Five shows and movies to stream this week: ‘Moana,’ ‘Paterson,’ and more

Paterson Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson is a meditative drama about a bus driver named Paterson (Adam Driver), who lives in Paterson, New Jersey. Every day, he drives his bus along the same route, observing the conversations of his passengers, getting a brief peek into their passing lives. He lives with his wife, Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), a flighty artist who encourages him to publish the poems he crafts during pauses in his day. Suffice to say, Paterson is a movie low on action, but heavy with the sort of small, wonderful moments that make life interesting. Driver and Farahani give charming, diametrically opposed performances. He’s a stoic philosopher, she’s a flurry of energy, yet somehow they make it work. Watch now on: Amazon Prime

Le Mans: Racing is Everything Every year in northern France, racers come together for one of the most prestigious — and dangerous — events in motor sports — the 24 Hours of Le Mans. For one full day, teams of drivers race along the Circuit de la Sarthe. Fatigue is common, as is death. The documentary series Le Mans: Racing is Everything follows various drivers as they prepare for the race, and offers insight into the history of the event. This is a must-watch documentary for racing fans. Watch now on: Amazon Prime

GLOW season 1 Life is tough for aspiring actors, perhaps doubly so for actresses. That’s the lesson Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) learns as she trawls Los Angeles for roles with substance. Her search takes her to a dingy gym, where director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) is holding auditions for a new venture: An all-women wrestling league. Surprisingly, the sleazy, trashy style of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling provides the women involved with a chance to assert themselves. GLOW is a smart comedy with a hint of sadness underneath — and perhaps a breakout lead role for Brie, who has had excellent supporting roles in shows like Community and Mad Men. Watch now on: Netflix

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous T.J. Miller’s star has risen thanks to his scene-stealing turn as Erlich Bachman in Silicon Valley, and now he can add a stand-up special to his increasingly impressive resume. Meticulously Ridiculous is a strange performance, filled with digressions and odd physical comedy (Miller’s suit is soaked throughout the special). It’s the kind of difficult, offbeat show that could go wrong in many a comedian’s hands, but Miller delivers the material with gusto. Those who enjoy comedy that is heavy on storytelling should check this out. Watch now on: HBO Go