The 1990s were a golden era for big-budget, exciting movies that had fans flocking to cinemas, especially during summertime. The best summer blockbusters from the ’90s led to packed theaters and enduring legacies for some of the greatest and most influential cinematic works from that decade. These are remembered today as nostalgic classics that set the standard for similar summer spectacles for years to come.

From the groundbreaking adventure in Jurassic Park to the thrilling spycraft of Mission: Impossible, the best ’90s summer blockbusters are familiar hits that fans know and love. One of these box office darlings, 1996’s Twister, received an unexpected yet highly anticipated sequel in 2024’s Twisters, further underscoring the far-reaching impact of these beloved summer hits.

Recommended Videos

10. Batman Returns (1992)

Following the incredible success of 1989’s Batman, director Tim Burton gave fans the second installment in the series, with Batman Returns continuing the tale of the masked vigilante. Michael Keaton reprises his role as Batman in the gothic sequel, which sees him face a dual threat: the grotesque Penguin (Danny DeVito), who plans to take over the city, and the mysterious Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). Things get complicated when Penguin allies with corrupt businessman Max Shreck (Christopher Walken), whom Catwoman seeks vengeance against.

Burton’s uniquely dark vision once again helped Batman Returns stand out within the superhero genre, with his almost surreal and goth-inspired version of Gotham strangely being the perfect backdrop for the campy characters. While the 1992 film wasn’t able to replicate the success of its predecessor’s $411 million, it broke several box office records with its cool $267 million, making it a certified summer blockbuster and one of the best Batman movies ever.

9. Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day is a quintessential summer blockbuster and a landmark achievement for large-scale disaster and sci-fi movies in the 1990s. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film depicts the arrival and subsequent attacks of massive alien spacecraft over major cities around the world. It then follows a group of characters — hotshot pilot Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith), brilliant scientist David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), and U.S. President Thomas Whitmore (Bill Pullman) — who band together to mount a counter-offensive against the technologically superior extraterrestrials on the Fourth of July.

The film featured iconic imagery such as the obliteration of landmarks like the White House and the Empire State Building, not to mention ambitious and massive set pieces. Independence Day clearly discarded realism in favor of the sheer thrill of having humanity overcome an unprecedented existential threat, and the risk paid off. Despite mixed reviews, the 1996 film would earn a whopping $817 million worldwide and even spawn a sequel two decades later titled Independence Day: Resurgence.

8. The Sixth Sense (1999)

“I see dead people.” Featuring one of director M. Night Shyamalan’s most iconic twists ever, The Sixth Sense is a fantastic psychological thriller turned scary haunted house movie centered on the child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis). As he deals with his failing marriage and painful experience with a recent patient, Crowe finds a chance for redemption when he meets Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), a young boy having supernatural experiences. Crowe tries his best to help Cole, but he soon discovers the horrifying reality of the boy’s visions and the chilling truth about his own existence.

The Sixth Sense was both a critical and commercial triumph, grossing over $672 million worldwide and earning six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. It immediately became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its legendary plot twist, designed to make viewers question everything they’ve just watched and flawlessly executed. Even now, the 1999 film remains a benchmark for the genre and is endlessly referenced in pop culture.

7. Twister (1996)

A massively popular disaster movie from the late ’90s, Twister is a summer blockbuster that relied on the terrifying power of mother nature. Its story unfolds as a storm of unbelievable proportions approaches, prompting the meteorologist Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and her inexperienced students to prepare the prototype for a cutting-edge tornado-data-gathering instrument. Harding reaches out to her estranged husband to convince him to join their group one last time to possibly produce an advanced weather alert system that can provide earlier warnings for tornadoes.

Directed by Jan de Bont, Twister was a resounding commercial success, earning over $495 million worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 1996. It may have had a simplistic plot and formulaic characters, but audiences were watching for the groundbreaking special effects, which were convincing enough to earn the film Oscar nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound. With its sequel, Twisters, now attracting longtime and new fans, it’s the perfect time to revisit the 1996 hit.

6. Men in Black (1997)

Featuring Will Smith at the peak of his power as Agent J alongside a slick Tommy Lee Jones as his partner Agent K, Men in Black is a classic sci-fi comedy and a certified summer blockbuster. The film tracks the seasoned Agent K as he recruits the street-smart NYPD officer James Edwards, who becomes Agent J and joins a secret organization that monitors and regulates extraterrestrial activity on Earth. The duo soon face the biggest threat yet when a rogue alien who seeks an energy source endangers the lives of everyone on the planet.

Men in Black was a smash hit for numerous reasons, including Smith’s star power at the time, the impressive special effects that made the alien-infested Earth look convincing, and the humorous script and comedic delivery by the talented cast. Aside from grossing $587 million worldwide, the 1997 film would also spawn a franchise that would continue to influence the genre, fashion, and even music well into the late 2000s.

5. Forrest Gump (1994)

When a man with a low IQ but a kind heart talked about life being like a box of chocolates, the world listened. Director Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump tells the story of the titular character (played by Tom Hanks), who experiences some extraordinary events from the 1950s to the 1980s. Forrest unwittingly influences pop culture and politics while remaining oblivious to his impact, from meeting presidents and participating in major events like the Vietnam War to inspiring cultural phenomena like the smiley face and the “Have a Nice Day” slogan.

The comedy-drama film became an immediate hit at the box office, grossing over $679 million worldwide and winning six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Hanks. There was nothing quite like its story, which spanned decades, blended fact and fiction, and was complemented by a bestselling soundtrack that featured familiar songs from each era. It’s undoubtedly a nostalgic gem, even though many aspects of Forrest Gump — including its portrayal of Jenny Curran’s arc (Robin Wright) and Forrest’s disability — haven’t aged well.

4. The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy is a widely celebrated adventure movie for the ages that brought back the classic Universal monster flick for a new generation. The story begins in ancient Egypt, where High Priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) is mummified alive as punishment for his forbidden love affair with Anck-Su-Namun (Patricia Velásquez). Fast forward to 1926, where adventurer Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) teams up with librarian Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) to explore the ancient city of Hamunaptra where they unintentionally awaken Imhotep. The group must race against time to stop Imhotep, who brings plagues as he pursues a destructive quest to regain his full power.

Starring Brendan Fraser in a career-defining performance, The Mummy brought back the best aspects of the classic adventure films of the past while putting a modern spin through jaw-dropping spectacle. The film featured pioneering special effects, particularly the CGI used for Imhotep and his plagues. Add an action-packed script and sizzling chemistry between Fraser and Weisz, and it’s not surprising that the 1999 film would go on to make $418 million at the global box office. The Mummy would also spawn a media franchise that includes two direct sequels and several spinoffs.

3. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Tom Cruise plays the skilled operative Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible, director Brian De Palma’s mega-hit that would signal the start of a famous franchise that’s still thriving to this day. The 1996 spy movie sees the protagonist working for the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) when a covert mission in Prague goes disastrously wrong and leaves his entire team dead. Ethan is framed as the prime suspect, so he assembles a rogue team to find the true mole within the IMF. Their investigation leads to a shocking list of undercover agents, with the twisty events soon culminating in a thrilling climax on a speeding train.

Mission: Impossible would become synonymous with the spy genre, thanks to intense action sequences that almost always feature Cruise performing his own stunts. From its recognizable theme song to De Palma’s signature visual style, the film’s several well-executed elements would contribute to its astonishing success and subsequent influence. It would earn $457 million at the global box office and would kick off a movie franchise that has gained an astounding $4 billion worldwide, making it the 17th-highest-grossing film series of all time.

2. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Directed by James Cameron as the sequel to 1984’s The Terminator, the 1991 film sees Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise his role as the T-800, a reprogrammed Terminator sent back in time to protect the future leader of the human resistance against Skynet, John Connor (Edward Furlong). Linda Hamilton also returns as Sarah Connor, now a hardened warrior preparing her son for his destiny. The trio are pursued by the T-1000 (Robert Patrick), an advanced and nearly indestructible Terminator, who repeatedly foils their attempts to prevent the titular apocalyptic event where Skynet launches its attack against humanity.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best sci-fi action movies of the 1990s, and its impact can still be felt in filmmaking today. It helped usher in a new era for visual effects, embracing computer-generated images to create convincing action sequences between the two Terminators. It’s also a fantastic example of a sequel done right, with well-developed character arcs, compelling storylines, and thrilling action that builds on the first film’s excitement. Terminator 2 would earn $515 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise that’s now worth over $2 billion.

1. Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park was a key turning point not just in sci-fi, as director Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece would also serve as a monumental accomplishment for film in general. Based on Michael Crichton’s novel, the movie is set on Isla Nublar, where billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) has created a theme park featuring cloned dinosaurs. Paleontologists Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), along with mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), are invited to tour the park before its public opening. However, a series of catastrophic events, including a power failure and a sabotage by a park employee (Wayne Knight), lead to the dinosaurs escaping their enclosures, turning the trip into a game of survival for the trio and their companions.

The 1993 sci-fi action movie revolutionized the use of CGI and animatronics in cinema, particularly in creating life-like dinosaurs and then using innovative technology to bring them to life on the big screen. Jurassic Park greatly benefits from Spielberg’s direction, who maximized the cutting-edge technology, infused each moment with thrill, awe, or suspense, and showcased his storytelling prowess. Jurassic Park remains Spielberg’s highest-grossing film to date, earning over a billion dollars worldwide, with the subsequent film series now worth over $6 billion.