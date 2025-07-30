The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2025)

Prime Video’s audience loves their favorite accountant. Ben Affleck reprised his role as the brilliant Christian Wolff earlier this year in The Accountant 2. After the action thriller’s theatrical run, The Accountant premiered on Prime Video in early June. The movie nearly reached 80 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video, making it Amazon MGM Studios’ second most-watched film of all time.

Like many streaming services, Prime Video has a top 10 for the most popular films on the service. One of the selections, Wicked, is an excellent movie to watch this month. Read this guide for recommendations on what to stream on Prime Video.

The Accountant 2 (2025) 58% 58% 6.7/10 6.7/10 r 133m 133m Genre Mystery, Crime, Thriller Stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson Directed by Gavin O'Connor Watch on Amazon

One of the world’s most brilliant minds, who moonlights as a vigilante, returns for a sequel in The Accountant 2. Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is an accountant for some of the world’s most nefarious criminals. When the body of Raymond King (J.K. Simmons) is found with “find the accountant” on his arm, U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) asks Christian to help find the killer.

King was trying to track down a Salvadoran family and went to an assassin for help. Christian can’t do this job alone, so he recruits his mercenary brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) as backup. The ensuing investigation leads to an organization of killers who will do anything to keep their secrets buried. Unfortunately for this criminal ring, they are going up against two highly skilled soldiers in Christian and Brax.

Wicked (2024) 73% 73% 7.2/10 7.2/10 pg 162m 162m Genre Drama, Romance, Fantasy Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh Directed by Jon M. Chu Watch on Amazon

The Tony Award-winning stage musical finally received its long-awaited feature film adaptation. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked follows the lives of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a green-skinned introvert, and Galinda (Ariana Grande), the bubbly social butterfly. These two opposites form an unlikely friendship at Shiz University in the Land of Oz.

After a tumultuous meeting with the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), the two women go down different paths, as Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West and Galinda assumes the mantle of Glinda the Good. Wicked is the first of a two-part adaptation. Part two, Wicked: For Good, premieres later in 2025.

Moneyball (2011) 87% 87% 7.6/10 7.6/10 pg-13 134m 134m Genre Drama Stars Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman Directed by Bennett Miller Watch on Amazon

How can you not be romantic about baseball? In a career-defining performance, Brad Pitt plays a general manager looking to shake things up in Moneyball. Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane (Pitt) faces an uncertain offseason. His three best players are set to depart in free agency, and the team’s owner does not want to overspend for players. Forced to sign players on a tight budget, Billy transforms his entire philosophy as a baseball evaluator.

With the help of the Ivy League-educated Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), Bill starts searching for underutilized and undervalued players to build his roster for the 2002 season. This sabermetric approach revolutionized the game of baseball. Who knew a bunch of guys talking in a room about baseball could be so riveting?

The Fire Inside (2024) 79% 79% 6.7/10 6.7/10 PG-13 109m 109m Genre History, Drama Stars Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry, Oluniké Adeliyi Directed by Rachel Morrison Watch on Amazon The Fire Inside is based on the true story of Olympic gold medalist, Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (Ryan Destiny), the first American woman to do so in boxing… twice. That’s not a spoiler for the movie, because Claressa’s Olympic triumph isn’t the ultimate destination, it’s just a stop along the way. The film movingly conveys Claressa’s connection with her coach, Jason Crutchfield (Bryan Tyree Henry), and there’s an understated bond between them. As much as Claressa has to fight her battles in the ring, she’s got a lot of struggles in her daily life as well. Winning Olympic gold hasn’t given Claressa the access to endorsements or lucrative deals that could pull her up to another level. All she ultimately has is her faith in herself and the support of the people closest to her.

Homefront (2013) 40% 40% 6.5/10 6.5/10 R 100m 100m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Jason Statham, James Franco, Izabela Vidovic Directed by Gary Fleder Watch on Amazon Jason Statham doesn’t always get surrounded by a strong supporting cast in his action flicks, but he’s got a good lineup of colleagues with him in Homefront. Statham plays Phil Broker, a former DEA agent who has retired to raise his daughter, Maddy Broker (Izabela Vidovic), in peace. That peace doesn’t last long as Phil runs afoul of Cassie Bodine (Kate Bosworth), the mother of one of Maddy’s classmates. Cassie enlist her brother, Morgan “Gator” Bodine (James Franco), to get Phil out of the way. And through Gator, Phil’s location is leaked to some of the most dangerous men he put away in the DEA.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (2023) 82% 82% 7.4/10 7.4/10 PG-13 164m 164m Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller Stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames Directed by Christopher McQuarrie Watch on Amazon Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and Grace (Hayley Atwell) have a meet-cute in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning that’s worthy of any rom-com. They might have even had a romantic spark if she wasn’t trying to steal something he needs to save the world. Regardless, Ethan and Grace spend a lot of time joined at the wrist — sometimes literally — because Ethan’s racing against time to stop an AI known as The Entity. This time, even the U.S. government doesn’t want Ethan and his team to succeed, because if America can control The Entity then it will control the future. All of the other countries have the same mentality, but The Entity is the one really in control. And its reach extends to the real world, where it forces Ethan to make life-and-death decisions. He knows The Entity needs to be destroyed, but it may already be too late for that.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 70% 70% 7.6/10 7.6/10 PG-13 97m 97m Genre Adventure, Comedy, Drama Stars Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, Dakota Johnson Directed by Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz Watch on Amazon Shia LaBeouf has one of his most moving performances in The Peanut Butter Falcon, which casts him as a crab catcher named Tyler. After literally burning his bridges with his former colleagues, Tyler hides out in the wilderness for their retribution. That’s where he meets Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome who is also on the run after escaping a facility. Zak and Tyler emotionally bond, and they decide to stick together to help the former achieve his dream of learning how to wrestle under the legendary Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), the woman in charge of Zak’s medical care, pursues the duo because she truly cares about Zak’s well-being. And when she sees how well Zak and Tyler are together, she has to question whether bringing Zak home is the right move.

Another Simple Favor (2025) 55% 55% 5.4/10 5.4/10 R 123m 123m Genre Thriller, Comedy, Crime Stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Michele Morrone Directed by Paul Feig Watch on Amazon After the events of A Simple Favor, Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) would have to be crazy to have anything to do with Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) ever again. Crazy or desperate. Stephanie’s blip of fame since sending Emily to prison is largely burned out in Another Simple Favor. When Emily is released from prison and invites Stephanie to her destination wedding in Italy, she reluctantly accepts. Stephanie isn’t the only one from Emily’s old life invited to the wedding. Emily’s ex-husband, Sean Townsend (Henry Golding), and her mother, Margaret McLanden (Elizabeth Perkins), also made the trip. Regardless, Stephanie is expecting a double cross from Emily. And she’s right to be suspicious, but the dangerous twist won’t necessarily come the way she expects.

Conclave (2024) 79% 79% 7.4/10 7.4/10 PG 120m 120m Genre Drama, Thriller, Mystery Stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow Directed by Edward Berger Watch on Amazon The pope is dead in Conclave, meaning his successor must be chosen. Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), the dean of the College of Cardinals, will oversee the election of the next pope. And it’s more than just a choice between the four major candidates. Whoever is chosen will shape the future of the Catholic Church itself. The election may take place behind closed doors in Vatican City, but the secrets that emerge could end the careers of some and potentially spark more scandal in the church. There’s a surprising amount of intrigue in the selection process, and the film also boasts a stellar supporting cast that includes Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini.

Gladiator II (2024) 64% 64% 6.5/10 6.5/10 R 148m 148m Genre Action, Adventure, Drama Stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Amazon It only took 24 years for a sequel to Gladiator to reach theaters. Russell Crowe’s character remains dead, but Lucius Verus Aurelius (Paul Mescal) carries on the tradition of losing his family and being sold into slavery in Gladiator II. Connie Nielsen reprises her role as Lucilla from the first film, and she was the one who sent Lucius away for his own safety. In Lucius’ absence, Rome is ruled by not one but two mad emperors: Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger). As Lucius climbs the ranks of the gladiators, a former slave named Macrinus (Denzel Washington) wants to use him to get the emperors out of the way. But Lucius is his own man, like his father before him.

G20 (2025) 60% 60% 5.0/10 5.0/10 108m Genre Action, Mystery, Drama Stars Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Ramón Rodríguez Directed by Patricia Riggen Watch on Amazon Action hero Presidents aren’t a new thing, but Viola Davis’ character in G20 might be the first female action hero president. As far as President Danielle Sutton (Davis) knew, this year’s G20 summit in South Africa was supposed to be an ordinary meeting of leaders from across the globe. The Boys‘ Antony Starr co-stars in the film as Rutledge, the leader of the terrorists who take the security team by surprise and capture the world leaders. President Sutton manages to get free. And if she wants to save her family and her fellow leaders, then she’ll need to get her hands dirty and do it herself.

Val (2021) 73% 73% 7.6/10 7.6/10 R 109m 109m Genre Documentary, Drama Stars Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Mercedes Kilmer Directed by Leo Scott, Ting Poo Watch on Amazon Even years before Val Kilmer became a star in Hollywood, he kept home movies from his childhood to his teens and beyond. It was the story of Kilmer’s life that no one had seen until directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott put it all together as Val. This documentary is also a family affair for Kilmer, his ex-wife Joanne Whalley, and their children, Mercedes and Jack. Since Kilmer had lost his voice during his battle with throat cancer, Jack Kilmer stepped in to read the words written by his father as he looked back at everything he went through to become the man he wanted to be.

Holland (2025) 45% 45% 5.1/10 5.1/10 R 108m 108m Genre Thriller, Mystery, Romance Stars Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen Directed by Mimi Cave Watch on Amazon What’s eating Nancy Vandergroot (Nicole Kidman) in Holland? She’s got a great thing going in this small town with overtly Dutch roots. Nancy’s got a fine husband, Fred Vandergroot (Matthew Macfadyen), and their son, Harry (Jude Hill), is unusually well-behaved. It’s so perfect that the slightest imperfection alerts Nancy that maybe things aren’t so rosy after all. For an optometrist, Fred sure takes a lot of out-of-town trips. Nancy’s pretty sure that means Fred’s having an affair, and she turns to her new friend, Dave Delgado (Gael García Bernal), to help her prove it. What they find isn’t what Nancy expected, which turns her world upside down.

Transformers One (2024) 64% 64% 7.5/10 7.5/10 PG 104m 104m Genre Animation, Science Fiction, Adventure, Family Stars Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson Directed by Josh Cooley Watch on Amazon Transformers One is the origin story of the franchise’s leading hero and villain: Optimus Prime and Megatron. At this point in their history, Optimus is known as Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth), while the future Megatron is D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry). Both are miners on Cybertron, and good friends as well. After befriending B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key) and their former boss, Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson), Orion and D-16 discover that Cybertron’s ruler, Sentinal Prime (Jon Hamm), has betrayed the planet to their enemies. Orion and D-16 are both outraged by this revelation, but they aren’t on the same page about how to handle it. That leads to the beginning of a rift between them that will have dire consequences for the future.

Twisters (2024) 65% 65% 6.5/10 6.5/10 pg-13 123m 123m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos Directed by Lee Isaac Chung Watch on Amazon The new Superman, David Corenswet, has a small role in Twisters, which may be significant years down the line. But he’s not the prime attraction here, and neither are Daisy Edgar-Jones or Glen Powell, the two topline stars who have top billing. Instead, it’s the tornadoes themselves that are the stars of Twisters, especially when the film veers into cartoonish levels of destruction. Years ago, storm chaser Kate Carter (Edgar-Jones) had a radical idea that tornadoes could be potentially weakened through her experimental method. When the experiment fails, Kate and Javi (Anthony Ramos) are the only survivors from their team. In the present, Javi lures Kate out of retirement to retry her experiment. While back in the field, Kate encounters a YouTube storm chaser, Tyler Owens (Powell), whom she initially dislikes. When the chips are down and the winds are blowing, Kate will be glad to have Tyler on her side.

The Accountant (2016) 51% 51% 7.3/10 7.3/10 r 128m 128m Genre Crime, Thriller, Drama Stars Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Anna Kendrick Directed by Gavin O'Connor Watch on Amazon The Accountant 2 is coming very soon, so it’s worth revisiting the original film ahead of time. Ben Affleck plays the unnamed title character in The Accountant, and he’s the best criminal accountant that the underworld can buy. The Accountant’s autism helps his mind crunch numbers and detect fraud inside criminal organizations. In other words, he can sniff out a rat who’s stealing money from his fellow crooks. His latest client is Living Robotics, after an internal client, Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick), uncovers startling irregularities in the company’s records. Co-owner Rita Blackburn (Jean Smart) hired the Accountant to sort things out, but what he discovers is a deadly conspiracy that won’t only target him. Dana will also become a target because she knows too much about the fraud.

Smile 2 (2024) 67% 67% 6.7/10 6.7/10 r 127m 127m Genre Horror, Mystery Stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage Directed by Parker Finn Watch on Amazon Smile 2 is an unusual sequel in that the events of the first film aren’t really necessary to understand what’s happening in this one. Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) has no idea who Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) is or what happened to her in Smile, and the person who unintentionally connects them is a police officer named Joel (Kyle Gallner). Before long, Skye finds herself plagued by the same curse that afflicted Rose and Joel, and she doesn’t know what to make of all of the creepy smiles she sees on everyone’s faces. Skye isn’t just some random woman; she’s a pop star on the verge of even greater stardom. But the curse has a way of getting under its victims’ skin and driving them insane. Skye is no exception, and as the curse stalks her wherever she goes, she rapidly loses the ability to tell what’s real and what isn’t.

Picture This (2025) 55% 55% 5.8/10 5.8/10 100m Genre Romance, Comedy Stars Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Sindhu Vee Directed by Prarthana Mohan Watch on Amazon Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley leads the cast of Picture This as Pia, a young woman struggling to keep her photography business afloat as her family prepares for the month-long build-up to the wedding of her younger sister, Sonal (Anoushka Chadha). During one of the wedding events, a spiritual advisor tells Pia that she will find the love and career success that she has always wanted somewhere in the next five dates that she goes on. Pia doesn’t necessarily believe in that prediction, but the thought of it hangs over her head with every romantic encounter that she has. She also has to deal with her ex-boyfriend, Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), who is part of the wedding party on the groom’s side. Seeing Charlie again makes Pia reexamine their relationship, and it’s hard not to wonder if the prediction about her love life was wrong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) 46% 46% 7.0/10 7.0/10 pg 93m 93m Genre Animation, Family, Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy Stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Watch on Amazon The Super Mario Bros. Movie was such a massive hit both in theaters and on streaming that it’s kind of redeemed everything that happened after the first Super Mario Bros. movie. Animation was clearly the way to go for this adaptation, as Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) look like they stepped out of a Nintendo Switch and into a breathtaking video game world. The story serves as an origin for the Mario brothers, as they accidentally find themselves transported to the Mushroom Kingdom just as it’s under attack by Bowser (Jack Black) and his army of Koopa Troopas. When Luigi gets captured by Bowser, Mario has to discover his inner hero alongside Peach and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) as they search for allies in their struggle.

Blink Twice (2024) 66% 66% 6.5/10 6.5/10 r 103m 103m Genre Mystery, Thriller Stars Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Alia Shawkat Directed by Zoë Kravitz Watch on Amazon Although she doesn’t have an on-screen role in Blink Twice, Zoe Kravitz made her directorial debut with this movie. Naomi Ackie headlines the cast as Frida, a young woman who scores an exclusive invitation from billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) to visit his private island alongside her best friend, Jess (Alia Shawkat). Frida and Jess are lavished with gifts and attention alongside the other female guests on the island. However, Frida notices that she’s experiencing gaps in her memories. When Jess goes missing, Frida is the only one left who remembers her friend. There’s something sinister going on, and this may not be Frida’s first time on Slater’s private island.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023) 60% 60% 6.3/10 6.3/10 r 106m 106m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Liam Neeson, Kerry Condon, Ciarán Hinds Directed by Robert Lorenz Watch on Amazon Liam Neeson’s action thrillers are kind of a dime a dozen, but In the Land of Saints and Sinners is one of his best. Neeson plays Finbar Murphy, a World War II veteran living in Ireland during “the Troubles” in the ’70s. To support himself, Finbar has started working for a crime boss, Robert McQue (Colm Meaney), as an assassin. Finbar also befriends a younger contract killer named Kevin (Game of Thrones‘ Jack Gleeson), but one of their mutual targets is the brother of Doireann McCann (Kerry Condon), a formidable woman who won’t back down from her revenge. Doireann is determined to avenge her brother, no matter who she has to kill to do it.

The Fall Guy (2024) 73% 73% 6.9/10 6.9/10 pg-13 127m 127m Genre Action, Comedy, Romance Stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Directed by David Leitch Watch on Amazon Stunt man Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is burned out on Hollywood in The Fall Guy. It’s hard to blame him after witnessing the injuries he suffers early in this movie. Unfortunately, Colt ruined his relationship with Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) while he was torching his bridges to the entertainment industry. Nearly two years later, Colt reenters Jody’s life when she’s gotten the chance to direct her own movie. Jody isn’t exactly happy to see her ex again, but she needs her help. Her star, Tom Ryder (Kraven the Hunter‘s Aaron Taylor-Johnson), has gone missing, and this is more than just an actor on an extended bender. Without Tom, there is no movie to be made, and Jody’s career will be over before it starts. Thus, Colt is drawn into a bigger mystery as he tries to locate Tom and make amends with Jody.

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) 68% 68% 6.3/10 6.3/10 pg-13 99m 99m Genre Horror, Science Fiction, Thriller Stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff Directed by Michael Sarnoski Watch on Amazon Typically, alien invasion movies involve humanity putting up a fight. But in A Quiet Place: Day One, the battle is over before it even begins, as humans can’t withstand an attack by sightless alien hunters. Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) witnessed the carnage herself while on a day out with her cat in the city. Sam quickly realizes that her survival hinges on her ability to be quiet. Another survivor, Eric (The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Joseph Quinn), might be the last friend she ever makes. Sam and Eric must stick together if they want to escape New York City and evade the hunters now roaming the Earth.

The Bikeriders (2024) 70% 70% 6.7/10 6.7/10 r 116m 116m Genre Crime, Drama Stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy Directed by Jeff Nichols Watch on Amazon The Bikeriders is loosely based upon the experiences of author Danny Lyon, a character portrayed by Mike Faist in this adaptation. But the film is largely reworked into an original story that focuses on three characters: Kathy (Jodie Comer), her lover, Benny (Austin Butler), and the leader of the Vandals Motorcycle Club, Johnny (Tom Hardy). Johnny had high-minded ideals when he founded the club in the 1960s. Over the course of the next decade, Johnny and his friends are almost unrecognizable in what they’re willing to do for the club. Despite Benny’s love for Kathy, he keeps getting drawn back into Johnny’s vision for the club, even when it may destroy him.

Knives Out (2019) 82% 82% 7.9/10 7.9/10 pg-13 131m 131m Genre Comedy, Crime, Mystery Stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Directed by Rian Johnson Watch on Amazon Daniel Craig sheds his James Bond persona like a separate skin in Knives Out. Craig steps into the role of Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc, a man whose accent is just shy of Foghorn Leghorn territory. However, the voice somehow works for this comedic murder mystery. Ana de Armas has a standout turn as Marta Cabrera, the loyal housekeeper of a wealthy author, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). After Harlan dies, his spoiled extended family is stunned to discover that his entire fortune has been left to Marta. The family does not know that Harlan was murdered. Plus, Marta is horrified to discover that the evidence points back to her just as Blanc begins his investigation.

Abigail (2024) 62% 62% 6.6/10 6.6/10 r 109m 109m Genre Horror, Thriller Stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Watch on Amazon Scream‘s Melissa Barrera reunites with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for Abigail, a film that is very much unlike her previous genre movies. Barrera plays Joey, a military veteran who has hit hard times. That’s why she agreed to work with Frank (Dan Stevens) and a group of other criminals to kidnap a young girl named Abigail (Alisha Weir). Joey tries to form a connection with Abigail to assure the young girl that she will remain safe before learning that the latter is the daughter of a dangerous crime lord, Kristof Lazaar (Matthew Goode). However, the greatest threat to the kidnappers is Abigail herself, because she’s more than she appears to be. When Abigail strikes, it’s lethal.

Canary Black (2024) 5.5/10 5.5/10 103m Genre Action, Thriller, Crime Stars Kate Beckinsale, Rupert Friend, Saffron Burrows Directed by Pierre Morel Watch on Amazon You can tell that Canary Black has been on the shelf for a while since it has the late Ray Stevenson in one of his final roles. But it’s also a showcase for Kate Beckinsale to get back into her action heroine mode, which she’s been doing for about two decades now. Beckinsale plays Avery Graves, a CIA operative who has kept her husband, David Brooks (Rupert Friend), in the dark about who she really is and what her job entails. When terrorists kidnap David, they blackmail Avery into retrieving a file called Canary Black that could lead to an attack on her country. Stevenson plays Avery’s mentor and boss, Jarvis Hedlund, and even he’s not sure he can trust her when she goes rogue. But if Avery can’t find a way out from under the terrorists’ control, she may lose everything she holds dear.

Monkey Man (2024) 70% 70% 6.9/10 6.9/10 r 121m 121m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Dev Patel, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash Directed by Dev Patel Watch on Amazon Dev Patel made his directorial debut with Monkey Man, a film in which he also stars as the main character. And despite the title, Patel’s character doesn’t actually transform into a monkey or even go by that name. The audience only knows him as Kid, a man who will do anything to get his revenge on Rana Singh (Sikandar Kher), the corrupt police chief who murdered his mother. Kid does wear a monkey mask when he’s in the ring for an underground fighting circuit. However, his real disguise is pretending to be an ordinary waiter at a high-end brothel so he can rise through the ranks and get close enough to assassinate Rana no matter what his vengeance costs him.

Terrifier 2 (2022) 59% 59% 6.1/10 6.1/10 r 138m 138m Genre Horror, Thriller Stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam Directed by Damien Leone Watch on Amazon Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is back for another round of terror in Terrifier 2. Some evil entity has resurrected Art yet again, and he goes on another rampage. A teenager named Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) is haunted by dreams of Art and she’s convinced that her late father knew how to stop the clown once and for all. Art must sense the same thing, since he kidnaps Sienna’s brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), and terrorizes their family. Now, Sienna has to save her brother, but first, she must live through her encounter with Art.

Challengers (2024) 82% 82% 7.2/10 7.2/10 r 132m 132m Genre Romance, Drama Stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor Directed by Luca Guadagnino Watch on Amazon You may have to pay close attention to Challengers, because the story doesn’t take place in chronological order. Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, a rising tennis star romantically drawn to two other players on the pro tour: Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist). Both young men want Tashi for themselves, but only one of them is willing to play dirty to get her. Even when one of them wins Tashi’s heart, it doesn’t end the romantic entanglement between this trio as their lives unfold and intersect over several years. Ultimately, the battle between these two men is going to come back to the place where it all began: on the tennis court.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) 73% 73% 7.8/10 7.8/10 pg 103m 103m Genre Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy, Family Stars Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, Harvey Guillén Directed by Joel Crawford Watch on Amazon In the long wait between Shrek movies, Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots has been keeping the franchise alive. But in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, time is almost up for the title character. Puss relies on his nine lives to survive the epic adventures. And now that Puss is on his very last life, he’s truly scared about his potential fate — so much so that he abandons his identity and tries to live as a normal cat. However, Puss learns that there may be a way to restore his lost lives if he can find a magical wishing star. Puss isn’t the only one looking for the star, nor the only one who desperately needs what it can offer him. This quest reunites Puss with his ex-fiancée, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault), and forces him to reevaluate what he really wants.

Snack Shack (2024) 64% 64% 6.9/10 6.9/10 r 112m 112m Genre Comedy Stars Conor Sherry, Gabriel LaBelle, Mika Abdalla Directed by Adam Rehmeier Watch on Amazon Snack Shack is a coming-of-age comedy set in 1991. A.J. Carter (Conor Sherry) and his friend, Moose Miller (Gabriel LaBelle), are 14-year-olds whose schemes to get money almost always backfire on them. At least until they hit upon the idea of running the local Snack Shack for the summer. Their bond of friendship is tested when A.J. meets Brooke, his attractive new neighbor. Because Moose makes the first move on Brooke, this creates tension between him and A.J., who isn’t willing to simply back off. As Brooke begins to reciprocate A.J.’s feelings, his friendship and lucrative partnership with Moose may come crashing down.

Bob Marley: One Love (2024) 43% 43% 6.3/10 6.3/10 pg-13 104m 104m Genre Music, History, Drama Stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green Watch on Amazon Bob Marley: One Love is a music biopic that takes place late in the life of reggae superstar Bob Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir). After Bob and his wife, Rita Marley (The Marvels actress Lashana Lynch), narrowly survive an assassination attempt in his native Jamaica, it sends him into a creative tailspin that threatens to derail his dreams. Before Bob can resume his message of peace, he has to face his own inner demons and work out his issues with Rita. Bob Marley didn’t have a lot of time in this world, but the film shows that he made the most of what he had and left a lasting legacy of music behind.

American Fiction (2023) 81% 81% 7.5/10 7.5/10 r 117m 117m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Jeffrey Wright, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander Directed by Cord Jefferson Watch on Amazon American Fiction casts The Batman Part Two’s Jeffrey Wright as Dr. Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a college professor and a novelist whose books sell very poorly. Monk is also upset that another writer, Sinatra Golden (Issa Rae), has found massive success while seemingly pandering to Black stereotypes. So Monk writes his own novel as a satire of Golden’s books before submitting it for publication. Much to Monk’s surprise and horror, his satire is embraced by the publisher and the general public. The satire of the piece goes unnoticed, as the book becomes so popular that it starts taking over Monk’s life, even though he made sure that his real name wasn’t listed as the author. But once the book is out and Hollywood comes knocking, it may be too late.

The Idea of You (2024) 67% 67% 6.7/10 6.7/10 r 116m 116m Genre Romance, Comedy, Music Stars Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin Directed by Michael Showalter Watch on Amazon The irony of the premise of The Idea of You is that the romantic entanglement of Solène Marchand (Eileen‘s Anne Hathaway) with boy band lead singer Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) would probably be more of a fantasy for Solène’s daughter, Izzy (Ella Rubin), than for Solène herself. But one unplanned encounter between Solène and Hayes soon leads to several others. There is an age gap between Solène and Hayes that does come up in the film, but the bigger issue between them is the celebrity gap. As long as Hayes is a world-famous musician, he and Solène may never be able to enjoy a normal romance without being hounded by the press.

Road House (2024) 59% 59% 6.3/10 6.3/10 r 121m 121m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Conor McGregor Directed by Doug Liman Watch on Amazon In this remake of the popular 1989 movie starring Patrick Swayze, Jake Gyllenhaal portrays Elwood Dalton as a former UFC fighter who has fallen on some hard times. Road House gives Elwood a chance for redemption when Frankie (Jessica Williams) recruits him to be the bouncer at her bar, which shares its name with the title of the film. Elwood’s fighting skills go a long way towards keeping order at The Road House, much to the anger of a local mobster, Ben Brandt (Billy Magnussen). Elwood took care of Brandt’s regular goons with ease, but he’ll have a much harder time handling Knox, an enforcer for Brandt who is played by an actual UFC fighter, Conor McGregor.

The Other Zoey (2023) 5.9/10 5.9/10 pg-13 91m 91m Genre Romance, Drama, Comedy Stars Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux Directed by Sara Zandieh Watch on Amazon The Other Zoey is not a remake of the Sandra Bullock rom-com While You Were Sleeping. But romantic comedy fans may notice some similarities between the two. Josephine Langford stars as Zoey Miller, a high school student who is definitely not the girlfriend of soccer star Zach MacLaren (Drew Starkey), whose girlfriend is also named Zoey (Maggie Thurmon). When Zach suffers a head injury that gives him partial amnesia, he mistakes Zoey for his girlfriend, and his doctors warn her not to upset him with the truth. So Zoey carries on the deception and gets closer to Zach on a lavish vacation. At the same time, Zoey also feels attracted to Zach’s cousin, Miles Maclaren (Archie Renaux), who shares many of her views about love and life. So, which guy does Zoey really want? You’ll have to watch the film to find out.

Role Play (2023) 5.5/10 5.5/10 r 101m 101m Genre Crime, Romance, Action Stars David Oyelowo, Kaley Cuoco, Bill Nighy Directed by Thomas Vincent Watch on Amazon Emma (The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco) and Dave Brackett (David Oyelowo) are just about as happy as a couple could be in Prime Video’s Role Play. The Bracketts have two children and a beautiful home in a New Jersey suburb. What they’re lacking is the passion in the bedroom that they used to have before starting a family. For their anniversary, Dave and Emma take a trip to New York and indulge in some role play. That turns out to be a mistake when Bob Kellerman (Bill Nighy) blows Emma’s cover and exposes her as an international assassin. Now, Emma has to use her skills to protect her family and keep her marriage to Dave intact.