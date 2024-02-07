 Skip to main content
Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Following their 0-0 draw a couple weeks ago, Aston Villa and Chelsea will meet in a replay of their fourth-round FA Cup tie at Villa Park on Wednesday. Villa are looking to get back to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2015, while Chelsea were last there two seasons ago when they made a third-consecutive trip to the final.

In the United States, the match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET. It won’t be on TV, but you can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live on ESPN+. That’s the only option in the US, but it’s a good one if you’re a soccer fan.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

If you live in the United States and want to watch the FA Cup, then it’s pretty simple: You need ESPN+. Every FA Cup match, from Aston Villa vs Chelsea today right on through to the final in May, will stream exclusively on ESPN+. It’s not always fun to have to add another streaming service to the seemingly ever-growing list, but ESPN+ is a necessity for soccer fans. In addition to the FA Cup, you’ll get English Football Championship, Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey and other smaller leagues, as well as tons of other live sports, original shows, “The Two Escobars” and every other 30-for-30 documentary and even written content that isn’t available on ESPN’s regular website.

All of that is just $11 per month or $15 per month if you want a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) masks your location, allowing you to get around those pesky geo-blocks and stream US-only sites such as ESPN+ even if you’re outside of the country. There are plenty of really good VPN’s to choose from–you can check out our guide of the best VPN deals–but you can’t go wrong with NordVPN, which has long been one of the best in the business. It’s reliable, fast, has a dedicated Chrome extension and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if it doesn’t work for you.

