A future queen fights for her kingdom in Becoming Elizabeth

By

Elizabeth Tudor is largely remembered for her reign as England’s Queen Elizabeth I. However, Elizabeth’s life before she claimed the crown was filled with just as much intrigue and danger. The new STARZ original series Becoming Elizabeth features Alicia von Rittberg in the title role as a young woman who has lost her father and her place in the kingdom. In the latest trailer for the series, Elizabeth’s world is turned upside down when her father dies and her brother is named king. And suddenly, Elizabeth seems to have no choices left of her own.

Of course, Elizabeth wouldn’t have gone on to become queen if she simply decided to accept her fate. The trailer also hints at her growing conflict with her brother as she exerts her will and refuses to simply be married off.

STARZ has also released a synopsis for the series:

“Becoming Elizabeth centers on young Elizabeth Tudor (Alicia von Rittberg), an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown. The death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.”

Alicia von Rittberg as Queen Elizabeth I in Becoming Elizabeth.

Romola Garai also stars in the series as Mary Tudor, with Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr, Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour, Bella Ramsey as Lady Jane Grey, Jamie Parker as John Dudley, Oliver Zetterström as Edward VI, John Heffernan as Duke of Somerset, Jamie Blackley as Robert Dudley, Jacob Avery as Guildford Dudley, Alexandra Gilbreath as Kat Ashley, Leo Bill as Henry Grey, Ekow Quartey as Pedro, Alex Macqueen as Stephen Gardiner, Olivier Huband as Ambassador Guzman, and Robert Whitelock as Robert Kett.

Becoming Elizabeth will premiere on STARZ on Sunday, June 12.

