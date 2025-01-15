 Skip to main content
Jamie Foxx & Cameron Diaz play elite spies in Netflix’s Back in Action trailer

By
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx run down a street in Back in Action.
John Wilson / Netflix

It’s a family affair for Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in the trailer for Netflix’s Back in Action.

Foxx and Diaz play Matt and Emily, former CIA spies who left the business to start a family. Fifteen years later, the duo are forced back into the world of espionage after their cover is blown. “When your enemies find out that you’re alive, they’re gonna come after you and your kids,” Kyle Chandler’s character says to Matt and Emily.

The action-packed trailer proves that old habits are hard to forget as Matt and Emily showcase their elite combat skills in front of their children. They might play pickleball and make sourdough bread, but these spies still know how to fight and will do anything to protect their loved ones. After defeating a group of henchmen at a gas station, Matt’s son excitedly asks his father if he can beat up the dads at his school, to which Matt responds, “I can beat ’em all up, just not at the same time.”

Back in Action’s ensemble includes Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson.

Back in Action is a fitting title for Diaz, who returns to acting for the first time in over a decade. Diaz stopped acting after 2014’s Annie, which also starred Foxx. The action movie also marks Foxx’s first major acting role since suffering a stroke in April 2023 that almost cost him his life. Foxx opened up about his health scare in Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, a Netflix comedy special.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) directs Back in Action from a script he cowrote with Brendan O’Brien.

Back in Action hits Netflix on January 17, 2025.

