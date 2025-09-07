 Skip to main content
Everything we know about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers, assemble

By
Robert Downey Jr. holds up a mask and poses at a presentation for Avengers: Doomsday.
Marvel Studios / Instagram

Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios’s fifth Avengers film, is now in development, and the hype is through the roof. With so much buildup being done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the Multiverse Saga, this crossover superhero film is aiming to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026 and movie history.

Fans can expect to see a star-studded, action-packed, world-shattering epic in Doomsday, which is gearing up to shake up the entire MCU. Here’s everything that has been confirmed about Avengers: Doomsday so far.

Who is making Avengers: Doomsday?

The Russo Brothers pose for a photo on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Electric State.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Netflix

Having directed both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame for Marvel Studios, blockbuster filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the production of Avengers: Doomsday. The screenplay will be written by Michael Waldron (Loki) and Stephen McFeely (Infinity War, Endgame).

Alan Silvestri will return to compose the score for this new Avengers film. Frequent Marvel film editor Jeffrey Ford will also work on Doomsday. Newton Thomas Sigel will serve as the cinematographer, having worked on films like The Usual Suspects and several of Fox’s X-Men films.

Who stars in Avengers: Doomsday?

Robert Downey Jr. sits in a chair and stares on the set of Avengers: Doomsday.
Marvel Entertainment / Marvel Entertainment
  • Chris Hemsworth as Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier
  • Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing
  • Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast
  • Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch
  • David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke as M’Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston as Loki
  • Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X
  • Ian McKellen as Erik Lensherr/Magneto
  • Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique
  • James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom

These are just the actors who have been revealed so far. Characters like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Deadpool, Wolverine, and the Hulk could make an appearance, but that has yet to be confirmed.

What’s the story of Avengers: Doomsday?

The logo for Avengers: Doomsday.
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

No official synopsis has been released for the film, but the story is set to take place fourteen months after the events of Thunderbolts*. Based on the cast list, it appears that the movie will feature the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men facing off against Doctor Doom.

Based on the film’s title, Doomsday will likely feature a darker ending, similar to that of Avengers: Infinity War.

What’s up with the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday?

The X-Men pose in promotional art for X-Men '97.
Marvel/Disney+ / Marvel/Disney+

For years, fans have wondered how Marvel Studios will introduce the X-Men to the MCU. With the advent of the Multiverse, it looks like the MCU will have at least one version of the X-Men appear from an alternate universe for Avengers: Doomsday.

At this point, it’s unknown if they will hail from Earth-10005, the reality that Fox’s X-Men films took place in. However, it is likely they will be from the universe Monica Rambeau woke up in at the end of The Marvels, given it featured Kelsey Grammer playing Beast.

What is Doom’s goal in Avengers: Doomsday?

Doctor Doom strikes a menacing pose in Marvel Comics.
Marvel Comics / Marvel Comics

At this point in the MCU, very little is known about its new version of Doctor Doom. In an interview with ET, Joe Russo revealed that Robert Downey Jr. has created his own backstory and costume ideas for Doom’s three-dimensional character. Actor Simu Liu assured fans in an interview with The River that Downey’s portrayal of Doom will leave them in awe.

The comics’ version of Doom is the King of Latveria and a rival of Reed Richards since college. After an experiment with his and Reed’s interdimensional portal went wrong, Doom was left with a scarred face. Blaming Reed for the accident, he sought vengeance against him with his knowledge of science and sorcery, all while pursuing world domination in order to bring order to humanity.

The Last of Us season 3: Everything we know so far

However, like with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Doomsday will reportedly depict Doom as the protagonist of his own story. Doom will likely spend the movie trying to fix a perceived problem with the Multiverse in a very extreme manner. While the MCU seemed to have been building up to another Multiversal War, it seems Doom will either be the one who starts or ends it.

His plan seems to have begun at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which showed Doom appearing before Franklin Richards, Sue Storm, and Reed Richards’ son in Earth-828. He could have kidnapped the child and fled to Earth-616 in the Fantastic Four’s ship, as shown at the end of Thunderbolts*.

Is there a poster for Avengers: Doomsday?

No official poster for Avengers: Doomsday has been released. Despite some posters seemingly being leaked at D23, this just turned out to be a piece of impressive-looking fan art.

Is there a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday?

Given the film’s premiere is still over a year away, no trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has been released. However, the Russo Brothers did appear alongside Paul Rudd in a video shared at Disney D23, updating fans on the production, which the Russos reportedly called the biggest movie they’ve ever worked on.

This says a lot given the scale of Infinity War and Endgame. Rudd also teased the “jaw-dropping sets” of the film and “some truly incredible talent.”

“Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us, and we couldn’t do it without your support,” Rudd added.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
Halle Berry says she won't be returning as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday
Halle Berry as Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Last month, Marvel revealed most of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday including several actors from the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. There were a few notable omissions from the returning X-Men, including Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman. While the latter is likely to show up in some capacity given his recent appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, Berry has seemingly shot down the possibility of reprising her role as Storm in Doomsday.

During an interview with Black Girl Nerds at CinemaCon, Berry was asked whether her name will be among the chairs for the next Doomsday casting announcement. In response, the actress said, "Keep waiting, not gonna be there. Not gonna be there."

Where is Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday?
Tom Holland as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Is the friendly web-slinger going to show up in Avengers: Doomsday?

Yesterday, Marvel announced its principal cast for Avengers: Doomsday. MCU veterans like Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan were all announced in the Doomsday cast. One name was noticeably missing: Tom Holland.

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and more X-Men join Avengers: Doomsday cast
Professor X plays Magneto in chess.

Welcome to the MCU's Mutant Era.

On March 26, Marvel Studios confirmed the cast of Avengers: Doomsday in a live stream video on the company's YouTube page. Every 10 to 12 minutes, an actor's chair is revealed, signaling their inclusion in the fifth Avengers film.
One of the biggest takeaways from the live stream is the additions of the X-Men. Actors reprising their X-Men characters for Doomsday include Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X, Ian McKellen as Erik Lensherr/Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit.
ANNOUNCEMENT
Stewart, McKellen, Romijn, and Marsden appeared in the original X-Men trilogy (2000-2006) for 20th Century Fox. Cumming first appeared as Nightcrawler in X2, while Grammer showed up in X-Men: The Last Stand. After his solo outing was canceled, Tatum finally played the role of Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the X-Men have slowly been integrated into the MCU. Stewart first appeared in the MCU as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Grammer made a cameo as Beast in the post-credits scene of The Marvels.
While Marvel did not announce the entire Doomsday cast, more X-Men casting news could be announced at a later date. It's also possible Marvel wants to keep more X-Men appearances, including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine or Halle Berry as Storm, under wraps.
The Russo Brothers return to Marvel to direct Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on May 1, 2026. View the entire Avengers: Doomsday cast here.

