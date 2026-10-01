 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Audible’s new AI features let you talk to characters and see what you’re hearing

Your audiobook just got a lot more interactive.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Audible

Facing real competition from Spotify in audiobooks, Audible is leaning hard into AI to make listening feel different. 

The company announced three new features today: Character Guide, Interactive Stories, and Visual Explorer. All of them were built in collaboration with the creators behind the stories.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Audible

What do Character Guide and Interactive Stories actually do?

Character Guide tackles a real problem, especially for people who’re very particular about the person behind a voice. Tracking a big cast can be harder when listening, especially compared to reading, and this feature helps. 

Recommended Videos

Starting today, Audible shows who’s speaking, in real time, on the player page (though the feature is available in limited titles). It also offers spoiler-free character cards with the narrator’s headshot and bio for added visual reference. For now, the feature is available on originals like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and George Orwell’s “1984.” 

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Audible

Interactive Stories goes a step further and lets you talk, in your own words, to a character in an audiobook. That might sound weird at first, but I can imagine asking complex characters why they did what they did, or what ideology drove a plot-twisting decision that otherwise isn’t clear. 

Why is Audible adding the features now?

Even though creators strictly control the boundaries by defining the opening scenes and character personas, it sounds like a very interesting addition to me. For now, though, the feature is only available in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Both features will be available on Exoplanet from November 5, 2026. 

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Audible

Last but not least, Visual Explorer pulls up maps and imagery at key moments without pulling you out of the narrative. It launches first in The Cultural Tutor’s Grand Tour: The Story of Europe in Six Cities, with creator Sheehan Quirke saying he shaped exactly what listeners see and when. The timing isn’t a coincidence. 

All the features are in beta, though, just something to keep in mind. To me, it looks like Audible is trying hard to protect its market share from Spotify’s recent push into audiobooks. Rather than competing on catalog size alone, Audible is making the listening experience part of the pitch.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
EXCLUSIVE: How Mike Flanagan’s Carrie revitalizes Stephen King’s classic story for Prime Video
Mike Flanagan’s Carrie brings Stephen King’s classic horror story into the digital age
Summer H. Howell in the Prime Video series, Carrie.

After adapting Stephen King stories like Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck, horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan has taken on the author's breakout novel in Prime Video's Carrie series. Many people are already familiar with the story: a shy teenager with telekinetic powers faces vicious bullying from her peers until she unleashes psychic vengeance on Prom Night.

While Carrie has been adapted into multiple feature films, most notably by Brian De Palma in the '70s, Flanagan expands the original novel into an eight-episode Prime Video miniseries set in the present day. At this point, one may wonder why another Carrie adaptation is needed. But with its layered story, realistic characters, and timely depiction of school bullying, Flanagan's Carrie delivers one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever.

Read more
EXCLUSIVE: Takashi Yamazaki wows audiences at Godzilla Minus Zero premiere
Takashi Yamazaki has deliver another electrifying kaiju film with Godzilla Minus Zero
Godzilla roaring in the 2026 film, Godzilla Minus Zero.

The King of the Monsters makes a spectacular return to theaters with the world premiere of filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero. Set two years after Godzilla Minus One, this highly anticipated sequel follows the Shikishima family as they face a new crisis in the form of King Ghidorah, culminating in Godzilla's return.

Yamazaki set a high bar for the Godzilla franchise with Minus One. However, with Godzilla Minus Zero, he delivers a bigger, bolder, and more beautiful blockbuster that doesn’t sacrifice its human heart. Expanding on its predecessor's themes, Minus Zero explores the fear, hatred, and trauma that war leaves behind. Thus, Yamazaki’s new movie has joined the ranks of Terminator 2, The Dark Knight, and The Empire Strikes Back as one of the greatest sequels ever made.

Read more
EXCLUSIVE: James Gray opens up about Paper Tiger and reveals how Adam Driver and Miles Teller brought it to life
Filmmaker James Gray breaks down making Paper Tiger with Adam Driver and Miles Teller
The cast of the 2026 film, Paper Tiger.

The New York Film Festival kicked off the first day of its 64th edition with a screening of writer-director James Gray’s outstanding new crime drama, Paper Tiger. Set in 1986 Queens, the film stars Adam Driver and Miles Teller as brothers Gary and Irwin Pearl, who pursue a get-rich-quick scheme that involves cleaning up the Gowanus Canal. But after a terrible misunderstanding, Irwin, his wife Hester (Scarlett Johansson), and their children find themselves targeted and tormented by the Russian mafia, threatening to tear the two brothers apart.

Paper Tiger made its world premiere back in May at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, which nominated Gray for its highest honor, the Palme D’Or award, for the second time in his career. Since its debut, the film also received an 83% "Fresh" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, ranking it highly alongside some of Gray's other acclaimed films, including The Immigrant, Ad Astra, The Lost City of Z, Armageddon Time. Neon will distribute Paper Tiger in select theaters this November after its festival tour.

Read more