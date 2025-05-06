 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

A$AP x Star Wars? Find out which rapper auditioned to play Lando Calrissian

By
Donald Glover sits in the captain's chair and drives in Star Wars.
Lucasfilm

The Force was almost with A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy-nominated rapper previously auditioned to play the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. In an interview with Variety, Rocky shared his brutally honest review of his tryout for Star Wars.

Recommended Videos

“I auditioned for Star Wars, and my audition was trash,” Rocky told Variety. “I was trash that day.”

Related

The role ultimately went to Donald Glover, who also goes by his musical stage name, Childish Gambino. While Solo failed critically and financially, Glover received positive reviews for his performance, with Rocky being one of his biggest supporters.

“My man Childish Gambino was a way better Lando than I would’ve provided at that time,” Rocky explained. “And I think he looked a little more like [Billy Dee Williams] than me.”

Despite the failed audition, Rocky would happily take another shot at joining the Star Wars universe.

Released in 2018, Solo starred Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, a smuggler who will one day become a hero for the Rebel Alliance in the battle against the Galactic Empire. Solo takes place approximately 10 years before Star Wars: A New Hope and chronicles the dangerous heist involving the Kessel Run. The movie introduces Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Han’s eventual co-pilot, and Lando, the cunning smuggler who lends him the iconic Millennium Falcon.

Billy Dee Williams originated the role of Lando in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Williams later reappeared as Lando in The Rise of Skywalker.

In December 2020, Lucasfilm announced a Lando limited series at Disney+. Three years later, Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother and collaborator, revealed Lando had shifted from a TV show to a movie. The movie remains in development.

Rocky will next be seen in Highest 2 Lowest, Spike Lee’s crime thriller starring Denzel Washington. The movie will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Highest 2 Lowest opens in theaters on August 22 and streams on Apple TV+ on September 5.


Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Ryan Gosling in talks to join Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie
Ryan Gosling sits and stares in The Fall Guy.

The galaxy is about to receive some Kenergy as Ryan Gosling eyes a role in the Star Wars universe.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling is in negotiations to headline a Star Wars movie from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.
With most Star Wars projects, plot details are being heavily guarded. However, the movie will be a standalone story without any connection to the Skywalker Saga. Jonathan Tropper, who collaborated with Levy on 2014’s This Is Where I Leave You and 2022’s The Adam Project, is penning the script.
Gosling's involvement is major news for Lucasfilm. If Gosling signs on, Levy's movie will be the next Star Wars movie to enter production, with the potential to begin shooting this fall. Gosling's inclusion also means Star Wars will be Levy's next movie. Levy had been eyeing a reunion with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to make Boy Band for Paramount. Star Wars will take priority over Boy Band if Gosling signs on.

Read more
James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi will avoid being handcuffed by Star Wars lore
James Mangold smiles at the podium.

James Mangold is taking the phrase, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away," quite literally. Mangold's Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi will be a prequel movie set thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga.

Mangold, who will direct Dawn of the Jedi, is excited to tell a new story with his co-writer, Beau Willimon.

Read more
Andor cost how much? Disney+ show is most expensive Star Wars project ever
Cassian riding off with Luthen on a speeder in Andor.

Andor is one of the best Star Wars projects ever created by Lucasfilm. It also carries a hefty price tag.

According to a report from Forbes, Disney has spent $645 million to make Andor, including over $290 million on season 2 alone. That is the new record price for a Star Wars project, passing the $400-million-plus budget on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Read more