Ballerina trailer: Ana de Armas becomes an elite assassin in the John Wick universe

By
Ana de Armas sits and stares in Ballerina.
Lionsgate

The John Wick universe has found its next great assassin, Ana de Armas, in the trailer for Ballerina.

Officially titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the film stars de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, a young dancer studying to become an assassin within the Ruska Roma criminal organization. Aptly scored to Elton John’s Tiny Dancer, the trailer depicts Eve, aka the ballerina, seeking vengeance against those who killed her family. The action-packed trailer saves the best moment for last with the arrival of the boogeyman, John Wick (Keanu Reeves).

“How do I start doing what you do?” Eve asks, to which John replies, “Looks like you already have.”

Reprising their John Wick roles for Ballerina are Ian McShane as Winston Scott, Anjelica Huston as the Director, and the late Lance Reddick as Charon. Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Castañeda, and Norman Reedus also star.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Official Trailer - Ana de Armas

Ballerina takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Unity Phelan briefly appears as the ballerina in the third installment.

Len Wiseman (Underworld) directs Ballerina from a script by John Wick: Chapter 4 co-writer Shay Hatten. Chad Stahelski, the director of every John Wick film, produces Ballerina with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

Ballerina is the first spinoff film in the John Wick universe. In 2023, the franchise’s first television show, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, premiered on Peacock. Ballerina was originally scheduled for a June 2024 release. In February 2024, Lionsgate delayed the film to 2025 and brought Stahelski in to work on more action sequences with Wiseman.

Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.

