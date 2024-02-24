Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Currently in electrifying form, Arsenal take on eighth-place Newcastle in a compelling Premier League battle today at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have won five straight league matches in truly dominant fashion–they’ve outscored their opponents 21-2 in that stretch–but Newcastle present an interesting test, as they’ve scored multiple goals in eight straight matches across all competition.

This one sets up as a potential thriller that you don’t want to miss. If you live in the United States, the match, which starts at 3:00 p.m. ET, will be broadcast solely on Peacock. Here’s everything you need to know to watch.

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on Peacock

In the United States, Peacock has exclusivity for about half of the Premier League matches throughout the season (anything that isn’t televised on USA Network on CNBC will be on Peacock, even the NBC-televised matches). So, even though there isn’t a Peacock TV free trial, it’s still well worth it for Premier League fans at $6 per month or $60 for a year.

Not only do you get all of the Premier League action, but there’s other live sports, too. After watching Arsenal vs Newcastle (and all of the other EPL games on Saturday morning), you can then watch some Big Ten college basketball (men’s and women’s), PGA Tour, WWE and more. Or you can hit pause on the sports and watch one of the hundreds of available Peacock shows or Peacock movies.

Peacock remains one of the most underrated streaming services around, and if you like the Premier League even a little bit, it’s a no-brainer.

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re a Peacock subscriber who is currently traveling outside of the United States, you’ll need to try a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the match. VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a server that it’s another country or location. It’s a useful tool meant for security and privacy online, but it can also be very helpful in streaming from abroad.

NordVPN is our recommendation. It’s safe, doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds (which is key for streaming sports) and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

