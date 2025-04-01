 Skip to main content
Beatlemania: Cast, release date revealed for Sam Mendes Beatles movies

By
The Fab Four in The Beatles: Get Back.
Disney+

The Beatles are coming to theaters in three years.

During Sony’s CinemaCon presentation, Sam Mendes announced that his four Beatles movies will be released in theaters in April 2028. Officially titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, Mendes revealed the cast: Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Mendes then invited the four actors onstage to speak about the movies.

The official logline reads: “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary.” Each of the four movies will tell the Beatles’ story from the perspective of one of their members.

The rollout for The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event is unknown. It’s unclear if the movies will release on the same day or one per week throughout April. The four movies are being described as the first “bingeable moment in cinema.”

“They’re four very different human beings,” Mendes said about the Beatles via BBC. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply. But together, all four films will tell the story of the greatest band in history.”

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes.
 
Harris Dickinson (John Lennon)
Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney)
Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr)
Joseph Quinn (George Harrison)
 
In theatres April 2028. #TheBeatlesFourFilmCinematicEvent pic.twitter.com/mREL0nPcfC

— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 1, 2025

On why he decided to make four movies instead of one, Mendes explained, “I just felt the story of the band was too huge to fit into a single movie, and that turning it into a TV mini-series just somehow didn’t feel right.”

Mendes will direct all four Beatles’ movies and produce through his Neal Street Productions banner with Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor. Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the biopics. Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted full rights to the band’s music and life stories.

Mendes mentioned during the presentation that it will take over a year to shoot all four movies.

