As a new month begins, the most popular movies on Netflix are dominated by recent arrivals like Back in Action and Scream 6, as well as the perennially popular Despicable Me movies. The lone surprise on the list is The Menu, a horror comedy that came and went from theaters quickly in 2022. But since it features Anya Taylor-Joy in a leading role, The Menu is … shall we say, back on the menu.

Here, the most recent film by Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis, is the other new addition this week. We’re very curious to see if Here can crack the top 10 as well, especially since audiences in theaters didn’t embrace the film’s heavy use of CGI.

You can find these films and more among the best movies on Netflix below. Remember to check this list every Friday morning, when we update the lineup to give you the most enticing movie options available.

The Menu (2022) 71% 71% 7.2/10 7.2/10 r 107m 107m Genre Comedy, Horror, Thriller Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult Directed by Mark Mylod Watch on Netflix Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has cooked up quite an event in The Menu, but there will be no reviews in this horror comedy. Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her date, Tyler Ledford (Nicholas Hoult), had no idea what they were in for when they attended Slowik’s exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn, on a remote private island. There were some disturbing hints ahead of time, but once dinner has been served, it’s far too late for any of the “guests” to run away from the mayhem to come. Even Margot, who has no conflict or previous connection with Slowik, is trapped. And if she doesn’t find a way out, she won’t go home tonight, or any other night.

Here (2024) 39% 39% 6.3/10 6.3/10 pg-13 105m 105m Genre Drama Stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany Directed by Robert Zemeckis Watch on Netflix Robert Zemeckis decided to get experimental again with Here. The film is greatly expanded on the original comic strip that inspired it, but the short version is that the camera is fixed on a single location across the centuries, as events unfold out of chronological order. In the 20th century, the location is a home owned by Al (Paul Bettany) and Rose Young (Kelly Reilly), which is eventually passed down to their son, Richard (Tom Hanks), and his wife, Margaret (Robin Wright). We see their lives unfold before our eyes as snapshots in time. CGI and makeup are used to de-age Hanks and Wright, from young teenagers to elderly adults facing their final chapter together.

Scream VI (2023) 61% 61% 6.4/10 6.4/10 r 123m 123m Genre Horror, Crime, Thriller Stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown Directed by Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin Watch on Netflix Scream 6 wasn’t intended as a closing chapter, but it’s likely to be the last time that either Melissa Barrera or Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) play scream queens in this universe. Barrera and Ortega play the Carpenter sisters, Sam and Tara, respectively, and they’ve moved out of Woodsboro to start a new life in New York City. Unfortunately, the sisters have unfinished business with a new Ghostface, and everyone new to their lives could be a suspect. Sam is also feeling the fragility of her own sanity, as she experiences hallucinations of her father, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), one of the original Ghostface killers in Scream. If Sam can’t trust herself, then who can she turn to for help?

Saturday Night (2024) 63% 63% 7.0/10 7.0/10 r 109m 109m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith Directed by Jason Reitman Watch on Netflix Saturday Night Live gets an origin story in Saturday Night, a fictionalization of the final 90 minutes before the taping of the first SNL episode in 1975. Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) is the man who has to keep it all together in these critical minutes, even though it’s clear that NBC has no faith in his ability to deliver the show that he promised. Future comedy legends Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith), John Belushi (Matt Wood), Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt), Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O’Brien), and more have their own drama. This grand comedy experiment could have fallen apart at any time, and it may take a miracle to get everyone on the same page.

Back in Action (2025) 50% 50% pg-13 114m 114m Genre Action, Comedy Stars Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, McKenna Roberts Directed by Seth Gordon Watch on Netflix The title of Back in Action is fitting since it marks Cameron Diaz’s return from retirement and Jamie Foxx’s first movie since he suffered a debilitating stroke. Diaz and Foxx have also shared the screen two times before in Any Given Sunday and a remake of Annie, but this time, they play secret agents Emily and Matt. After a close call 15 years ago, Matt and Emily faked their deaths and started a family. In the present, Emily and Matt have two children, Alice (McKenna Roberts) and Leo (Rylan Jackson), who have no idea that their parents used to be spies. After the couple accidentally goes viral, it reveals their survival to their old enemy, Balthazar Gor (Robert Besta). And Gor isn’t willing to simply let bygones be bygones as he goes after their family with his heavily armed men.

Hereditary (2018) 87% 87% 7.3/10 7.3/10 r 128m 128m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne Directed by Ari Aster Watch on Netflix What’s in your family history? You may not want all of the answers, as demonstrated by the acclaimed horror film Hereditary. Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne lead the cast as Annie and Steve Graham, who live with their children, Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro). Following the death of Annie’s mother, the Graham family is struck by a terrible tragedy that fractures their bond. From there, things get really strange. Trust us when we say that you should have the minimum amount of information when watching this film. That way the surprises can really shock you.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) 79% 79% 7.5/10 7.5/10 r 149m 149m Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke Directed by George Miller Watch on Netflix Mad Max: Fury Road left such a huge cultural impact that Furiosa was even mentioned by name in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, a film that lifted some of George Miller’s Mad Max moments. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may not have reached the same heights as Fury Road, but this action prequel is destined to have a long afterlife among the streaming services. Anya Taylor-Joy steps in to play the young Furiosa, while Alyla Browne portrays her as a child. In the Wasteland, Furiosa and her family lived in peace and prosperity until she was stolen away by men under the command of Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Despite Dementus’ attempts to make Furiosa loyal to him, she harbors a grudge against him for murdering her mother, Mary (Charlee Fraser). Furiosa’s hatred for Dementus is so pronounced that she even goes to work for his rival, Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), while plotting her escape from Joe’s service and her personal quest for revenge.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) 47% 47% 6.9/10 6.9/10 pg-13 122m 122m Genre Thriller, Drama, Adventure, Action, History Stars Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy Directed by Ron Howard Watch on Netflix In the Heart of the Sea encountered rough waters at the box office in 2015, but the film has reemerged as a hit on Netflix. Chris Hemsworth stars as Owen Chase, the first mate on a whaling ship called the Essex in 1820. Chase doesn’t get along very well with his captain, George Pollard Jr. (Benjamin Walker), but they share a mutual need to come back to shore with as much whale oil as they can carry to secure their own futures. Tom Holland and Cillian Murphy co-star as crew members on the Essex, and the ship spends a very long time at sea before it encounters a giant white sperm whale that went on to inspire Moby-Dick. The whale in question leaves the Essex is such dire shape that the survival of its crew comes down to how much of themselves they’re willing to sacrifice for each other.

Interstellar (2014) 74% 74% 8.7/10 8.7/10 pg-13 169m 169m Genre Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction Stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine Directed by Christopher Nolan Watch on Netflix A decade after its release in theaters, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar still has a grasp on viewer’s imaginations as they flocked to see it in IMAX again. It’s still impressive when watching it on a standard screen as well. In the near future, Earth is suffering from ecological collapse that could doom mankind to extinction. A potential solution may lie in the stars if former NASA pilot Joseph “Coop” Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) can lead one last mission to find a new home for humanity. Time in space doesn’t necessarily line up with the speed of time passing on Earth, and before Coop knows it, his children have grown up without him and they’re convinced he’ll never return. His daughter, Murph (Jessica Chastain), has the added burden of being the only scientist who can solve the nearly insurmountable problem of gravity to evacuate the people of Earth before it’s too late.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024) 82% 82% 7.9/10 7.9/10 pg 79m 79m Genre Animation, Comedy, Family Stars Ben Whitehead, Reece Shearsmith, Peter Kay Directed by Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham Watch on Netflix It’s refreshing that even two decades after the last Wallace & Gromit movie, their latest stop-motion animated film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, looks and feels very much like its own thing. That gives it a timeless quality as well. The new story finds Wallace (Ben Whitehead) and his loyal canine friend, Gromit, in a pickle, largely of Wallace’s own making. Wallace has invented a smart gnome he calls Norbot (Reece Shearsmith), which can perform chores and be helpful around the house. The duo’s old enemy, Feathers McGraw, hacks into Norbot and uses him to create a gnome army under his control. And if Wallace and Gromit can’t thwart this plan, then their proverbial gooses are cooked.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) 47% 47% 6.1/10 6.1/10 pg-13 115m 115m Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction Stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens Directed by Adam Wingard Watch on Netflix After Godzilla vs. Kong pitted the Monsterverse’s greatest icons against each other, the only place that a sequel could go was to bring them back together on the same side. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire could almost be a buddy comedy if either of the monsters could speak. Following the events of the previous film, Godzilla and King Kong essentially agreed to stay out of each other’s way. Kong even descended deep into the Hollow Earth to find some peace. That quiet period is shattered when Kong encounters a familiar threat that he can’t face alone. Only Godzilla and Kong can save the world if they can put aside their differences long enough to do so.

Barbie (2023) 80% 80% 6.8/10 6.8/10 pg-13 114m 114m Genre Comedy, Adventure Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera Directed by Greta Gerwig Watch on Netflix In Barbieland, Barbie (Margot Robbie) is one of many variants, and Ryan Gosling is just Ken. Neither of their characters are particularly happy at the beginning of Barbie. That’s why Barbie is drawn into the real world, where she learns things about herself that she never imagined. It’s overwhelming, to say the least, but at least she makes friends with Gloria (America Ferrera) and her daughter, Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt). As for Ken, he finds the journey into our world to be especially illuminating about the power a man can have. Ken brings this idelology back to Barbieland, leading to disastrous results for Barbie and all of the other Barbies who live there.

The Six Triple Eight (2024) 59% 59% 5.6/10 5.6/10 pg-13 127m 127m Genre Drama, War Stars Kerry Washington, Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon Directed by Tyler Perry Watch on Netflix Did you know that there really was a battalion of all-Black women during World War II? The story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion could have been lost to time if not for Kevin M. Hymel’s 2019 article in WWII History Magazine, which has been adapted here by Tyler Perry, who wrote and directed The Six Triple Eight. Following the loss of someone close to her during the war, Lena Derriecott King (Ebony Obsidian) signs up for the war and finds herself in a unit commanded by Major Charity Adams (Kerry Washington). The women of the 6888 want to do more than just stay on the home front. However, their only mission in Europe involves untangling a staggering amount of mail between the soldiers on the front lines and their families. Lena eventually realizes this is important to the war effort, even as the women face the daunting task ahead of them.

It Ends with Us (2024) 53% 53% 6.5/10 6.5/10 pg-13 131m 131m Genre Romance, Drama Stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate Directed by Justin Baldoni Watch on Netflix It Ends with Us is based on the bes-selling book by Colleen Hoover, and its behind-the-scenes drama between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni almost overshadowed the success of the movie itself. Lively plays Lily Bloom, a woman who meets and becomes infatuated with a surgeon, Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni). Their fairy tale romance turns for the worse when Lily discovers that Ryle is an abusive lover. Ryle becomes very jealous upon learning about Lily’s renewed connection with her old boyfriend, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar). Lily has genuine feelings for both men, but feels trapped in the same cycle of violence that doomed her parents’ relationship.

Carry-On (2024) 68% 68% pg-13 119m 119m Genre Thriller, Mystery, Action Stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra Watch on Netflix Like Die Hard 2, Carry-On is an action thriller set on Christmas Eve in a busy airport. Unfortunately for TSA agent Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton), his promotion came on the wrong day at the wrong time. An enigmatic traveler (Jason Bateman) wants Ethan to wave a package through uncontested. If Ethan refuses, then his girlfriend, Nora Parisi (Sofia Carson), will be killed. Ethan’s back is to the proverbial wall, and if he can’t find a way to thwart the plan, then Nora may not be the only casualty. He needs a way to save Nora, and his options are running out fast.

Spellbound (2024) 54% 54% 5.8/10 5.8/10 pg 111m 111m Genre Animation, Fantasy, Family, Adventure, Comedy Stars Rachel Zegler, Miguel Bernardeau, Giovanna Bush Directed by Vicky Jenson Watch on Netflix Spyglass’ Spellbound has quite a pedigree of creative talent behind the film. The Little Mermaid’s Alan Menken wrote original music for the film. Shrek’s Vicky Jenson directed Spellbound, with Pixar veteran John Lasseter producing. Rachel Zegler, the star of Disney’s upcoming Snow White live-action film, voices Princess Ellian for Lumbria. For the past year, Ellian and her closest allies are unaware that her parents, King Solon (Javier Bardem) and Queen Ellsmere (Nicole Kidman), have been transformed into monsters. With no cure in sight, Ellian’s unwillingness to give up on her parents unwittingly exposes their monstrous nature to the kingdom. If Ellian can’t reverse what’s been done to her parents, then she may not have a kingdom to go home to.

Rob Peace (2024) 61% 61% 6.5/10 6.5/10 r 120m 120m Genre Drama, History Stars Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, Chiwetel Ejiofor Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor Watch on Netflix Chiwetel Ejiofor writes, directs, and co-stars in Rob Peace, a drama based upon the true story of Robert Peace (Jay Will). Ejiofor plays Rob’s father, Skeet Douglas, a man in prison for murder because of questionable eyewitness testimony. Regardless, Skeet does everything he can to prove his innocence and remain a part of his son’s life behind bars. As Rob grows up, he proves himself to be academically gifted. And as Rob struggles to support his higher education and win his father’s freedom, he makes some bad choices that will come back to haunt him. He’s a brilliant young man, but his intellect may not be enough to keep him on the right path

The Whale (2022) 60% 60% 7.6/10 7.6/10 r 117m 117m Genre Drama Stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins Directed by Darren Aronofsky Watch on Netflix Brendan Fraser gave the performance of his lifetime in The Whale, and earned the Oscar for Best Actor for his efforts. Fraser endured hours of prosthetics each day to play Charlie, a morbidly obese man whose health is failing him. More than anything else, Charlie wants to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, Ellie (Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink), whom he abandoned years earlier. Ashamed of his physical appearance, Charlie only interacts with two visitors: Liz (Holly Chau), a nurse, and Thomas (Ty Simpkins), a missionary who believes he can save Charlie’s soul. The only one who can really save Charlie is himself, but he may be past the point of no return.

Fast Five (2011) 66% 66% 7.3/10 7.3/10 pg-13 130m 130m Genre Action, Thriller, Crime Stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson Directed by Justin Lin Watch on Netflix Among the early Fast and Furious films, Fast Five is the one where the series started to morph into a franchise about a super team of drivers, hackers, and more. Before Dom (Vin Diesel) and “the family” got sucked into secret agent stuff, they had to face a new adversary: DSS agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). After Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and Dom’s sister, Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), successfully free Dominic from custody, the trio go on the run. They also make an enemy out of drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who frames them for the murder of several DEA agents. To get their lives back and steal a ridiculous amount of money from Reyes, Dom and Brian assemble a team of their past associates for a high-stakes mission.

The Lost City (2022) 62% 62% 6.1/10 6.1/10 pg-13 112m 112m Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy Stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe Directed by Aaron Nee, Adam Nee Watch on Netflix If you’re old enough to remember Romancing the Stone, then you may notice some familiar elements in The Lost City. Sandra Bullock stars as archeologist-turned-novelist Loretta Sage, a bestselling author whose adventure novels have made her famous. Her books have also turned cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) into a celebrity among her fans. While on tour with Loretta, Alan witnesses her kidnapping at the hands of Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a demented billionaire who believes that her research holds the key to deciphering the messages in a lost city. Alan, who is desperately infatuated with Loretta, takes it upon himself to stage a rescue mission. But that attempt soon leaves both Alan and Loretta running for their lives, with little hope for escape.

Oblivion (2013) 54% 54% 7.0/10 7.0/10 pg-13 124m 124m Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure, Mystery Stars Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko Directed by Joseph Kosinski Watch on Netflix Years before they made Top Gun: Maverick together, Tom Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski teamed up for a sci-fi film called Oblivion. Sixty years after an alien invasion ravaged the Earth, Jack Harper (Cruise) and Victoria “Vika” Olsen (Andrea Riseborough) may be the last humans still living on the planet as they try to repair drones on behalf of the people living in a space station in orbit. Jack can’t remember much about his life before he became a tech, but he vividly recalls a woman named Julia (Olga Kurylenko) through his dreams. One day, Jack comes across the real Julia when her pod lands on Earth. Suddenly, Jack has to question everything he thought he knew about his life. The truth about the invasion is about to come out, and Jack’s relationship with Julia may help determine the future of the whole world.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) 54% 54% 6.3/10 6.3/10 pg 94m 94m Genre Animation, Family, Fantasy, Action Stars Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis Directed by Mike Mitchell Watch on Netflix Sometimes the student must become the teacher. Kung Fu Panda 4 finds Po (Jack Black) at a crossroads in his life. For years, he’s been the Dragon Warrior and the protector of the Valley of Peace. But now, Po is being called upon to pass his mantle on to a younger warrior and take on a more spiritual role. The truth is that Po doesn’t want to change anything, and he’s also preoccupied by the arrival of The Chameleon (Viola Davis), a sorceress who may be the greatest threat he’s ever faced. When Po goes to confront her, he’s joined by Zhen (Awkwafina), a thieving fox who might be Dragon Warrior material. That’s assuming, of course, that this fox isn’t a snake in the grass.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 71% 71% 7.2/10 7.2/10 pg-13 96m 96m Genre Science Fiction, Thriller, Horror Stars Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds Directed by John Krasinski Watch on Netflix Most of the Abbott family survived the events of A Quiet Place, but not all of them. A Quiet Place Part II finds Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) leading her two remaining children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe), on a journey to find other survivors. To the family’s surprise, they run into someone they know: Emmett (Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy). Emmett has been greatly changed since the Abbotts saw him before the alien invasion began. Now, the Abbotts have a way of killing the aliens, but those measures won’t protect them from other humans. The remains of humanity may be on the verge of extinction, yet that doesn’t mean Evelyn and her family can trust any of the people they come across.

Woman of the Hour (2024) 74% 74% 6.8/10 6.8/10 r 95m 95m Genre Drama, Crime, Thriller Stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale Directed by Anna Kendrick Watch on Netflix Anna Kendrick is making her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour, a film in which she also stars. The premise of this movie is off-the-wall bonkers and yet based on a true story. Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on The Dating Game in 1978. That TV romance game show also featured a serial killer named Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto) as one of the men vying for Cheryl’s favor on the episode in question. No one on The Dating Game could have guessed that Rodney was a murderer, but there’s something very clearly off about him. It’s a bizarre chapter in TV history now immortalized in this film.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) 54% 54% 6.6/10 6.6/10 r 115m 115m Genre Action, Crime, Thriller, Comedy Stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah Watch on Netflix For their fourth time out as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sent their respective characters on the run in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In the last movie, Mike and Marcus lost their captain, Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano), to an assassination. Now, Captain Howard’s name is getting dragged through the mud after he’s posthumously framed for crimes he didn’t commit. When Mike and Marcus attempt to clear Howard of these charges, they find themselves framed, too. Once they’re on the wrong side of the law, the guys learn who their friends really are. The rest of the Miami PD is gunning for them, and they’re running out of options fast.

Scream (2022) 60% 60% 6.3/10 6.3/10 pg-13 114m 114m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding Directed by Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin Watch on Netflix Would it have killed Paramount to add a number to this film? Calling it Scream 5 would be a more accurate title. Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega plays Tara Carpenter, a young girl who has a near-fatal encounter with a new killer in the Ghostface mask. That attack draws Tara’s older sister, Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), back to town and forces her to face a secret that links her to the murders in the original Scream. The return of Ghostface also attracts the attention of the last three survivors from the original movies: Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette). They’ve lived through multiple Ghostface killer attacks, but this time their luck may have finally run out.

The Garfield Movie (2024) 31% 31% 5.7/10 5.7/10 pg 101m 101m Genre Animation, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Action Stars Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham Directed by Mark Dindal Watch on Netflix The Garfield Movie presents the latest incarnation of the popular comic strip cat. The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s Chris Pratt takes over the role of Garfield, a lasagna-loving feline who has settled into his comfortable life with his owner, Jon Arbuckle (Nicholas Hoult), and his canine best friend, Odie. Garfield and Odie’s lives are disrupted when they’re kidnapped and reunited with Garfield’s estranged father, Vic (Samuel L. Jackson). Although Garfield is reluctant to have anything to do with Vic, he and Odie are soon forced to take part in a milk heist from Lactose Farms. And if they don’t manage to pull off this improbable crime, Garfield and Odie may not be able to go back home.

Rebel Ridge (2024) 77% 77% 7.0/10 7.0/10 r 132m 132m Genre Crime, Action, Thriller Stars Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb Directed by Jeremy Saulnier Watch on Netflix Aaron Pierre establishes himself as an action hero in the Netflix original film Rebel Ridge. Terry Richmond (Pierre) only wanted to come into town and bail out his cousin, Mike Simmons (C.J. LeBlanc), so they could rebuild their lives together. But when corrupt cops seize Terry’s cash, it leaves him without any way to get Mike out of jail. Terry tries to be reasonable with Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson), only for these dishonorable men to go back on their word and keep his stolen money while Mike suffers. Now, Terry has to take the law into his own hands to get justice, and not even dirty cops can stand in his way.

The Deliverance (2024) 38% 38% 5.1/10 5.1/10 r 112m 112m Genre Horror, Thriller Stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Anthony B. Jenkins Directed by Lee Daniels Watch on Netflix The Deliverance starts off like a family drama and soon takes a turn toward supernatural horror. Ebony Jackson (Andra Day) moves her three children and her dying mother, Alberta Jackson (Glenn Close), into a rundown home as their family teeters on financial ruin. While Ebony struggles with her alcoholism, her youngest son, Dre (Anthony B. Jenkins), begins having odd encounters with an imaginary friend. Soon, all three of Ebony’s children are experiencing strange and disturbing incidents at the house that the family’s child services worker, Cynthia Henry (Mo’Nique), believes to be evidence of physical abuse. But for Ebony, the real threat to her family may be a demonic possession that she can’t handle by herself.

The Union (2024) 44% 44% 5.5/10 5.5/10 pg-13 109m 109m Genre Action, Comedy Stars Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons Directed by Julian Farino Watch on Netflix Mike McKenna (Flight Risk‘s Mark Wahlberg) never really expected to see his high school sweetheart, Roxanne Hall (Halle Berry), ever again. But their paths converge in the action comedy called The Union because Roxanne needs someone she can trust. During the last two decades, Roxanne has become a secret agent of immeasurable skill, but most of her colleagues have been killed after their identities were exposed. Roxanne gives Mike a chance to become a spy because she knows she can rely on him. Compared to Roxanne, Mike is really winging it as their mission takes them all over Europe. But there may just be something left in their romantic connection if they can both make it home alive.

Migration (2023) 56% 56% 6.6/10 6.6/10 pg 83m 83m Genre Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family Stars Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Caspar Jennings Directed by Benjamin Renner Watch on Netflix For Illumination’s first film after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the studio took to the skies with Migration. Kumail Nanjiani lends his voice to the film as Mack Mallard, a duck who is married to Pam (Elizabeth Banks) and the father of their children, Dax (Caspar Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal). After spending their whole lives in a New England pond, Mack’s wife and kids convince him, and their curmudgeonly relative, Uncle Dan (Danny DeVito), to go on the trip of a lifetime to Jamaica by way of New York City. That trip is easier said than done for these first-time migrators. But if the family can stick together, they might just pull this off.

Pearl (2022) 76% 76% 7.0/10 7.0/10 r 102m 102m Genre Horror, Drama Stars Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright Directed by Ti West Watch on Netflix Pearl is both the prequel to Ti West’s X and the name of the character played by Mia Goth. During World War I, Pearl is left at home by her husband with her overbearing mother, Ruth (Tandi Wright), and her nearly infirm father (Matthew Sunderland). The movie makes it clear pretty early on that Pearl makes Hannibal Lecter seem well-adjusted. Pearl is so convinced that she’s got what it takes to be a movie star that she completely breaks from reality. And even the affections of a local projectionist (David Corenswet) can’t keep Pearl from going off the deep end.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) 46% 46% 6.1/10 6.1/10 pg-13 115m 115m Genre Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy Stars Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon Directed by Gil Kenan Watch on Netflix Unlike the previous sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the original Ghostbusters, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), get to play larger roles alongside the current generation of Ghostbusters in Frozen Empire. Under the guidance of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace) and her brother, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), have come to New York to develop new technology for busting ghosts. The Ghostbusters are going to need all of the tech help they can get when an ancient spirit unleashes a new ice age on New York City. And if they can’t stop it, then the whole world may fall to this frozen empire.

Bone Tomahawk (2015) 73% 73% 7.1/10 7.1/10 133m Genre Western, Horror, Drama Stars Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, Richard Jenkins Directed by S. Craig Zahler Watch on Netflix Bone Tomahawk is an indie Western that brings Kurt Russell back to the genre as Sheriff Franklin Hunt. In 1890, Hunt’s small town of Bright Hope is rocked by the abductions of an outlaw called Purvis (David Arquette), a deputy named Nick (Evan Jonigkeit), and a young woman, Samantha O’Dwyer (Lili Simmons). This unlikely trio has been taken by a renegade native tribe that is known for eating its victims. Rather than abandoning the victims to their fate, Hunt, John Brooder (Matthew Fox), and others form a rescue party to bring them back home. But as they venture deeper into dangerous territory, the posse finds themselves facing threats on all sides, which may make a safe return impossible.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024) 54% 54% 6.7/10 6.7/10 r 118m 118m Genre Action, Comedy, Crime Stars Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige Directed by Mark Molloy Watch on Netflix Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F puts Eddie Murphy back into the title role for the first time since 1994. Axel Foley is a Detroit cop who has barged into Beverly Hills’ jurisdiction on a case three times before. And Beverly Hills Police Captain Cade Grant (Kevin Bacon) is really upset that Axel is at it again. Axel doesn’t care about the consequences because this is personal. Someone is targeting his adult daughter, Jane Saunders (Taylour Paige), and only her ex-boyfriend, Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), is willing to help Axel save her. However, Axel may still have some other friends left in the police department, and he’ll need them when everything comes crashing down on him.

Hit Man (2024) 83% 83% 7.4/10 7.4/10 r 115m 115m Genre Comedy, Romance, Crime Stars Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio Directed by Richard Linklater Watch on Netflix Richard Linklater’s Hit Man could have scored a full theatrical release in part because Glen Powell is one of the breakout stars of 2024. But instead, it’s now a Netflix original that was co-written by both Powell and Linklater. The former is headlining the film as Gary Johnson, a man who has found his calling as an undercover operative for the police. Gary pretends to be an assassin, and he helps the police arrest his would-be clients. It’s a good racket for Gary until he meets Maddy Masters (Adria Arjona), a woman who wants her husband killed so she can escape his physical abuse. Maddy is the first “client” that Gary has ever been real with, and he doesn’t want to see her get arrested like his other marks. As much as Gary might try to believe otherwise, helping Maddy and getting emotionally involved with her may bring his life crashing down around him.

Godzilla Minus One (2023) 81% 81% 7.9/10 7.9/10 pg-13 125m 125m Genre Science Fiction, Horror, Action Stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada Directed by Takashi Yamazaki Watch on Netflix There is an English dub of Godzilla Minus One on Netflix, but the original Japanese voice track has better performances. This is one of the best Godzilla movies ever made in part because the creature is allowed to be a fearsome monster instead of a heroic giant. It’s also notable for featuring a strong focus on the human side of the story, especially with the main character Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki). In the last days of World War II, Shikishima can’t bring himself to fulfill his duty as a kamikaze pilot. A chance encounter with Godzilla only brings more shame upon Shikishima. During the aftermath of the war, Shikishima forms an unexpected bond with Noriko Ōishi (Minami Hamabe) and the infant child she adopted. Yet Shikishima’s inability to let go of his regret may destroy him before Godzilla can get around to killing him and everyone else in Japan.

Anyone But You (2023) 52% 52% 6.2/10 6.2/10 r 104m 104m Genre Romance, Comedy Stars Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Mia Artemis Directed by Will Gluck Watch on Netflix Anyone but You is one of the rare rom-coms to become a smash hit, while also solidifying Sydney Sweeney as a star … and keeping her out of movie jail for co-starring in Madame Web. Sweeney plays Bea, a young woman who forms an instant connection with a guy named Ben (Twisters star Glen Powell). But after a great first date, things end very badly and they both blame each other. Bea and Ben are unwillingly drawn back into each other’s orbit at the wedding for Halle (Hadley Robinson) and Claudia (Alexandra Shipp). Despite being unhappy about their reunion, Bea and Ben also have their own reasons to make the other guests believe that they’re a couple. And then the sparks start to fly between them again.

Baby Driver (2017) 86% 86% 7.5/10 7.5/10 r 113m 113m Genre Action, Crime Stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James Directed by Edgar Wright Watch on Netflix Don’t let the name Baby Driver fool you into thinking that this is some kid’s flick. Edgar Wright’s action comedy can be downright brutal at times, but it never loses its sense of humor. Ansel Elgort plays the title character, whose real name is Miles. But he’s known professionally as Baby, and he’s an incredible getaway driver who is forced to work for Doc (Kevin Spacey). After Baby seemingly escapes his servitude to Doc, he simply wants to start a new life with his girlfriend, Debora (Lily James). However, Doc won’t let Baby go that easily, and he forces him to take part in one last heist alongside Buddy (Jon Hamm), Darling (Eiza González), and Bats (Jamie Foxx). This crew is far more dangerous than Baby realizes, and he’ll have to think fast if he wants to get out alive.

The Wages of Fear (2024) r 104m 104m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Franck Gastambide, Alban Lenoir, Ana Girardot Directed by Julien Leclercq Watch on Netflix In 1953, Georges Arnaud’s The Wages of Fear was brought to the big screen by director Henri-Georges Clouzot who turned it into arguably one of the greatest action thrillers ever made. Director Julien Leclercq has a lot to live up to with the modern remake, which is a Netflix exclusive. The names and faces may be different, but the story remains largely unchanged from the original. An oil fire is out of control, and the only way to put it out and save lives is with controlled explosions using nitroglycerin. Franck Gastambide, Alban Lenoir, Ana Girardot, and Sofiane Zermani play a group of disparate and desperate individuals who agree to transport the nitroglycerin across hundreds of miles of dangerous terrain. At the end of their journey is a payday that could change their lives forever, assuming they live long enough to get paid.

Your Lucky Day (2023) 64% 64% 5.8/10 5.8/10 89m Genre Crime, Thriller Stars Angus Cloud, Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza Directed by Dan Brown Watch on Netflix Winning the lottery should be one the best days in anyone’s life. But in Your Lucky Day, Sterling (Angus Cloud) didn’t actually win. He killed someone to get his hands on the winning ticket, and he left witnesses: Amir (Mousa Hussein Kraish), Abraham (Elliot Knight), and his girlfriend, Ana-Marlene (Jessica Garza). Not even Sterling can kill that many people in cold blood, which is why he tries to bargain with them. He’ll share some of the money from the ticket if they help him hide his crime. This plan has multiple problems, but Sterling’s hostages and would-be accomplices simply can’t deter him from this course of action. He’s going to get this lottery money if it’s the last thing he does — and it might be.

Spaceman (2024) 56% 56% 5.8/10 5.8/10 r 108m 108m Genre Science Fiction, Drama Stars Adam Sandler, Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan Directed by Johan Renck Watch on Netflix Adam Sandler has a rare dramatic turn in Spaceman, a sci-fi drama that casts him as a Czech astronaut named Jakub Procházka. Jakub is on a very long mission in the solar system and suffers from extreme loneliness. Back on Earth, Jakub’s wife, Lenka Procházka (Carey Mulligan), wants to leave him, but the mission controllers refuse to let her break up with him via transmission over fears that it could affect his mental state. Perhaps it’s too late to save Jakub’s sanity, because he’s already conversing with an alien spider that he calls Hanuš (Paul Dano). It seems like Hanuš has a greater grasp on Jakub’s problem than he does, and Hanuš isn’t above emotionally torturing Jakub with some painful memories to get what he wants. And there may not be a happy ending on this mission for either Jakub or Hanuš.

Thanksgiving (2023) 63% 63% 6.4/10 6.4/10 r 106m 106m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae Directed by Eli Roth Watch on Netflix Sixteen years after creating a fake Thanksgiving trailer for Grindhouse, Eli Roth turned it into a real movie with all the elements of the holiday. It might be the best Thanksgiving horror film ever made, largely by default, since the rest are pretty bad. The story begins with a Black Friday rampage that goes horribly wrong and leaves several people dead. One year later, someone is going around town dressed as one of the original Pilgrims, John Carver, and carving up people who were there on that fateful Black Friday. Whoever is under that mask is apparently out to kill as many people as possible, and even the cops seem powerless to stop the murders.

Orion and the Dark (2024) 75% 75% 91m Genre Family, Comedy, Animation, Fantasy Stars Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett Directed by Sean Charmatz Watch on Netflix Almost everyone is afraid of the dark when they’re a kid. The problem with Orion (Jacob Tremblay) is that he’s scared of everything, not just the dark. The animated adventure, Orion and the Dark, gives Orion a chance to conquer his fears alongside an unexpected companion: The living embodiment of Dark (Paul Walter Hauser). Rather than let this kid lose years of his life to a laundry list of fears, Dark takes Orion out for a wild night to prove that he doesn’t have to be defined by the things that he’s afraid about. It’s a gesture of friendship from Dark, but can Orion finally let go of his phobias and embrace life?

Dumb Money (2023) 66% 66% 6.9/10 6.9/10 r 104m 104m Genre Comedy, Drama, History Stars Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera Directed by Craig Gillespie Watch on Netflix The infamous GameStop short squeeze was dramatized for the big screen in Dumb Money. Paul Dano headlines the cast as Keith Gill, an armchair investor who notices that hedge funds and other big market players are betting that the video game retailer GameStop will go under. Instead of letting that happen, Gill and others like him drive up GameStop’s stock to unsustainable highs and cause the professional investors to lose millions. There’s no shortage of stars in this cast, which includes Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Myha’la Herrold, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Seth Rogen, Talia Ryder, Sebastian Stan, and Shailene Woodley. There are also plenty of shattered dreams, as many of the amateur investors lose everything they put into the GameStop stocks.

The Equalizer 3 (2023) 58% 58% 6.8/10 6.8/10 r 109m 109m Genre Action, Thriller, Crime Stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea Directed by Antoine Fuqua Watch on Netflix Denzel Washington spends so much time sitting down and sipping lattes in The Equalizer 3 that you may start to wonder if the actor himself is injured, and not just his character, Robert McCall. After nearly getting himself killed while recovering stolen funds, McCall slowly recovers in a small town on the coast of Italy. McCall also becomes close to the doctor who saved him, Enzo Arisio (Remo Girone), as well as the police officer who brought him to safety, Gio Bonucci (Eugenio Mastrandrea). As McCall grows to love the town and its people, he realizes that the Italian mafia is terrorizing his new friends. And if anyone’s going to be terrorizing bad guys in this franchise, it’s Robert McCall. If you’re evil, don’t make McCall stand up. His stuntman will kill you.

Maestro (2023) 78% 78% 7.3/10 7.3/10 r 129m 129m Genre Drama, Romance, Music Stars Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer Directed by Bradley Cooper Watch on Netflix Composer Leonard Bernstein has been dead for 33 years, but he may prove to be an important figure in next year’s Oscar race. Netflix’s Maestro was written and directed by Bradley Cooper, who cast himself as Bernstein opposite Carey Mulligan as his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Before falling in love with Felicia, Bernstein was in an affair with David Oppenheim (Matt Bomer). However, Bernstein’s marriage with Felicia doesn’t mean that he plans to give up sleeping with other men. This places an incredible strain on their union, even though the love between Bernstein and Felicia is never in doubt.

The Killer (2023) 72% 72% 7.4/10 7.4/10 r 118m 118m Genre Crime, Thriller Stars Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell Directed by David Fincher Watch on Netflix David Fincher’s latest thriller, The Killer, shows us that the life of a professional assassin, as played by Michael Fassbender, can be pretty mundane and boring … right up until he accidentally misses his target. From that point on, the assassin’s life is anything but boring. And suddenly, even his contact, Hodges (Charles Parnell), is ghosting him. Not even fleeing the country is enough for the assassin to evade an international manhunt, as well as two rival assassins, The Expert (Tilda Swinton) and The Brute (Sala Baker), who have been hired to take him out.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) 86% 86% 8.7/10 8.7/10 pg-13 140m 140m Genre Animation, Action, Adventure Stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Schwartzman Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers Watch on Netflix You could call Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse “amazing, spectacular,” or “sensational” and it would still undersell just how terrific this movie is. Somehow, the team behind the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse topped themselves with an even more thrilling sequel that reunites Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). Unfortunately for the would-be couple, it’s not a happy reunion. Gwen is keeping secrets from Miles while running from a difficult family situation at home. As for Miles himself, he’s inadvertently created a new nemesis: The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Miles has also been targeted by Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), the Spider-Man of the year 2099. And if Miles can’t get home to his own world, then his life will never be the same.