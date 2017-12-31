Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Planet Earth II,’ ‘Marjorie Prime,’ more

‘Planet Earth II’

Nature documentaries tend toward the majestic, none more so than the BBC’s Planet Earth, which featured sweeping, high-definition shots of the natural world, and stately commentary by Sir David Attenborough. Planet Earth II, which debuted 10 years after the original series, builds on the concept, using technological advances like 4K video and drone photography. Each episode explores a different type of biome (islands, mountains, even cities), and documents the various animals that live there as Attenborough narrates their daily routines. Even the most mundane actions take on a peculiar gravitas. A male sloth racing to find a potential mate calling out from the trees may not sound dramatic, but Planet Earth II finds an emotional heft in his quest.

Netflix

‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’ season 1

Who would have thought that Jean-Claude Van Damme, once the star of cheesy action movies like Bloodsport and Timecop, would make a career resurgence with a variety of smart, self-aware roles. Following the shockingly poignant drama JCVD — in which Van Damme played a dogged version of himself — the Muscles From Brussels takes on more comedic fare with Jean-Claude Van Johnson. In the series, Van Damme stages a comeback — not to acting, but to his secret life as a secret agent. It’s a wacky comedy, poking fun at Van Damme’s career and action film clichés.

Amazon

‘A Quiet Passion’

Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion is a contemplative drama about the life of Emily Dickinson (Cynthia Nixon), the reclusive poet whose idiosyncratic body of work, mostly published after her death, reveal a complicated mind that was always mulling over issues of spirituality and death. The film follows Dickinson from adolescence to adulthood, as the writer turns inward, growing more prickly over the years. Nixon’s performance is the bedrock the film is built upon; she portrays Dickinson as a repressed genius trapped in a prison of social obligations and gender roles, who values her few freedoms above all else.

Amazon Prime

‘Marjorie Prime’

It’s a good time for smart sci-fi, given the popularity of works like Black Mirror and Arrival. Add to the new pantheon Marjorie Prime, which uses the relationship between a human and an artificial intelligence to examine the nature of memory, and what constitutes a person. The plot focuses on an elderly woman named Marjorie (Lois Smith). Dementia eats away at her memories, and she finds comfort speaking to a computer program, which takes the form of her late husband, Walter (Jon Hamm). Walter Prime, as the A.I. is called, listens dutifully to her stories, and develops an interest in his namesake. Majorie’s daughter, Tess (Geena Davis), abhors the computer wearing her father’s face, and the film is as much a family drama as a vision of the digital future.

Amazon Prime

‘Easy’ season 2

Joe Swanberg’s anthology series Easy returns for a second season to continue exploring the complexities of modern romance and sexuality against the backdrop of Chicago. Each episode is its own story; some function as sequels to season 1 stories, while others follow new sets of characters. The plots explore a variety of topics: One episode follows a husband and wife as they experiment with an open marriage, another traces a neighborhood’s hunt for the porch pirate stealing its packages. It’s a bold series, one that isn’t afraid to reinvent itself from episode to episode, regardless of whether the results are a success or not.

Netflix