5 new shows and movies to stream this week: ‘Rogue One,’ ‘Adaptation,’ more

On the list this week: an Iranian thriller, a brilliant comedy, and a music festival.

The Salesman Married actors Emad (Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) are working on an Iranian production of Death of a Salesman when their apartment starts to collapse. A friend helps them find a new place on short notice, one whose previous tenant left in a hurry, and their troubles seem a little less desperate. One night, however, Emad comes home to find Rana missing, the apartment marked by signs of a struggle. What follows is a slow-burning thriller, as Rana and Emad each react to the crime in their own ways. Director Asghar Farhadi uses a sparse visual style that keeps the leads, and the tension between them, in focus. The Salesman is a compelling drama, worthy of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film that it won. Watch now on: Amazon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story The Star Wars Expanded Universe, a collections of books, comics, and video games telling stories not covered by the films, has long been beloved by fans. While Disney has ruled most of those stories “non-canonical,” the company has brought the EU mindset to the big screen with Rogue One, a prequel to the original trilogy that follows a group of Rebel soldiers undertaking a covert mission to steal the schematics for the original Death Star. Among the motley crew are Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), a criminal whose father is an engineer for the Death Star, and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a Rebel intelligence officer with a secret agenda. Rogue One draws on the spirit of classic war movies, bringing some grit to the franchise’s space opera roots. Watch now on: Netflix

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Fans of the cult comedy Wet Hot American Summer must have been thrilled to see the cast reunite for the prequel series on Netflix; now they will get another dose of manic, ensemble comedy with a second series, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. Taking place a decade after the film, Ten Years Later finds the characters a little (read a lot) older and not much wiser as they reunite at Camp Firewood. The show’s all-star cast is back (with the exception of Bradley Cooper, replaced by Adam Scott), and their chemistry is as frenetic as ever. Watch now on: Netflix

Adaptation It’s a testament to Charlie Kaufman’s talent as a screenwriter that he turned a case of writer’s block into one of the most inventive screenplays of the 21st century. Adaptation follows a fictional Charlie Kaufman (Nicolas Cage) as he sits down to write a screenplay based on The Orchid Thief by Susan Orlean (Meryl Streep). Kaufman struggles after realizing the book’s focus on flowers and lack of narrative make it unsuitable for a film; he is further addled by the presence of his twin brother, Donald (Cage), a lout who also wants to be a screenwriter and is writing a generic, pulpy thriller. Adaptation is a clever, surreal examination of the creative process, and a showcase for Cage’s talent as he juggles two distinctly eccentric performances. Watch now on: HBO Go