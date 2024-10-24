There’s a new killer on the loose in the trailer for Based on a True Story season 2.

At the end of season 1, Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) were cleaning up the blood from a dead body while Tory (Liana Liberato) was embarking on an affair with Matt (Tom Bateman), a serial killer. Ava and Nathan confronted Matt, aka the Westside Ripper, and agreed to keep his secret if he stopped killing and anonymously shared his story on their true crime podcast.

In season 2, Tory and Matt are engaged, much to the dismay of Ava. Matt appears to have put his murderous past behind him as he tries to change. Things look to be turning in the right direction for everyone until the Westside Ripper reappears and slays new victims. Matt claims that someone else is responsible for these murders.

Meanwhile, Ava tries to leave her true crime obsession in the past as she raises her child with Nathan. Yet old habits are hard to break as Ava embarks on another investigation that puts her in the killer’s crosshairs.

Joining the season 2 cast is Melissa Fumero as Drew, Ava’s new friend.

Based on a True Story Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Craig Rosenberg created and executive produced Based on a True Story, which premiered in June 2023. Annie Weisman will take over for Rosenberg as the showrunner on season 2. Rosenberg cites the show’s blend of dark humor, action, and relatable characters as what drew her interest.

“In season 2, we’ve built on those exciting themes while introducing propulsive new character dynamics and a forward-moving murder mystery,” Rosenberg said in a press release.

All eight episodes of Based on a True Story season 2 will stream on Peacock on November 21, 2024.