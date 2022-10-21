While there’s never a better time to watch all our favorite horror films than October, HBO Max’s prolific lineup of genre titles is worth sinking your teeth into all year round. And like any streamer, the door is always rotating, with new titles landing on the platform from month to month while others leave.

That being said, it can be hard to keep up with all the greatest scary flicks HBO Max offers, which is where we come in. As devotees of all things mad, macabre, and cringe-inducing (housed safely under the label of “a movie”, of course), we’ve put together this list of the best horror movies on HBO Max you can watch right now.

new Barbarian (2022) 79 % 7.6/10 r 103m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long Directed by Zach Cregger watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Trust us when we say that you’re better off going into Barbarian with as little information as possible. The premise of the film is built around surprise, and a direct danger to a woman named Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell). After coming to Detroit for a job interview, Tess finds herself double-booked at an Airbnb with Keith Toshiko (Bill Skarsgård). Keith seems harmless enough that he manages to convince Tess to stay with him for the night. But when Keith goes missing, Tess will discover something terrifying beneath the house that will chill her soul. Barbarian will premiere on HBO Max on October 25. Read less Read more

Malignant (2021) Trailer 51 % 6.2/10 r 111m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young Directed by James Wan watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Director James Wan may not be known for his delicate nature, especially when you look at films like Saw, Dead Silence, and Death Sentence. But after years of subbing blood and gore for more supernatural spooks, Wan returned to gory form with Malignant, something a bit more left-field for the genre maverick. Annabelle Wallis stars as Madison Lake Mitchell, a woman who has been haunted her whole life by a mysterious entity she refers to as “Gabriel.” But after suffering through a personal tragedy, Madison starts having terrifying visions where she assumes the point-of-view of a serial murderer, hallucinations that may have more to do with Gabriel than Madison could ever imagine. Campy, gruesome, and bolstered by a bit of sci-fi in the boiling pot of tropes, Malignant runs into one hell of a hairpin turn that’ll either totally win over or viciously turn off viewers, but it’s one you need to see for yourself to decide which camp you belong to. Read less Read more

Doctor Sleep (2019) Trailer 59 % 7.3/10 r 152m Genre Horror, Thriller, Fantasy Stars Ewan McGregor, Kyleigh Curran, Rebecca Ferguson Directed by Mike Flanagan watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max An adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name, Doctor Sleep serves as a modern-day sequel to The Shining, following a now-adult Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor). In the present, Danny has turned to booze as a Band-Aid to cope with the horrific events that took place during his childhood — specifically, his run-in with all kinds of paranormal mayhem at the snowbound Overlook Hotel. Now using his “shining” abilities to aid hospice patients, Danny meets a teen named Abra (Kyleigh Curran) who happens to possess the same psychic powers as him. And it’s a good thing she reached out because these two meet just as a murderous cult known as the True Knot emerges from the woodwork. Using their own otherworldly gifts to feed on the life force of those who “shine,” it’s up to Danny to take down the collective before they claim Abra’s life or his own. Read less Read more STEPHEN KING'S DOCTOR SLEEP - Final Trailer [HD]

The Night House (2021) 68 % 6.5/10 r 107m Genre Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall Directed by David Bruckner watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max In director David Bruckner’s The Night House, Rebecca Hall stars as Beth, a widowed schoolteacher suffering from the recent suicide of her husband (Evan Jonigkeit). As she starts experiencing a series of haunting visions, Beth’s friends and familiars are quick to chalk it all up as grief manifesting in strange ways, but Beth senses something deeper. Beginning an investigation into her late husband’s personal and professional past, Beth starts unearthing secrets that had been buried for years — some of them quite literally so. With its haunting, maze-like narrative and Rebecca Hall’s arresting performance as a woman navigating the dark waters of life and death, The Night House gets a little muddy when the third act rolls around, but thanks to the acting chops of Hall, even the most trope-steeped moments shine with an original light all their own. Read less Read more

It (2017) Trailer 69 % 7.3/10 r 135m Genre Horror, Fantasy Stars Jaeden Martell, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis Directed by Andy Muschietti watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max The world had long been waiting for Stephen King’s iconic dictionary-sized novel It to receive a proper cinematic interpretation. And while we have to respect Tommy Lee Wallace’s creepy ‘90s miniseries starring Tim Curry as Pennywise the Clown, the source text received a much bigger-budget homage in the form of director Andy Muschietti’s cinematic two-part chronicling of the classic King story. Swapping the small-town ‘50s for a suburban ‘80s backdrop, It follows a group of misfit kids known as “the Losers Club.” But far beyond a safe place for the bullied and forgotten to thrive, each of the Losers is plagued by disturbing visions of a cannibalistic clown. Known as Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), the infamous monster preys on unsuspecting children, and after murdering the younger brother of de facto leader Bill (Jaeden Lieberher), a thirst for vengeance carries the pre-teens deep into the Derry sewers to confront the harrowing beast. Filled with unforgettable scares from start to finish, It is a brilliant example of how grand things can get when filmmakers develop and produce for the big screen versus television. Read less Read more IT - Official Trailer 1

The Conjuring (2013) Trailer 68 % 7.5/10 r 112m Genre Horror, Thriller Stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Lili Taylor Directed by James Wan watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max After first dipping his gorily gangrenous toes into the supernatural with 2010’s Insidious, director James Wan continued his ghoulish narrative trend with 2013’s The Conjuring. Based on a real case from parapsychologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), Wan’s film focuses on the famed husband-wife duo’s deep dive into the heart of a rural Rhode Island family being haunted by sinister supernatural forces. Eerily atmospheric, The Conjuring doesn’t go straight for the throat in most scenes, instead relegating its unique bevy of scares to a slow-burn uphill climb that craftily takes advantage of the film’s near two-hour runtime. Well done, Mr. Wan. You taught us to fear our own homes with Insidious, and now we have to be afraid of marauding witch-ghosts from the 1700s, too! Read less Read more The Conjuring - Official Main Trailer [HD]

The Witch (2015) Trailer 83 % 6.9/10 r 92m Genre Horror, Mystery, Drama, Fantasy Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie Directed by Robert Eggers watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Robert Eggers’ feature film debut The Witch takes a steadfast and deliberate approach to the world of religious fervor and the horrors that zealotry may breed, especially when the finger pointed isn’t toward a higher being but the heart and hands of our own blood. The story follows a Puritan family banished from their colony, who build their own compound of faith deep in the woods. As they begin to assimilate to this new way of life, something beyond the berm starts picking away at the mother, father, and children — bit by very literal bit. Read less Read more The Witch | Official Trailer HD | A24

28 Days Later (2002) Trailer 73 % 7.5/10 r 113m Genre Horror, Thriller, Science Fiction Stars Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson Directed by Danny Boyle watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Zombies aren’t exactly known for their tremendous speed, although recent genre entries like Train to Busan and World War Z would have you think differently about the on-foot capabilities of the undead. But before the two aforementioned brain-eating flicks, there was director Danny Boyle’s 2002 film 28 Days Later. With a script by Ex Machina and Annihilation helmer Alex Garland, Boyle’s film stars Cillian Murphy as Jim, a bicycle messenger who wakes up from a coma, in a totally abandoned and dilapidated London. But not long after his revival, Jim’s initial perambulation of this strange new world is violently interrupted by the arrival of blood-hungry humans infected with a virus called “Rage.” Now forced to fight for his life, alongside a small band of fellow survivors, there’s danger around every corner, and amongst the non-infected, few can be trusted. Shot with guerilla-style DV cameras, 28 Days Later looks and feels like a raw and unfiltered eyewitness experience that doesn’t relent in the slightest. And if it wasn’t for this Garland-penned gem, shows like The Walking Dead probably wouldn’t exist. Read less Read more 28 Days Later (2002) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

