Want to watch the Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer? Here's what you need to do

By
Neytiri pulls her bow and arrow in Avatar.
20th Century Studios

We are approximately five months away from returning to Pandora in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Besides a few posters and concept art, Disney’s 20th Century Studios has not released many promotional materials for the third Avatar movie. That changes this week with the arrival of the Fire and Ash trailer. However, you’ll need to head to the theater to watch. 

In a post on Avatar’s X account, it was revealed that the trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash will run exclusively in theaters this weekend before screenings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The post includes an image of Varang, a new character introduced in the film.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is using a similar tactic employed by Universal, who paired the teaser trailer of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey before showings of Jurassic Park Rebirth.

Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Be among the first to watch the trailer, exclusively in theaters this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. pic.twitter.com/MZi0jhBCI5

— Avatar (@officialavatar) July 21, 2025

The first footage from Fire and Ash ran at CinemaCon in April. Since then, select press members have seen the trailer at Fantastic Four screenings. According to Entertainment Weekly, the trailer primarily focused on the Mangkwan Clan, a new Na’vi clan known as the Ash people. Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, is the leader of the Ash Clan, who inhabit the land near an active volcano.

The Mangkwan Clan is not friendly. They soon come into conflict with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family. EW reports that the footage shows Neytiri firing arrows at the Ash Clan, while Varang holds a flamethrower.

Avatar creator James Cameron previously stated that he wanted to blur the lines between good and evil by introducing a darker portrayal of the Na’vi.

“Varang is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She’s hardened by that,” Cameron explained. “One thing we wanted to do in this film is not black-and-white simplistic. We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm.’”

The trailer also previews another Na’vi clan, the Wind Traders, a more peaceful group who float on gigantic creatures in the clouds. Plus, the RDA remains a top threat to the Na’vi.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third film in the franchise, following 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the three highest-grossing films of all time. Avatar ranks first at $2.9 billion, and The Way of Water is third with $2.3 billion.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theaters on December 19, 2025. Two more Avatar sequels are in development. Avatar 4 is slated for December 2029, and Avatar 5 is scheduled for December 2031.

