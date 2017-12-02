Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Broadchurch’ season 3, ‘The Big Sick,’ more

Online streaming is bigger than ever, and with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week, it can be nearly impossible to sort through the good and the bad. If you need something to watch and don’t want to wade through the digital muck that washes up on the internet’s shores, follow our picks below for the best new shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, and other services.

On the list this week: A British crime drama’s final act, a frightening documentary, and more.

‘Broadchurch’ season 3 The third season of the acclaimed British crime drama Broadchurch is also its last. We return to the eponymous town for one last mystery, with detectives Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) investigating the rape of a woman named Trish (Julie Hesmondhalgh). Hardy and Miller suspect the culprit will strike again, and try to ferret him out before he does. The principal suspects and witnesses are uncooperative, and many have something to hide. Finales are always tricky, and Broadchurch’s last act may not satisfy everyone, but it’s made up of a string of tense episodes, with a tangled plot and memorable characters. Watch now: Netflix

‘Saving Capitalism’ Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich has become one of America’s most surprisingly popular economic thinkers, building a mainstream audience through social media and online streaming. His ire for Wall Street and trickle-down economics are attractive to those who have felt the pinch of recessions. His new documentary, Saving Capitalism, tries to break down how big businesses have grown to dominate society, and how this inequality is breeding resentment and anger. Reich tours the country, speaking to people from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds to hear their stories on how the economy is or isn’t working for them. Reich is no radical — he says that there is nothing immoral about economic systems, but rather in the way they are organized — which makes his presentation of current affairs all the more dire. Watch now on: Netflix

‘Kill Bill Volume 1’ & ‘2’ There is room for debate over which Quentin Tarantino film is his best. One could certainly make a strong argument for Kill Bill, his two-part martial arts extravaganza about a former assassin known as The Bride (Uma Thurman), who wakes up from a coma and sets out to take revenge against the people who tried to kill her: The Bride’s former comrades, the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. What follows is a blood-soaked romp around the world, with colorful costumes and set pieces, and Tarantino’s distinct, witty dialogue. Kill Bill is a stylish homage to grindhouse martial arts movies, and well worth sitting through both films. Watch now on: Hulu

‘All the President’s Men’ The gold standard for films about journalists, All the President’s Men adapts the true story of the investigation into the Watergate scandal by Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford). A somewhat timely release given current events, the film follows the pair of reporters from the Washington Post as they delve into a story about five men breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate office complex in Washington D.C. The burglars had professional bugging equipment, and a connection to the CIA. As the leads take them into the labyrinth of federal bureaucracy, they learn that the conspiracy goes all the way to the top. All the President’s Men is an intense thriller, and even though the ending is in the history books, it maintains an aura of suspense. Watch now on: HBO GO