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As the music industry reels from a slop flood, Dr. Dre wants artists to adopt AI

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AI-generated music is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid. As tools make it easier than ever to churn out entire songs with minimal effort, streaming platforms and social media are being flooded with what many call “AI slop.” For musicians, that has understandably raised some uncomfortable questions about where the industry is heading. Dr. Dre, however, isn’t interested in running away from AI. He wants artists to embrace it.

In an interview with The New York Times alongside longtime collaborator Jimmy Iovine, Dre revealed that he’s already experimenting with AI while producing music. Rather than viewing the technology as something that could eventually replace musicians, the legendary producer sees it as another creative tool — and he thinks artists worried about it may be looking at the situation the wrong way. “I don’t see it as a threat,” Dre said, arguing that people who struggle with creating are more likely to feel threatened by AI.

Dr. Dre thinks we’ve been here before

For Dre, the anxiety surrounding AI sounds remarkably familiar. He compared the backlash to the arrival of drum machines and synthesizers, technologies that once challenged traditional ideas about how music should be made, but didn’t replace musicians. Instead, artists learned how to use them, and they eventually became an enormous part of modern music production.

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Dre believes AI could follow a similar path. He’s already using the technology in the studio, although not to ask a chatbot to spit out his next album. Dre says he uses AI as a tool to experiment with work he has already created and see what the technology can do with it. Jimmy Iovine shares that enthusiasm. He believes talented musicians could make even better records when given access to AI, and he isn’t particularly worried that the technology will also produce plenty of bad music. After all, as Iovine essentially points out, we already had bad music long before generative AI arrived.

AI slop and AI creativity aren’t necessarily the same thing

That distinction may become increasingly important. There’s a big difference between using AI to mass-produce disposable songs and putting the technology in the hands of an experienced producer who treats it as one part of a much larger creative process. Dre appears far more interested in the latter. And he apparently isn’t alone. Iovine named Timbaland as another producer embracing AI and suggested plenty of musicians are experimenting with it behind closed doors. Dre agreed, saying some artists are already using the technology but don’t want to admit it.

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None of that makes the music industry’s concerns around AI disappear. But Dre argues that rejecting the technology altogether probably isn’t the answer. Just as drum machines and synthesizers eventually became tools musicians could bend to their own ideas, he seems convinced AI can do the same. The slop may already be here, but Dre would rather see talented artists figure out what they can make with AI than leave the technology entirely to the machines.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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