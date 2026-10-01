Audible’s new AI features let you talk to characters and see what you’re hearing

Facing real competition from Spotify in audiobooks, Audible is leaning hard into AI to make listening feel different.

The company announced three new features today: Character Guide, Interactive Stories, and Visual Explorer. All of them were built in collaboration with the creators behind the stories.

What do Character Guide and Interactive Stories actually do?

Character Guide tackles a real problem, especially for people who’re very particular about the person behind a voice. Tracking a big cast can be harder when listening, especially compared to reading, and this feature helps.

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Starting today, Audible shows who’s speaking, in real time, on the player page (though the feature is available in limited titles). It also offers spoiler-free character cards with the narrator’s headshot and bio for added visual reference. For now, the feature is available on originals like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and George Orwell’s “1984.”

Interactive Stories goes a step further and lets you talk, in your own words, to a character in an audiobook. That might sound weird at first, but I can imagine asking complex characters why they did what they did, or what ideology drove a plot-twisting decision that otherwise isn’t clear.

Why is Audible adding the features now?

Even though creators strictly control the boundaries by defining the opening scenes and character personas, it sounds like a very interesting addition to me. For now, though, the feature is only available in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Both features will be available on Exoplanet from November 5, 2026.

Last but not least, Visual Explorer pulls up maps and imagery at key moments without pulling you out of the narrative. It launches first in The Cultural Tutor’s Grand Tour: The Story of Europe in Six Cities, with creator Sheehan Quirke saying he shaped exactly what listeners see and when. The timing isn’t a coincidence.

All the features are in beta, though, just something to keep in mind. To me, it looks like Audible is trying hard to protect its market share from Spotify’s recent push into audiobooks. Rather than competing on catalog size alone, Audible is making the listening experience part of the pitch.

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