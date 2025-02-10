Ben Stiller signs on to lead a new HBO dramedy in development

For most of the last few years, Ben Stiller has been content to stay behind the camera and focus on directing and executive producing Severance for Apple TV+. But now, Stiller may be set to headline his first TV series since The Ben Stiller Show in 1992.

Deadline is reporting that Stiller has signed on to star in The Band, a new comedy/drama that will focus on the music industry. Stiller will have the leading role as Oscar, a Simon Cowell-like character who is described as “a talent mogul beset by scandal who is tasked with forming a new act in order to save his career – and perhaps his soul.” The band in question is said to be a boy band, much like One Direction, which was formed by Cowell.

Because The Band is still in development, HBO hasn’t placed a series order yet. So there is still a chance that the project won’t be aired. But signing Stiller as both a star and an executive producer — through his production studio Red Hour Films — can be taken as a sign that HBO is serious about seeing this project through to fruition.

Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers — the team behind TBS’ comedy series Search Party — co-created The Band and they will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Media Res, which produces The Morning Show and Severance for Apple TV+ with Red Hour, will also produce The Band.

At the moment, Stiller is the only actor known to be attached to The Band. If the show goes forward, it will be available on HBO and Max at some point in the future.