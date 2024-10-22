10 best adventure movies of all time, ranked

Some of the greatest journeys in cinematic history can be found within the adventure genre, which is full of worlds brimming with danger and discovery. In these exciting movies, heroes face unbeatable odds and take on seemingly impossible quests that take them across a variety of treacherous landscapes. The thrill of the unknown mixes with the endearing characters’ bravery as they say yes to incredible pursuits in these widely beloved flicks.

From the iconic Raiders of the Lost Ark to the epic The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the best adventure movies ever made are landmark achievements in filmmaking. These are often blockbusters that captivated entire generations thanks to their exhilarating stories featuring heroes worth rooting for. Ready for the ultimate adventure? This is the best place to start!

10. The Goonies (1985)

One of the best ’80s movies to watch for a dose of nostalgia, The Goonies was a part of countless viewers’ childhoods. Directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg, the 1985 film follows the titular group of kids, led by Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin), as they go on a treasure hunt that could potentially save their homes from foreclosure. They decipher a pirate map that soon leads them to an unexpected area beneath their town of Astoria, Oregon. Here, they deal with booby traps and attempt to outrun a crime family also in pursuit of One-Eyed Willy’s infamous hidden treasure.

The Goonies is essentially an Indiana Jones-style adventure for kids, with the cult classic capturing innocent childhood wonder and wild imagination that can result in fantastical journeys. With its colorful characters, humorous moments, and promise of pirate treasure, it’s not surprising that the movie has retained much of its original charm.

9. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Before she was traversing the multiverse in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh was on a quest in 19th-century China in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Yeoh’s character, Yu Shu Lien, goes on an intense chase to recover the Green Destiny, a mystical sword entrusted to her by her lover, the warrior Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat). The mysterious masked thief who stole the sword is on the run, which soon takes them to the House of Yu, where things quickly escalate to absurd levels.

Director Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is the quintessential wuxia film that would elevate the genre to new heights. It brought martial arts cinema to a global audience and was recognized for its awe-inspiring action sequences that seemed to defy gravity. It also had a beautiful emotional core that permeates each scene, all of which are crafted with precise and groundbreaking techniques in cinematography. Its influence on several genres cannot be overstated, with the 2000 movie marking a new era for Asian cinema.

8. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia is a monumental award-winning epic that tells the true story of the courageous T.E. Lawrence (played by Peter O’Toole), a British officer who played a crucial role in the Arab Revolt during World War I. Directed by David Lean, the 1962 film sees Lawrence’s identity and purpose transform as he struggles to reconcile his role within his native Britain and his new mission among and for the Arabian desert tribes. As he unites the disparate communities to fight against the Ottoman Empire, Lawrence leads several daring assaults, which lead to an unforgettable conclusion.

Lean was a master of large-scale epics, with Lawrence of Arabia being his crowning achievement. His direction makes full use of the vast desert landscapes, with sweeping wide shots paired with thousands of extras and set pieces. There’s also a complex protagonist worth rooting for, with O’Toole giving one of his strongest performances as the conflicted Lawrence.

7. The Princess Bride (1987)

Director Rob Reiner’s The Princess Bride is a fan-favorite fantasy adventure film that starts as a story told by a grandfather (Peter Falk) to his sick grandson (Fred Savage). The tale he narrates is centered on Buttercup (Robin Wright) and her one true love, Westley (Cary Elwes), who are separated by an unusual set of circumstances involving pirates and an unwanted engagement. Westley isn’t giving up that easily though and returns to rescue Buttercup, going against several villainous characters along the way.

An adaptation of William Goldman’s novel, the 1987 movie may not have been immensely popular when it first premiered, but it has since been discovered by numerous viewers and is known today as a rewatchable classic. It helps that it has endlessly quotable lines like “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die!” and is chock-full of self-aware humor and warmth. The Princess Bride lovingly pokes fun at fairy tale tropes while embracing them at the same time, becoming an adventure film that appeals to audiences of all ages in the process.

6. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

An influential classic that introduced the world to Technicolor, The Wizard of Oz is a pioneering fantasy film directed by Victor Fleming. It follows Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland), a young girl swept away from her Kansas home by a tornado and transported to the magical land of Oz. To find her way back home, Dorothy follows the Yellow Brick Road to meet the Wizard of Oz, who she believes can help her return. Along the way, she befriends the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), the Tin Man (Jack Haley), and the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr). They also go against the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton), who wants Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers.

The Wizard of Oz is a timeless film that has made a significant contribution to the industry. The movie’s transition from sepia-toned Kansas to the vibrant Technicolor land of Oz was a pivotal moment that signaled a new era in filmmaking. It’s just fortunate that the big reveal happened to perfectly match the 1939 movie’s whimsical and fantastical story that transports viewers to a vibrant new world where — with friendship and heart — anything is possible.

5. Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park intrigued the world with the following question: What if dinosaurs roamed the earth again? Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on Michael Crichton’s novel, the 1993 movie takes place on a remote island where billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) has created a theme park populated by genetically engineered dinosaurs. Hammond invites a group of experts, including paleontologists Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), along with chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), to explore and endorse the park. However, things spiral out of control when the park’s security systems fail, unleashing dangerous animals like Tyrannosaurus rex on those unfortunate enough to be on the island.

The film’s ambitious premise is realized through Spielberg’s expert direction and Industrial Light & Magic’s cutting-edge CGI, which set a new standard for special effects. The resulting realism helped the movie deliver an unprecedented viewing experience that would spawn a massive franchise and change sci-fi forever. Of course, its talented ensemble cast gave iconic performances that would ensure Jurassic Park‘s place among the greats.

4. Spirited Away (2001)

Widely recognized as director Hayao Miyazaki’s finest work, Spirited Away is a trailblazing Studio Ghibli movie that would raise the profile of Japanese cinema on the world stage. It’s centered on the initially timid 10-year-old Chihiro (voiced by Rumi Hiiragi), who accidentally stumbles into a magical world while on her way to her new home. After her parents are transformed into pigs by overeating at a mysterious feast, Chihiro must find a way to save them. She takes on a job at a massive bathhouse for spirits and soon meets various bizarre creatures like the witch Yubaba (Mari Natsuki) and the scary No-Face.

Spirited Away showcased the possibilities of the genre with its colorful and visually stunning reality full of wonderfully weird creatures. This surreal beauty is complemented by Chihiro’s adventure, which is actually a transformative coming-of-age story that sees her face her fears and embrace her newfound identity. The 2001 film would catapult Studio Ghibli to new heights, contributing to the esteemed reputation it — and Miyazaki — enjoys today.

3. Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: A New Hope is the sci-fi classic that launched the legendary franchise that would capture so many fans’ hearts. Set in a galaxy far, far away, director George Lucas’ film sees a world in the stars ruled by the tyrannical Galactic Empire, led by Darth Vader (David Prowse, voiced by James Earl Jones). Viewers are then introduced to a young farm boy, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who discovers a message hidden in a droid from Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) asking for help. He soon teams up with the smuggler Han Solo (Harrison Ford), his co-pilot Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), and a mentor named Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) to rescue Leia and defeat the Empire.

The 1977 movie delivered an unprecedented space adventure that revolutionized both science fiction and blockbuster filmmaking. Its visual effects were cutting-edge, and though they may be a little dated today, Luke’s hero’s journey is just as emotional and timeless, making the entire film series worth binge-watching. With several sequels, prequels, and spinoffs, A New Hope‘s legacy is secured and its impact on pop culture isn’t going away anytime soon.

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is a breathtaking start to one of the most ambitious film trilogies ever made, with director Peter Jackson taking on J.R.R. Tolkien’s notoriously unadaptable body of work. Set in Middle-earth, the movie follows the humble hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), whose quiet life in the Shire is interrupted by the tremendous task of carrying the One Ring to save the world. Frodo must take the powerful Ring to Mount Doom, the only place it can be destroyed. He’s aided in his task by the fellowship, including the wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas the elf (Orlando Bloom), Gimli the dwarf (John Rhys-Davies), and his loyal hobbit friends.

With rich world-building and advanced special effects, Jackson brought Tolkien’s stories to the big screen in an epic way. The vast landscapes make the setting feel enormous and full of potential, while the well-written script and flawless score make so many moments in LotR feel extraordinary. The Fellowship of the Ring is a phenomenal way to introduce audiences to Frodo’s riveting journey, which, at that point in the series, has only just begun.

1. Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Even those who have never seen a single Indiana Jones film have likely at least heard of the famed franchise. It began with Raiders of the Lost Ark, which saw Harrison Ford embrace his renowned role as the globe-trotting archaeologist Dr. Indiana Jones. Set in the 1930s, the story follows Indy as he is hired by the U.S. government to locate the biblical Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the hands of the Nazis, who seek to harness its power for world domination. He’s eventually joined by Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), an ex-flame who ends up helping him go against Nazi agents while also surviving deadly traps.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is the quintessential adventure film. It benefits greatly from Steven Spielberg’s direction, with the talented filmmaker imbuing the movie with relentless action paired with wild set pieces and unbelievable stunts. Ford is the star of the show, of course, and his rugged charm and endearing wit helped turn Indiana Jones into one of cinema’s greatest heroes. This perfect mix of a charming lead, nonstop action, and mind-blowing spectacle makes it the unquestionable peak of the genre.