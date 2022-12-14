Where to watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration for free

It’s a tale as old as time … well, 31 years old, actually. In 1991, Walt Disney Pictures released the animated classic Beauty and the Beast, which reestablished Disney as an animated juggernaut and garnered critical acclaim, becoming the first toon to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.

3Now, Disney is celebrating the film with a television reimagining/concert, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. The special has actors from the stage and screen, as well as musicians from a wide variety of genres. But where can you watch it?

Where can you watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration for free?

For Beauty and the Beast fans who want to see it first, or for those who want to watch it for free without having to sign up for a streamer, you’re in luck! Disney will first air Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC.

When does it air?

You won’t have to wait long to watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. The special musical event will air at 8 p.m. ET on December 15. The program will last two hours.

Where can you stream Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration ?

If you want to see brand new interpretations of Bell, the Beast, and Mrs. Potts anytime you want, Disney+ is your streaming option.

Launched in November 2019, Disney+ has become a leading stalwart in the streaming service space. Disney+ has reached 129.8 million subscribers worldwide as of February 2022.

It's the exclusive streaming platform for a significant portion of Disney's massive content archive and the only place to see new originals like Andor, Obi-wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, and WandaVision. Plus, with content from National Geographic and deals that can also net you Hulu and ESPN+ for one price, Disney+ is a formidable service.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will stream on Disney+ starting December 16.

How much does it cost?

At just $8 per month, or $80 for the year, with no ads (rising to $11 and $110 on December 8, 2022), it’s more affordable than Netflix ($15.50 per month) and HBO Max ($15 per month). And the Disney Bundle (there are now several versions) is a great deal, the most basic of which gives you Disney+ (no ads), Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads for just $15 per month.

Is it worth watching Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration?

Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration - Thursday, Dec 15 on ABC

We think so, if only for the stellar lineup the program has in store for viewers. The Academy Award-winning musician H.E.R. stars as Belle, your mom’s favorite pop singer Josh Groban stars as the Beast, country music legend Shania Twain is Mrs. Potts, Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short is Lumière, David Alan Grier is Cogsworth, Joshua Henry is Gaston, and Leo Abelo Perry is Chip. Hamish Hamilton will direct the event, with movie director Jon M. Chu executive producing.

In addition, talent from the original movie like Paige O’ Hara (who voiced Belle), Richard White (who voiced Gaston), and composer Alan Menken will appear in the special in some capacity.

