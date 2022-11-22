 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Babylon featurette explores indulgence and excess in early Hollywood

Dan Girolamo
By

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is shaping up to be one of the year’s wildest epics. A new featurette released by Paramount teases gluttony, indulgence, and corruption during the days of early Hollywood. After a four-year hiatus from directing feature films, Chazelle returns with his most ambitious project to date.

Babylon is about a group of people who find themselves in early Hollywood at a time of extreme depravity and debauchery and excess,” said Chazelle in the video. “It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever tried to do.”

Babylon follows the rise and fall of an eclectic group of characters throughout Hollywood in the late 1920s. Diego Calva stars as Manny, a Mexican-American film assistant and dreamer who Chazelle calls “the guide through the story.” Alongside Manny is Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actress played by Margot Robbie. The charismatic Nellie parties, drinks, and fights her way to the top, and her actions add to the chaos of the film.

“It was such an insane time. It was just wild, like the Wild West,” said Robbie. “She’s like a tornado, and she’s not gonna let anyone stand in her way.”

Another standout character featured in the video is Jack Conrad, played by Brad Pitt. As the biggest film actor in Hollywood, Conrad exhibits a lot of power, both on and off the screen. Pitt describes the characters in Babylon as people who “have an ambition to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Margot Robbie lays down with a cigarette in her mouth in a scene from Babylon.
Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon from Paramount Pictures.

Written and directed by Chazelle, Babylon features a large ensemble cast, which includes Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Jean Smart, and Tobey Maguire. Chazelle reunites with composer Justin Hurwitz, who scored Chazelle’s previous three films. Babylon marks Chazelle’s first directed feature since 2018’s First Man.

Babylon is only in theaters starting December 23.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (November 2022)
Ali Wong and Randall Park stan arm-in-arm in a scene from Always Be My Maybe.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph staring one another down in Disenchanted.
The 81 best movies on Hulu right now (November 2022)
Comedians turned dramatic actors
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in December 2022
Chloe Grace Moretz stares into a mirror in a scene from The Peripheral.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (November 2022)
Mindy Kaling in a low-cut top on The Mindy Project.
The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (November 2022)
Jesse Eisenberg, hands on hips with his two kids in Fleishman is in Trouble.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (November 2022)
The cast of Disenchanted.
The 108 best movies on HBO Max right now (November 2022)
A family sits around a fire and reads a book in a scene from A Christmas Story Christmas.
All Jacked Up and Full of Worms director talks psychosis and morality
Two men sit down and hold up worms in a scene from All Jacked Up and Full of Worms.
Heardle today, November 19: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Saturday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
The best TV shows like Yellowstone
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone standing next to a horse.
David Harbour on combining Die Hard and Miracle on 34th Street in Violent Night
David Harbour holds a weapon in front of a sled from a scene in Violent Night.
Where to watch Yellowstone season 5 (and the season premiere for free)
Two men talk outside in Yellowstone.