10 best comedy shows of all time, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. Veep (2012-2019) 9. Modern Family (2009-2020) 8. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) 7. Seinfeld (1989-1998) 6. Cheers (1982-1993) 5. 30 Rock (2006-2013) 4. South Park (1997-) 3. Friends (1994-2004) 2. The Simpsons (1989-) 1. The Office (US) (2005-2013)

When it comes to fan-favorite television, few things are as universally beloved as comedy shows that can make viewers laugh out loud with each new creative episode. The best among these go beyond simple gags and punchlines, cementing themselves as legends of the genre known for delivering iconic characters and gut-busting stories that are endlessly referenced by fans and critics alike. Whether audiences are looking for quirky workplaces, animated satire, or good ol’ sitcoms, there’s a classic in the genre for everyone.

From the comedic goldmine in The Office to the controversial, long-running series, South Park, there’s a surprising variety to be found among the greatest comedy TV shows ever made. Something they all have in common, however, is that they have carved their place in TV history by promising witty humor, funny characters, and, in some cases, sharp commentary.

10. Veep (2012-2019)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as the fictional Vice President of the United States, Selina Meyer, in the hilarious political satire, Veep. Created by Armando Iannucci, the show is centered on her experiences as a self-serving and deeply incompetent politician with a surprising amount of ambition. Veep exposes the dysfunctional world of Washington, D.C., through the powerless vice president’s eyes, especially as she finds herself in increasingly absurd situations.

Beyond a typical feel-good comedy, Veep soars thanks to Louis-Dreyfus’ outstanding performance as Selina, which would earn her six Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The series is known for its brutal honesty about modern politics, delivered through quick-fire dialogue and smart arcs. Even years after its finale, Veep continues to reflect the chaotic world of politics today, making it the perfect comedy series to revisit when things are getting too real.

9. Modern Family (2009-2020)

Modern Family is a mockumentary-style sitcom that revolves around the lives of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan, made up of three interconnected families: Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill), his younger wife Gloria (Sofía Vergara), and her son Manny (Rico Rodriguez); Jay’s daughter Claire (Julie Bowen), her husband Phil (Ty Burrell), and their three children Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter), and Luke (Nolan Gould); and finally, Jay’s son Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), his partner Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), and their adopted daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons). The series follows their daily misadventures and often humorous bonding moments while imparting some lessons about life and relationships.

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, Modern Family quickly gained a loyal following for its clever use of the mockumentary format, which allowed characters’ personalities and quirks to shine through confessional-style interviews. Over time, it became impossible not to fall in love with the family members’ endearing dynamics, which often included clashes thanks to contrasting personalities. With its relatable characters and consistently funny stories, Modern Family is now remembered as a rewatchable ode to family life, including all the messy and complicated parts.

8. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, Parks and Recreation (also known as Parks and Rec) is a political satire mockumentary set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Here, the Deputy Director of the Parks Department, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), dreams of making the small town a better place despite all the bureaucratic obstacles that keep getting thrown her way. It doesn’t help that she has apathetic colleagues and an endless barrage of oddball citizens to manage.

Parks and Rec may have initially received criticism for its obvious similarity to the workplace sitcom The Office, but thematic and tonal changes after its first season helped it carve its own identity. It would later thrive, thanks to its cast of eccentric characters masterfully played by actors like Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, and more. These characters would be the source of the series’ unique humor, which would sometimes even result in heartwarming episodes (but mostly quotable ones).

7. Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Often described as “a show about nothing,” Seinfeld is a groundbreaking sitcom that follows comedian Jerry Seinfeld (playing a fictionalized version of himself) and his trio of friends — George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) — as they go about their daily lives in New York City. The series sees them experiencing and reacting to relatable and mundane things, such as returning a library book or waiting for a table at a restaurant.

Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, the show focused on the minutiae that everyone is familiar with and avoided the typical insightful lessons and heartfelt endings. Instead, Seinfeld‘s very best episodes usually feature the main characters not really learning from their mistakes. This resistance to sentimentality has inspired several other shows that adopt a similar dry, observational style, often with shamelessly selfish characters who remain unapologetic throughout the series.

6. Cheers (1982-1993)

Cheers is one of the best sitcoms and a true classic that helped shape the genre. Created by James Burrows, Glen Charles, and Les Charles, it’s set in the titular cozy Boston bar and focuses on the lives of its staff members and loyal customers. It often follows the bartender, Sam Malone (Ted Danson), a charming ex-baseball player who now owns and runs the establishment. He’s supported by a likable ensemble cast, including lovable regulars like Norm Peterson (George Wendt) and Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger).

Cheers is built on formulaic yet effective character-driven comedy, with the clear example being Sam and barmaid Diane Chambers’ (Shelley Long) “will-they-or-won’t-they” dynamic. The relationships and arcs within the limited setting evolve tremendously throughout the show’s 11 seasons, ensuring that each character is distinct and fully realized by the time fans tune into its massively popular series finale. While some aspects haven’t aged well, anyone revisiting Cheers is still likely to be drawn in by its familiar warmth and impressive wit.

5. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

Created by and starring Tina Fey, 30 Rock is a zany, satirical sitcom loosely based on the actor’s experiences backstage at Saturday Night Live. It follows the head writer of the fictional sketch show TGS with Tracy Jordan, Liz Lemon (Fey), as she balances keeping upper management happy while managing her star-studded but difficult cast. Key players include the unpredictable network executive Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), the stereotypical diva Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), and the often unreasonable Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan).

30 Rock‘s brilliant writing is an obvious jab and meta-commentary on the entertainment industry, with each new episode revealing the wild antics behind live television shows. It takes jabs at NBC’s corporate culture (where both SNL and 30 Rock aired) and celebrity ego when the camera isn’t rolling (or even when it is). At the same time, it’s very clearly a love letter to the industry it critiques, with that contradiction helping ensure that it never takes itself too seriously.

4. South Park (1997-)

South Park is a notoriously controversial animated series for adults that has been airing for nearly three decades. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the show is set in the titular town where four mischievous boys—Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick—get into trouble and encounter interesting situations that go beyond typical antics at school. Fans know well enough not to be fooled by its crude animation style, as South Park has delivered some of the most scathing social commentary about several topics.

Whether it’s politics, religion, or pop culture, the series is known for taking current events and turning them into comedic episodes at breakneck speed. Parker and Stone—who write, direct, and voice many of the characters—often produce episodes within a week, allowing the show to address topical events in near real-time. South Park is undoubtedly polarizing, especially when it tackles divisive topics like political correctness and modern politics, but it’s this fearless approach to comedy that has made it a legendary long-running series that isn’t likely to end anytime soon.

3. Friends (1994-2004)

Even those who have never seen a single episode of Friends have likely heard of it, with the sitcom being a generation- and genre-defining comedy series that remains a cultural phenomenon today. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the series follows six friends — Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) — as they go about their daily lives in New York City.

Though some parts of Friends are dated, there’s no denying the comforting show’s universal appeal. It took the world by storm for the cast’s chemistry, with fans hooked on their dating mishaps, career progressions, and other well-developed arcs. Tasks like getting a couch up the stairs (“Pivot!”) become instantly unforgettable thanks to the actors’ comedic delivery, with more serious storylines providing a good mix of humor and heart. Friends continues to entertain new generations through streaming and reruns, with its core cast becoming synonymous with their iconic roles.

2. The Simpsons (1989-)

A cultural institution, a genre-defining satire, and the longest-running American sitcom, The Simpsons is a comedic staple anywhere in the world. Created by Matt Groening, the series mostly takes place in the fictional town of Springfield, where the Simpson family deals with the highs and lows of life. While it largely focuses on the family members — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie — its hundreds of episodes have helped it explore numerous other quirky residents and introduce funny visitors over the years.

At its core, The Simpsons is a lampooning of American family life and values, but it also squeezes in some smart satire aimed at pop culture and politics. No institution, celebrity, or cultural trend is off-limits, and while its later seasons have seen a decline in quality, its sharp and insightful humor has allowed the series to stay relevant across decades. From catchphrases like “D’oh!” to predictions that often seem eerily accurate, The Simpsons is always finding itself as the topic of discussion one way or another, which isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

1. The Office (US) (2005-2013)

The Office (US) is the peak of workplace sitcoms, with the adaptation of the UK series quickly exceeding the original and becoming one of the most popular and influential comedies of all time. Developed by Greg Daniels, it depicts both the mundane and bizarre experiences of the employees of Dunder Mifflin, a small paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Led by the hilariously inept and often cringe-worthy regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the series captures awkward interactions and countless gut-busting moments between coworkers.

Most episodes of The Office are immediately recognizable due to its documentary-style scenes where characters often break the fourth wall by addressing the camera directly. It also has a colorful cast of characters that fans adore, including the very intense Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), the initially shy Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), and the often sarcastic Jim Halpert (John Krasinski). The series’ characters are the secret to its massive success. Whether laughing at a stapler in Jell-O or rooting for Jim and Pam’s love story, the cast’s talents and fantastic chemistry guarantee laugh-out-loud laughter with each story, big or small.