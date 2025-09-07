Everything we know about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios’s fifth Avengers film, is now in development, and the hype is through the roof. With so much buildup being done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the Multiverse Saga, this crossover superhero film is aiming to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026 and movie history.

Fans can expect to see a star-studded, action-packed, world-shattering epic in Doomsday, which is gearing up to shake up the entire MCU. Here’s everything that has been confirmed about Avengers: Doomsday so far.

Who is making Avengers: Doomsday?

Having directed both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame for Marvel Studios, blockbuster filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the production of Avengers: Doomsday. The screenplay will be written by Michael Waldron (Loki) and Stephen McFeely (Infinity War, Endgame).

Alan Silvestri will return to compose the score for this new Avengers film. Frequent Marvel film editor Jeffrey Ford will also work on Doomsday. Newton Thomas Sigel will serve as the cinematographer, having worked on films like The Usual Suspects and several of Fox’s X-Men films.

Who stars in Avengers: Doomsday?

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing

Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast

Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X

Ian McKellen as Erik Lensherr/Magneto

Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique

James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops

Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom

These are just the actors who have been revealed so far. Characters like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Deadpool, Wolverine, and the Hulk could make an appearance, but that has yet to be confirmed.

What’s the story of Avengers: Doomsday?

No official synopsis has been released for the film, but the story is set to take place fourteen months after the events of Thunderbolts*. Based on the cast list, it appears that the movie will feature the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men facing off against Doctor Doom.

Based on the film’s title, Doomsday will likely feature a darker ending, similar to that of Avengers: Infinity War.

What’s up with the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday?

For years, fans have wondered how Marvel Studios will introduce the X-Men to the MCU. With the advent of the Multiverse, it looks like the MCU will have at least one version of the X-Men appear from an alternate universe for Avengers: Doomsday.

At this point, it’s unknown if they will hail from Earth-10005, the reality that Fox’s X-Men films took place in. However, it is likely they will be from the universe Monica Rambeau woke up in at the end of The Marvels, given it featured Kelsey Grammer playing Beast.

What is Doom’s goal in Avengers: Doomsday?

At this point in the MCU, very little is known about its new version of Doctor Doom. In an interview with ET, Joe Russo revealed that Robert Downey Jr. has created his own backstory and costume ideas for Doom’s three-dimensional character. Actor Simu Liu assured fans in an interview with The River that Downey’s portrayal of Doom will leave them in awe.

The comics’ version of Doom is the King of Latveria and a rival of Reed Richards since college. After an experiment with his and Reed’s interdimensional portal went wrong, Doom was left with a scarred face. Blaming Reed for the accident, he sought vengeance against him with his knowledge of science and sorcery, all while pursuing world domination in order to bring order to humanity.

However, like with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Doomsday will reportedly depict Doom as the protagonist of his own story. Doom will likely spend the movie trying to fix a perceived problem with the Multiverse in a very extreme manner. While the MCU seemed to have been building up to another Multiversal War, it seems Doom will either be the one who starts or ends it.

His plan seems to have begun at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which showed Doom appearing before Franklin Richards, Sue Storm, and Reed Richards’ son in Earth-828. He could have kidnapped the child and fled to Earth-616 in the Fantastic Four’s ship, as shown at the end of Thunderbolts*.

Is there a poster for Avengers: Doomsday?

No official poster for Avengers: Doomsday has been released. Despite some posters seemingly being leaked at D23, this just turned out to be a piece of impressive-looking fan art.

Is there a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday?

Given the film’s premiere is still over a year away, no trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has been released. However, the Russo Brothers did appear alongside Paul Rudd in a video shared at Disney D23, updating fans on the production, which the Russos reportedly called the biggest movie they’ve ever worked on.

This says a lot given the scale of Infinity War and Endgame. Rudd also teased the “jaw-dropping sets” of the film and “some truly incredible talent.”

“Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us, and we couldn’t do it without your support,” Rudd added.