 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Guides

Where to watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration for free

Jason Struss
By

It’s a tale as old as time … well, 31 years old, actually. In 1991, Walt Disney Pictures released the animated classic Beauty and the Beast, which reestablished Disney as an animated juggernaut and garnered critical acclaim, becoming the first toon to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.

3Now, Disney is celebrating the film with a television reimagining/concert, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. The special has actors from the stage and screen, as well as musicians from a wide variety of genres. But where can you watch it?

Where can you watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration for free?

The cast for Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration poses.

For Beauty and the Beast fans who want to see it first, or for those who want to watch it for free without having to sign up for a streamer, you’re in luck! Disney will first air Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC.

When does it air?

You won’t have to wait long to watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. The special musical event will air at 8 p.m. ET on December 15. The program will last two hours.

Stream Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC

Where can you stream Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration ?

If you want to see brand new interpretations of Bell, the Beast, and Mrs. Potts anytime you want, Disney+ is your streaming option.

Launched in November 2019, Disney+ has become a leading stalwart in the streaming service space. Boasting one of the best libraries of movies and TV shows around — including some of the best original series from the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars franchises — Disney+ has reached 129.8 million subscribers worldwide as of February 2022. That puts it toe-to-toe with the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and others.

Despite a library that isn’t quite as large as that of Netflix, Disney+ makes up for it in quality. It’s the exclusive streaming platform for a significant portion of Disney’s massive content archive and the only place to see new originals like Andor, Obi-wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, and WandaVision. Plus, with content from National Geographic and deals that can also net you Hulu and ESPN+ for one price, Disney+ is a formidable service.

When does it stream for subscribers?

H.E.R. and Josh Groban pose in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will stream on Disney+ starting December 16.

Stream Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Disney+

How much does it cost?

At just $8 per month, or $80 for the year, with no ads (rising to $11 and $110 on December 8, 2022), it’s more affordable than Netflix ($15.50 per month) and HBO Max ($15 per month). And the Disney Bundle (there are now several versions) is a great deal, the most basic of which gives you Disney+ (no ads), Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads for just $15 per month.

Is it worth watching Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration?

Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration - Thursday, Dec 15 on ABC

We think so, if only for the stellar lineup the program has in store for viewers. The Academy Award-winning musician H.E.R. stars as Belle, your mom’s favorite pop singer Josh Groban stars as the Beast, country music legend Shania Twain is Mrs. Potts, Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short is Lumière, David Alan Grier is Cogsworth, Joshua Henry is Gaston, and Leo Abelo Perry is Chip. Hamish Hamilton will direct the event, with movie director Jon M. Chu executive producing.

In addition, talent from the original movie like Paige O’ Hara (who voiced Belle), Richard White (who voiced Gaston), and composer Alan Menken will appear in the special in some capacity.

Editors' Recommendations

Where to watch the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for free
national christmas tree lighting ceremony where to watch nation 1
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream: where to watch the game
Logos of Lakers and the Sixers.
Where to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert for free
Lizzo performs at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.
Where to watch It’s a Wonderful Life
Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey holding his wife in one arm and his daughter in another.
Where to watch the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion
Edward Norton stands on a beach with people behind him in Knives Out 2.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now
Three sibling from the series Riches around a table.
Morocco vs. Portugal live stream: How to watch for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors live stream: where to watch
How to watch the NBA Finals online | Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington walk through a lobby together in Amsterdam.
Sadie Sink and Hong Chau on working with Brendan Fraser on The Whale
Sadie Sink stands and stares against a wall in a scene from The Whale.
England vs. France live stream: How to watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
The best MCU quotes, ranked
The best rom-coms on Amazon Prime right now
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing on a rooftop in a scene from La La Land.