive season 2 trailer previews Jinx’s attack on the Council, which sets the stage for the battle between Piltover and Zaun.

Arcane season 2’s voice cast also includes Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Amirah Vann as Sevika, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, Ellen Thomas as Ambessa, and Brett Tucker as Singed.

The Arcane season 2 trailer is set to Ashnikko’s Paint The Town Blue. This is the first single on the Arcane season 2 soundtrack from Riot Games and Virgin Music Group.

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Christian Linke and Alex Yee developed Arcane for Netflix. Producers include Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck. Arcane‘s visuals stem from Fortiche Animation. Although Arcane’s story will end with season 2, Linke believes there are more stories to tell in this universe.

Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” Linke said during a League Dev Update. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Arcane season 1 premiered in November 2021 to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Arcane won four Primetime Emmy Awards, including a historic victory in Outstanding Animated Program. Arcane became the first streaming series to win the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

Arcane season 2 arrives on Netflix in November 2024.

